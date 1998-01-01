The Intel Processor N150 is a 4-core, 4-thread Intel processor with a base clock of 3.60 GHz.

With a CPU Mark score of 5,326, the Intel Processor N150 offers solid midrange performance for everyday Chromebook use. It comfortably handles web browsing with many tabs, video conferencing, Google Workspace, and light Android app usage.

Browse the 6 Chromebooks below powered by this processor to compare features, specs, and find the right Chromebook for your needs.