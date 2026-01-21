Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14" OLED

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5 Add to compare 83MY0000US Add

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MediaTek’s Kompanio Ultra 910 puts a 50 TOPS NPU in a Chromebook Plus for the first time, and it runs without a fan. The 14-inch OLED touchscreen covers 100% of DCI-P3 at 1920x1200, and Lenovo rates the 60Wh battery at up to 17 hours in a 2.78-pound body. Two builds are sold: a 16GB touchscreen configuration and a 12GB non-touch configuration, both with memory and storage soldered in place.

Strengths and limits of the fanless OLED build

Pros Cons Over 15 hours of WiFi web browsing in NotebookCheck’s testing Limited port selection with no HDMI or SD card reader Completely silent fanless operation Reflective glossy display causes issues in bright environments 14” OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage USB-C ports limited to 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1) speeds Premium aluminum build quality with textured grip bottom Keyboard deck has noticeable flex under pressure First Chromebook with 50 TOPS NPU for local AI processing Gets warm on the bottom under sustained heavy loads WiFi 7 for next-generation wireless speeds ARM architecture may cause compatibility issues with some Linux apps

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Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14" OLED Comparison Chart

Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14" OLED Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14" OLED Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14" OLED Price List Price: $749.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Best Buy: Loading price... List Price: $649.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $849.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number 83MY0000US 83MY0001US 83MW000EUS Performance Rating 5.8 5.1 5.8 Chromebook Plus Yes Yes Yes Processor

MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 Octa-core 3.62 Ghz

MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 Octa-core 3.62 Ghz

MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 Octa-core 3.62 Ghz RAM 16 GB 12 GB 16 GB Internal Storage 256 GB UFS 128 GB UFS 256 GB UFS Screen Size 14" 14" 14" Screen Resolution 1920x1200 1920x1200 1920x1200 Screen Type OLED OLED OLED Touch Screen Yes No Yes Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.37 x 8.63 x 0.62 inches

(314.2 x 219.2 x 15.75 mm) 12.37 x 8.63 x 0.62 inches

(314.2 x 219.2 x 15.75 mm) 12.37 x 8.63 x 0.62 inches

(314.2 x 219.2 x 15.75 mm) Weight 2.78 lbs (1.26 kg) 2.78 lbs (1.26 kg) 2.78 lbs (1.26 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes Yes Yes Webcam 5MP QHD 5MP QHD 5MP QHD WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet No No No Cellular Modem No No No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Thunderbolt Ports No No No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 4 cell, 60Wh, Li-polymer 4 cell, 60Wh, Li-polymer 4 cell, 60Wh, Li-polymer Battery Life 17 hours 17 hours 17 hours Fanless Yes Yes Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2035 June, 2035 June, 2035

Kompanio Ultra 910 silicon with WiFi 7 and no HDMI

At 12.37 x 8.63 x 0.62 inches and 2.78 pounds, the aluminum chassis carries a “Seashell” colorway that shows subtle gold undertones in certain lighting conditions according to PCWorld. A 3D wave corrugated pattern on the bottom panel gives it grip while carrying. The lid has a slight camera bump housing the 5MP QHD webcam and a mechanical privacy shutter. Lon Seidman noted flex in the keyboard deck.

The processor has 8 cores: one Cortex-X925 running up to 3.6 GHz, three Cortex-X4, and four Cortex-A720. According to NotebookCheck, this chip delivers performance that “clearly pulls ahead of its competitors”. The integrated Immortalis-G925 MC11 GPU handles graphics duties competitively with Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics, and Intel’s next round of ChromeOS silicon arrives with Panther Lake Chromebooks. Chrome Unboxed reports handling dozens of browser tabs, multiple virtual desktops, and numerous Android apps without any stuttering or slowdown, describing the Android app experience as feeling more native than on any other Chromebook tested.

WiFi 7 (802.11be) reached 1632 MBit/s of throughput in NotebookCheck’s testing, and Bluetooth 5.4 handles peripheral connections. Both USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports carry DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, so charging and external video share them, and there is one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port plus a 3.5mm audio combo jack. There is no HDMI port and no SD card slot. Storage cannot be expanded after purchase, so choose the 256GB UFS 4.0 configuration knowing you’ll rely on cloud storage for larger media libraries.

Reviewer Insights

Chrome Unboxed’s Perspective

Chrome Unboxed used the machine for six weeks in coffee shops and restaurants. They declared it “my favorite Chromebook ever made” and had “no issue whatsoever” making that claim. The combination of display quality, portability, battery life, performance, and build quality “has been an absolute lifesaver” for their mobile workflow.

