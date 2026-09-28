UGREEN NASync DXP4800 Plus

Updated on November 4, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare

The UGREEN NASync DXP4800 Plus is a four-bay NAS for a home media library, family photo backups, or a small office, and it is our four-bay pick in the UGREEN vs Synology comparison. It pairs a 12th-generation Intel Pentium Gold 8505 with one 10GbE port and one 2.5GbE port, so a desktop with a 10GbE card can copy files at up to about 1.25GB/s without an add-in NIC on the NAS. The chip’s Intel Quick Sync engine lets Plex and Jellyfin transcode video in hardware. UGOS Pro is easy to set up but has a smaller app catalog and fewer network services than Synology’s DSM. It launched through Kickstarter in March 2024 at a $699.99 list price.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 10GbE and 2.5GbE ports on the board Only one 10GbE port and no PCIe slot to add another Intel Quick Sync for hardware video transcoding UGOS Pro has 29 apps in its App Center and no Plex or WordPress package 128GB system SSD keeps the OS off the data drives ”ODECC” on the spec sheet is DDR5 on-die ECC, not ECC modules Two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for cache or a separate SSD pool Fan gets loud when the CPU runs hot under a long heavy load RAM expands from 8GB to 64GB across two SO-DIMM slots M.2 drives run warm, and full-height SSD heatsinks do not fit No drive compatibility lock; TrueNAS installs on the system SSD The Pentium Gold 8505 is a 2022 laptop chip with a PassMark score near 9,000

UGREEN NASync DXP4800 Plus Comparison Chart

UGREEN NASync DXP4800 Plus Price List Price: $656.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... UGREEN store: Check price at UGREEN Version 8GB, diskless Drive Bays 4 x 3.5-inch SATA (2.5-inch compatible)

Hot-swap, tool-less trays M.2 Slots 2 x M.2 NVMe, cache or storage pool

PCIe 4.0, M.2 2280 Max Raw Capacity 128 TB Included Drives None (diskless) System Drive 128GB SSD Processor

Intel Pentium Gold 8505 5-core 1.20 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz) Hardware Transcoding Yes (Intel Quick Sync (UHD Graphics)) RAM 8 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM

Max 64 GB, 2 slots

DDR5-4800; on-die ECC only ECC Memory No (DDR5's built-in on-die ECC only) Network Ports 1 x 10GbE RJ45

1 x 2.5GbE RJ45 PCIe Slot No Expansion Unit None Operating System UGOS Pro Third-Party OS Yes (TrueNAS installs to the system SSD; UGREEN does not support other OSes) File Systems Btrfs, ext4 USB Ports 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front: USB-C and USB-A 10Gbps. Rear: USB-A 5Gbps, 2x USB 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports No HDMI 1 WiFi No Idle Power 24.25 W (4x 6TB WD Red installed, idle, 2.5GbE link (30.45W on 10GbE)) Load Power 67.02 W (4x 6TB WD Red, peak writes over 10GbE) Power Supply 150W external Noise 29 dB (quiet mode, 29 to 34 dB range, maker spec) Dimensions

width x length x thickness 7 x 10.1 x 7 inches

(177.8 x 256.54 x 177.8 mm) Weight 8.6 lbs (3.91 kg) Released March 2024 at $699.99 In the Box Main unit, 150W power adapter, Cat7 LAN cables, M.2 heatsinks, screws, screwdriver, manual. Expandability RAM to 64GB (2x SO-DIMM). 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 for cache or a fast pool. No PCIe slot.

Drive bays, memory, and ports

The DXP4800 Plus measures about 10.1 x 7 x 7 inches and weighs about 8.6 pounds without drives, in a gray aluminum case with one 140mm fan at the back behind a magnetic dust filter. The four SATA bays take 3.5-inch drives without screws and 2.5-inch drives with screws, and each numbered tray has a lock. UGREEN rates the bays for drives up to 32TB each, or 128TB raw. Its 144TB figure also counts two 8TB M.2 SSDs. There is no drive compatibility lock: Western Digital, Seagate, and Toshiba drives all work, and the M.2 slots take any NVMe SSD.

The OS lives on a separate 128GB SSD, so the four bays and two M.2 slots stay free for data. The two M.2 2280 slots run at PCIe 4.0 and work either as an SSD cache for the hard drive pool or as their own fast storage pool for Docker containers and virtual machines. UGREEN includes heatsinks for them. Memory is 8GB of DDR5-4800 in one of two SO-DIMM slots, and the second slot takes the total to 64GB. UGREEN lists “ODECC” on the spec sheet: that is the on-die error correction built into every DDR5 chip, and it does not protect data on its way between memory and the CPU the way ECC modules do.

