Intel Processor N150 Chromebooks
Processor Specifications
- Architecture
- Intel
- Cores
- 4 cores
- Threads
- 4
- Speed
- 3.60 GHz
- CPU Mark
- 5,326
The Intel Processor N150 is a 4-core, 4-thread Intel processor with a base clock of 3.60 GHz.
With a CPU Mark score of 5,326, the Intel Processor N150 offers solid midrange performance for everyday Chromebook use. It comfortably handles web browsing with many tabs, video conferencing, Google Workspace, and light Android app usage.
Browse the 6 Chromebooks below powered by this processor to compare features, specs, and find the right Chromebook for your needs.
Chromebooks with Intel Processor N150
Browse 6 Chromebooks powered by the Intel Processor N150.
Acer
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Acer Chromebook 511 C737 and C737T
An 11.6-inch school Chromebook with an Intel N150, MIL-STD 810H certification, a replaceable keyboard, and a choice of HD, Full HD, and touch screens.
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Acer Chromebook Spin 512 R857T
A 12.2-inch school convertible with an Intel N150, 8GB of memory, 64GB of eMMC storage, Wi-Fi 7, and ChromeOS updates through June 2035.
Dell
HP
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HP Chromebook x360 14 (N150)
The HP Chromebook x360 14 (N150) is the 2026 non-Plus convertible in HP's 14b-ce0 line, with a 14-inch 1920x1200 touchscreen rated at 300 nits, an Intel N150, and ChromeOS updates through June 2035.
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HP Fortis G1i 14 inch Chromebook
The HP Fortis G1i 14 inch Chromebook is a rugged, education-focused laptop with a spill-resistant keyboard, reinforced corners, and optional touchscreen and LTE configurations designed for K-12 classrooms.