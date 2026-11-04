A NAS appears here for one of two reasons. Its Amazon price is at least 15 percent below our list price for the same model and memory, or Best Buy marks it as on sale. That list price is the maker’s list price, or Amazon’s list price when the maker shows none. Models with no confirmed list price are left out of that comparison. A card’s badge names the reason. Most NAS units ship without drives, so check the listing and budget for them.

An Amazon price can be a Prime member price, and the Amazon page shows which price applies to you. To compare these against every other model, use the NAS comparison chart. Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday NAS guide adds up each pick’s total with drives and shows how to judge a sale listing. If you are building on a mini PC instead, see the mini PC deals page.

Important Pricing Info: Amazon product prices and availability are accurate as of the time shown on each card and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on amazon.com at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Pricing Info Product prices and availability are accurate as of and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on amazon.com at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product. I understand. Let's continue!