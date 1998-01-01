Chromebook Processors
Browse Chromebooks by processor. We've grouped processors into performance tiers based on Octane 2.0 benchmark scores, the most relevant benchmark for Chrome OS performance. Click any processor to see all Chromebooks that use it.
High Performance
Premium processors for power users, gaming, and demanding workloads. Octane 60,000+.
|Processor
|Chromebooks
|Intel Core 3 N355 intel
|5
|Intel Core i3-1315U intel
|6
|Intel Core i5-1235U intel
|7
|Intel Core i3-1215U Processor intel
|6
Mid-Range
Balanced performance for everyday productivity and multitasking. Octane 20,000-60,000.
|Processor
|Chromebooks
|Intel Core i3-N305 intel
|7
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 intel
|5
|Intel Celeron Processor 7305 intel
|6
|Intel Core m3-8100Y intel
|5
|Intel Core i3-8130U intel
|6
|MediaTek MT8183 arm
|7
|MediaTek Kompanio 520 arm
|7
|Intel Processor N100 intel
|9
|Intel Celeron Processor N4500 intel
|17
|Intel Celeron N4000 Processor intel
|12
|Intel Celeron Processor N4020 intel
|14
Entry Level
Budget-friendly processors for basic web browsing and light tasks. Octane under 20,000.
|Processor
|Chromebooks
|Intel Celeron N3350 intel
|23
|Intel Celeron 3205U intel
|5
|Intel Celeron 3865U intel
|3
|Intel Celeron N5100 Processor intel
|3
|Intel Celeron 2955U intel
|4
|MediaTek MT8173C arm
|8
|Intel Celeron Processor N3060 intel
|13
|Intel Celeron N2840 intel
|10
|AMD A4-9120C APU with Radeon R4 Graphics amd
|6
|Intel Celeron N3050 intel
|3
|Intel Celeron N2830 intel
|5
|Rockchip RK3288 arm
|3
|Rockchip RK3288C arm
|3
|Samsung Exynos 5 arm
|3
|OP1 arm
|3
|Intel Processor N150 intel
|6
|MediaTek Kompanio 540 arm
|7
|Intel Core Ultra 5 325 intel
|3
Understanding Chromebook Benchmarks
Octane 2.0
Google's JavaScript benchmark, specifically designed to measure browser performance. This is the most relevant score for Chrome OS since nearly everything runs in the browser. Higher is better. Scores above 20,000 handle most tasks smoothly.
CPU Mark (PassMark)
A general CPU benchmark measuring raw processing power across various workloads. Useful for comparing to other platforms like Windows or macOS. Higher is better.