“This Chromebook’s claimed 17-hour battery has absolutely delivered for me. I’ve regularly used this device for two full days of work before needing to put it on a charger,” they reported. They never heard a sound from it, and “at no time has this Chromebook even thought about stuttering” despite heavy multitasking. They criticized the port selection for lacking HDMI and an SD card reader.

Lon Seidman’s Perspective

Lon Seidman got north of 13 hours of battery life in his testing, with the display brightness turned down. He noted that MediaTek’s Kompanio chips “have never been known to be this snappy before, but now we’re seeing some real performance out of this.” He praised the WiFi 7 support and the Dolby Atmos-certified speakers.

He warned viewers off the streaming apps. “One caution I have for you though is to not use the apps for your favorite service like Netflix because you only get standard definition video,” because Netflix’s DRM has not supported Chromebooks properly for years; the netflix.com website plays at full resolution. Keyboard deck flex, shallow key travel, and USB-C ports capped at 5Gbps speeds were his other complaints on an otherwise premium device.

Juan Bagnell’s Perspective

In a video sponsored by MediaTek, Juan Bagnell called this hardware transition “the single most important tech evolution I’ve been watching for in the consumer space over the last 5 years.” He found the device to deliver “overkill powerful for the majority of tasks we think of on a Chromebook” while maintaining high efficiency.

He pointed to the MIL-STD 810H rating for drop and shock resistance, fast charging that reaches 10% to 80% in one hour, and idle power management, and he described the device as “the longest running laptop Google has ever tested” according to their internal web browsing benchmarks. His one naming gripe was that the plain “Chromebook Plus” name carries none of Lenovo’s sub-brands like ThinkPad or Yoga, and he felt Google “could have helped us out a little.”

PCWorld’s Perspective

PCWorld awarded the Chromebook Plus 14 an Editor’s Choice designation, calling it “one of the best Chromebooks I’ve used.” Their battery testing achieved 19 hours using the CrXPRT 2 benchmark with reduced brightness. “Lenovo crushed it. This Chromebook hits hard on performance, display, and battery life. It also just feels great to use day in and day out.”

The review called the OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage a “luscious-looking picture that blew my socks off” and the Dolby-certified speakers “shockingly loud and punchy.” Their complaints were tiny function keys that were hard to read and a keyboard that attracts fingerprints. At the tested configuration, they felt the device was worth the price.

In a video segment, PCWorld’s hosts opened the base of the 16GB/256GB touch model to confirm there is no fan, only passive cooling through the aluminum. They listed two USB-C ports, one USB-A, and a headphone jack, and found the wavy pattern on the underside less grippy than expected.

NotebookCheck’s Perspective

NotebookCheck scored the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 at 86% (good), praising the “excellent MediaTek Kompanio Ultra performance” and “excellent battery life.” Their testing measured over 15 hours of WiFi web browsing runtime, and they noted the display achieved close to the advertised 400 cd/m2 peak brightness.

They measured up to 45C (113F) on the bottom panel during their stress test and listed the warm bottom under heavy load as a downside, while temperatures stayed comfortably low in everyday use. The highly reflective glossy OLED surface also “causes distracting reflections that make it difficult to use in bright environments.” They noted ARM architecture could cause limitations with specific Linux applications, and concluded the device offers modern features and a sturdy chassis.

Tech With Brett

Brett of Tech With Brett handled the laptop at Google’s New York launch event. He described two models: a silver 16GB/256GB build with a fingerprint reader and a darker 12GB/128GB build without one. Both USB-C ports drive an external display, and the Dolby Atmos speakers had “some good bass” in a quick test, though the crowded room made them hard to judge.

MergeDroid

MergeDroid called this the most hyped Chromebook Plus of the year and, after a month with it, largely agreed. The fanless MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 with 16GB of RAM stayed responsive even under heavy tabs and Android apps, and the 400-nit OLED panel overdelivers on contrast and brightness for the class. The premium aluminum lid, Quad HD webcam, and Dolby Atmos quad speakers reinforce the high-end feel. His caveats were a horizontal-scrolling display glitch, battery nearer 8 hours than the 17-hour claim, and 4K 60Hz output limited by the ports.

Check the keyboard in person and budget for a hub

Lon Seidman’s note about keyboard flex and shallow key travel is worth checking in a store, and the quiet, fanless design suits distraction-free writing. Anyone who plugs into an HDMI monitor or reads camera cards should budget for a USB-C hub. The 50 TOPS NPU runs AI work locally, including offline photo editing and on-device transcription, on a machine light enough for students to carry between classes all day.

The Chromebook Comparison Chart lines it up against other models.

Frequently Asked Questions