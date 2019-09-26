HP Chromebook x360 14b

Updated on November 7, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare

The 360-degree hinge folds the HP Chromebook x360 14b and its 14-inch touchscreen into laptop, tent, stand, and tablet positions, so one machine covers typing documents, watching video, and writing notes on the glass. An Intel Celeron N4000 with 4GB of RAM runs Chrome OS browsing, email, and streaming at the budget end of the 14-inch class. The chassis runs without a fan, so it stays silent no matter what the processor is doing.

Pros Cons One owner calls the keyboard and touchscreen easy to use and responsive HD 1366x768 display shows less detail than Full HD alternatives Two USB-A 3.0 ports alongside the two USB-C ports All-plastic chassis Rated 12.5 hours of battery, enough for a full day of classes or meetings Heavier at 3.48 lbs compared to some 14-inch competitors 360-degree hinge covers tablet mode for note-taking and entertainment No keyboard backlight on the 14b-ca0010nr configuration Fanless design runs silent 32GB of eMMC cannot be upgraded, so offline apps compete for room Dual USB-C ports with DisplayPort support for external monitors No HDMI port, so a monitor with only HDMI input needs an adapter

HP Chromebook x360 14b Comparison Chart

HP Chromebook x360 14b Price List Price: $379.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number 14b-ca0010nr / 7NV95UA Performance Rating 2.6 Chromebook Plus No Processor

Intel Celeron N4000 Processor Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.60 Ghz) RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Screen Size 14" Screen Resolution 1366x768 Screen Type WLED-backlit Touch Screen Yes Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.76 x 8.9 x 0.74 inches

(324.1 x 226.06 x 18.8 mm) Weight 3.48 lbs (1.58 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam HP Wide Vision HD Camera WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2x2) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(with DisplayPort 1.2) Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 2 cell, 47 Wh, Li-ion Battery Life 12.5 hours Fanless Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2029

A white plastic convertible with ports on both sides

At 12.76 x 8.90 x 0.74 inches and 3.48 pounds, the weight sits evenly in laptop mode and is manageable as a tablet for short stretches rather than a full afternoon.

The 14-inch WLED-backlit touchscreen runs at 1366x768, a resolution that shows its limits in text clarity and in how much of a document fits on screen next to a Full HD panel. Touch response is accurate, which makes tablet mode useful for browsing, annotating documents, and casual Android gaming. Brightness is adequate indoors and fades in a bright room. The B&O-tuned speakers do fine for video calls and casual media, but they will not replace a Bluetooth speaker for music.

Both USB-C ports carry DisplayPort 1.2, so an external monitor or the charger can go on either side, and the two USB-A 3.0 ports still take older peripherals without a dongle. Wired networking runs through a USB Ethernet adapter in one of those USB-A ports. The microSD reader is the practical answer to the small eMMC, holding media files and downloads that would otherwise fill the drive. Wi-Fi is 802.11ac with a 2x2 antenna arrangement, and Bluetooth 5.0 holds steady with wireless accessories.

Customer Reviews

Across 2,729 ratings on Amazon, the HP Chromebook x360 14b averages 4.6 stars, with 79 percent of raters leaving five stars and 4 percent leaving one. Owners most often bought it as an affordable everyday machine for browsing, streaming, and school, and several mention picking it up for their kids. Cynthia Wood, a verified buyer who owns three of them, wrote that her youngest “loves it and uses it with ease” and called it a “Fast processing” computer with a touch screen her family enjoys. Battery life and the convertible touchscreen come up repeatedly: verified buyer Paul D. wrote “Battery life is really long” and called it a “Perfect solution for when I travel,” and verified buyer Jen said the “battery life is impressive, lasting all day on a single charge.”

Verified buyer chetalee rated it four stars and reported a hardware failure: “the touchpad stopped working after less than a year,” along with screen resolution that “isn’t the best” and is most noticeable in tablet mode. Verified buyer Thrifty_Mom warns that “There are several variations of this same Chromebook that look nearly identical but are very different,” noting that the white-keyboard model she bought has 4GB of RAM and ships without a stylus or backlit keyboard, so check the exact configuration before ordering. Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Worth the money for the battery and the hinge

The all-day battery and the 360-degree hinge are the strengths, and the 1366x768 panel and the plastic shell are the compromises. Students and anyone who wants a second machine for browsing and media get a fair deal. Anyone who spends the day reading small text should look at a sharper panel. Chrome OS updates run through June 2029. To see how it stacks up against other options, visit our Chromebook Comparison Chart.

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