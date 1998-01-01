The Intel Celeron N4000 is a dual-core processor from Intel’s Gemini Lake platform, announced in late 2017 as a successor to the Apollo Lake generation. Built on a 14nm process with FinFET technology, it represents the entry-level tier of Intel’s mobile lineup, designed specifically for affordable laptops, mini-PCs, and Chromebooks. The chip runs at a base frequency of 1.1 GHz with burst speeds up to 2.6 GHz on a single core (2.5 GHz when both cores are active), and includes 4MB of L2 cache.

With a TDP of just 6 watts, the N4000 enables fanless, passively-cooled designs that run in complete silence. This low power consumption translates directly to battery life, which is why N4000 Chromebooks consistently achieve 10-12 hours of real-world usage. The processor includes Intel UHD Graphics 600, a DirectX 12-capable GPU with 12 execution units clocked up to 650 MHz. While not suitable for gaming beyond casual titles, this integrated graphics handles video playback efficiently, including hardware decoding for H.265 and VP9 up to 4K resolution.

In the Chromebook market, the N4000 occupied the sweet spot between the slower Celeron N3000 series and quad-core options like the N4100. Devices featuring this processor typically launched in the $200-$350 range and targeted students, casual users, and anyone prioritizing portability and battery life over raw performance. While the N4000 has been superseded by the N4020 refresh and later the Jasper Lake N4500, many N4000 Chromebooks remain in active use and continue receiving Chrome OS updates through 2026-2029 depending on the model.

Performance

The Intel Celeron N4000 scores approximately 20,000 on the Octane 2.0 JavaScript benchmark, which is the primary performance metric for Chromebook responsiveness. For context, this is more than double the Octane scores of the earlier N3000-series processors it replaced, making web browsing noticeably snappier. However, it falls below the 32,000 Octane score of the quad-core N4120 and the 21,000 score of its direct successor, the N4500.

In Geekbench 5 testing, the N4000 achieves single-core scores around 160 points and multi-core scores around 273 points. NotebookCheck’s benchmarks show it performing roughly on par with the much older Intel Core i5-4300Y in multi-threaded workloads, a processor from 2013. In Cinebench R20, the dual-core limitation becomes apparent, with multi-core scores of approximately 273 points compared to 400+ points for quad-core Celeron alternatives.

What do these numbers mean in practice? The N4000 handles Chrome OS efficiently for basic tasks: web browsing with 10-15 tabs, Google Docs and Sheets editing, email, video streaming, and video calls all work smoothly. Reviewers consistently describe the experience as “adequate” or “good enough” for everyday use. However, this processor shows its limitations with heavy multitasking, running multiple Android apps simultaneously, or any task that benefits from additional cores. Chrome OS will begin reloading background tabs around the 15-16 tab mark as RAM becomes constrained. This is a “basic tasks only” processor, and users should set expectations accordingly.

Ideal Use Cases

Chromebooks with the Intel Celeron N4000 excel for students from elementary through high school who need a reliable device for Google Classroom, research, writing papers, and video calls. The 10+ hour battery life means no hunting for power outlets between classes, and the fanless operation keeps these devices silent during tests and library study sessions. Multiple N4000 Chromebooks achieved MIL-STD-810G military-grade certification for drop resistance and spill-proof keyboards, making them practical for the inevitable accidents of student life.

Light productivity users who primarily work within Google Workspace will find the N4000 adequate. Document editing, spreadsheet work with reasonable file sizes, presentation creation, and email all function without issue. The processor handles video streaming from Netflix, YouTube, and other services smoothly, including 1080p and even 4K playback thanks to the dedicated video decode hardware. For a secondary household device used for casual browsing and media consumption, an N4000 Chromebook suffices.

However, the N4000 is not well-suited for power users, developers, or anyone who frequently runs Linux applications through Crostini. Android gaming beyond casual titles will struggle with the integrated UHD 600 graphics. Professional photo editing, video editing, or any content creation workflow will feel frustratingly slow. Users who regularly work with 20+ browser tabs, run virtual meetings while taking notes and browsing simultaneously, or need responsive performance in demanding Android apps should look to quad-core Celerons or Core-series processors.

What to Look For

When shopping for an Intel Celeron N4000 Chromebook, RAM configuration matters more than you might expect. While 4GB is the standard configuration and works acceptably for light use, Chrome OS becomes noticeably more responsive with 6GB or 8GB. If you find an N4000 model with 6GB RAM like some Samsung Chromebook 4 configurations, that extra headroom allows for more tabs and better Android app multitasking. Unfortunately, RAM is soldered on all N4000 Chromebooks, so this decision must be made at purchase.

Storage on these devices typically ranges from 32GB to 64GB of eMMC flash. For students relying primarily on Google Drive, 32GB is workable but tight once you install several Android apps. Opting for 64GB provides more breathing room for offline files and downloaded content. All N4000 Chromebooks include microSD card slots for expansion, which addresses the storage limitation but runs slower than internal storage.

Display quality varies significantly across N4000 Chromebook models. The 1366x768 HD resolution is common at this price point but appears noticeably pixelated on 14-inch screens. If display clarity matters to you, look for Full HD 1920x1080 options like the Acer Chromebook 314, or stick with 11.6-inch models where the HD resolution remains acceptable. IPS panels offer better viewing angles and color accuracy than TN panels, which some budget models still use.

Consider the Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date when purchasing. N4000 Chromebooks were manufactured between 2018-2021, and their AUE dates range from 2026 to 2029 depending on the specific model. Devices with Chrome OS support extending to 2029, like the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 and HP Chromebook x360 14b, offer the best longevity. Avoid models with 2026 expiration dates unless the price reflects their limited remaining support window.

Finally, decide whether you need the 2-in-1 convertible form factor. Several N4000 Chromebooks feature 360-degree hinges for tablet mode, including the Lenovo C340, Acer Chromebook Spin 311, and ASUS Chromebook Flip C214. This adds versatility for note-taking, casual touch-based Android games, and video consumption, though it typically adds to the price. Traditional clamshell designs like the Samsung Chromebook 4 and Acer Chromebook 314 offer similar core performance at lower price points.