The front panel has a USB-C port and a USB-A port, both at 10Gbps, plus an SD 3.0 card reader. The back has the 10GbE and 2.5GbE ports, one 5Gbps USB-A port, two USB 2.0 ports, and an HDMI port that outputs 4K at 60Hz. There is no Wi-Fi and no PCIe slot, so the single 10GbE port is the ceiling for network speed. Buyers who want two 10GbE ports should look at the DXP4800 GT, and the six-bay DXP6800 Pro adds Thunderbolt 4.

Pentium Gold 8505 performance, power, and noise

The Pentium Gold 8505 is a 15W Alder Lake laptop chip from 2022 with one performance core and four efficiency cores, six threads in total, and a 4.4GHz boost clock. Its PassMark CPU Mark is about 9,000, roughly 70 percent above the Intel N100 in budget NAS units, which is enough for file serving, a few Docker containers, a small virtual machine, and one or two Plex streams transcoded through Quick Sync. It is well behind current Core Ultra and Ryzen AI chips, so heavy virtual machine hosts or many simultaneous 4K transcodes need a stronger box.

KitGuru measured 24.25W at idle with four 6TB WD Red drives and a 2.5GbE link, 30.45W with the 10GbE link in use, and about 67W during peak 10GbE writes. UGREEN’s own figures are 18.12W with the drives in hibernation and 42.36W during drive access, measured with a single Seagate 2TB hard drive. The unit runs on a 150W external power adapter.

Under a sustained heavy workload, KitGuru saw the CPU reach 100 degrees Celsius and the 140mm fan spin up to a level the review called very loud. In lighter use the box stays quiet; UGREEN rates its quiet mode at 29 to 34 decibels.

Reviewer Insights

ITPro

Simon Handby at ITPro tested it in February 2026 and wrote, “This is undoubtedly a powerful NAS.” On storage benchmarks: “On ATTO, the UGREEN DXP4800 Plus was one of the fastest NAS enclosures we’ve yet tested.” Windows file copies were the weak result: the review recorded a best write of about 58MB/s and read of about 76MB/s in that test. ITPro also counted 29 apps in the UGOS Pro App Center and found no Plex or WordPress package. Its summary: “UGOS Pro is extremely user-friendly, and generally quite capable, but it doesn’t have the depth you might expect from, say, Synology Disk Station Manager.”

PetaPixel

PetaPixel writer Sarah Teng reviewed it as a photographer’s first NAS: “The UGreen NASync DXP4800 Plus is easy to set up, looks good on your shelf, and has all the basic features you need for storing and accessing your work.” She found it quiet even with the fan at full speed and called the plastic drive trays a little flimsy but well designed. Her caution is for buyers who want more than backup: “If you require more complex setups or want to do more than just back up photos and videos, you’ll probably be disappointed.”

XDA Developers

Adam Conway at XDA Developers reviewed an early unit in April 2024 and scored it 8 out of 10. He found it quiet most of the time because the CPU often runs without the fan spinning up, and he noted that the chip’s Quick Sync supports hardware transcoding of HEVC and AV1. His criticism was aimed at the UGOS software of that time, which he said needed a lot of work; his verdict was “It certainly has potential, with fantastic hardware and improving software by the day.”

KitGuru

Simon Crisp at KitGuru scored it 7.5 out of 10 in May 2024. He counted the dual Ethernet ports, DDR5 support, the dedicated OS SSD, and the magnetic dust filter as strengths. His cons were the early state of UGOS Pro, thermal management, the fan noise under heavy load, and a two-year warranty.

Customer Reviews

On Amazon, the DXP4800 Plus holds 4.6 out of 5 stars from 623 ratings, with 82 percent five-star and 5 percent one-star. Will B., a verified buyer who moved from a two-bay Synology, installed TrueNAS on day one: “Right off the hop, I installed the TrueNAS operating system on this unit, and it was painless.” He also found that the dust filter over the rear fan can rattle.

Tony, a verified buyer who ran a 4TB WD SN850X, wrote that the M.2 compartment is “very slim and you cannot use SSDs with original heatsinks”, and that the fan speeds up during SSD writes without cooling the drives, so he recommends cooler-running SSDs. Daniel Taylor gave four stars and reported a file-locking bug: “sometimes it doesn’t detect when a file is closed. So when you try to open the file again, it thinks that someone has it open and forces you into read only. Rebooting the NAS is the only solution.”

Who the DXP4800 Plus suits

The DXP4800 Plus fits a home or small office that wants four drives, a media server with hardware transcoding, and a 10GbE link to one fast workstation, with the other devices on 2.5GbE. The separate system SSD and open hardware also make it a good host for TrueNAS. It is a weaker fit for an office that depends on first-party backup and collaboration apps, where Synology’s DSM is more complete, and for anyone who needs two 10GbE ports or ECC modules, which the AMD-based DXP4800 GT offers.

Frequently Asked Questions