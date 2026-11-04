Dell Chromebook 11 CC11260

Published on November 4, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare Clamshell, 4GB Add

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The Dell Chromebook 11 CC11260 is a small school laptop for K-12 classrooms, where drops, spills, and repair costs matter more than screen quality or speed. Dell sells it as a clamshell or a 2-in-1 convertible. The choice that matters most at purchase is memory, because the 4GB or 8GB on the board is soldered and stays that way for the life of the machine. ChromeOS updates run until the Auto Update Expiration date of June 2035.

Drop-rated and fanless, with a 1366x768 screen

Pros Cons Chassis rated for 48-inch drops, with a spill- and tamper-resistant keyboard 1366x768 resolution on every configuration Fanless design makes no noise Clamshell TN panels are rated at 220 nits with narrow viewing angles ChromeOS updates until June 2035 64GB of eMMC storage on every configuration, with no card reader Captive battery screws and simple disassembly for in-house repair Soldered memory, so a 4GB unit stays at 4GB Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 No backlit keyboard and no HDMI Comfortable keyboard with generous travel 720p webcam, and all USB ports sit on one side

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Dell Chromebook 11 CC11260 Comparison Chart

6 configurations Configuration RAM Screen Performance List price Where to buy Compare Clamshell, 4GB X0YHW 4 GB 1366x768 1.7 $500.00 Details Performance Rating 1.7 RAM 4 GB Screen Type TN Touch Screen No Dimensions 11.96 x 8.19 x 0.83 inches

(303.78 x 208.03 x 21.08 mm) Weight 3.2 lbs (1.45 kg) Clamshell touch, 4GB PVM3J 4 GB 1366x768 touch 1.7 $520.00 Details Performance Rating 1.7 RAM 4 GB Screen Type TN Touch Screen Yes Dimensions 11.96 x 8.19 x 0.83 inches

(303.78 x 208.03 x 21.08 mm) Weight 3.2 lbs (1.45 kg) Clamshell, 8GB JXD9C 8 GB 1366x768 2.8 $600.00 Details Performance Rating 2.8 RAM 8 GB Screen Type TN Touch Screen No Dimensions 11.96 x 8.19 x 0.83 inches

(303.78 x 208.03 x 21.08 mm) Weight 3.2 lbs (1.45 kg) Clamshell touch, 8GB 372N9 8 GB 1366x768 touch 2.8 $620.00 Details Performance Rating 2.8 RAM 8 GB Screen Type TN Touch Screen Yes Dimensions 11.96 x 8.19 x 0.83 inches

(303.78 x 208.03 x 21.08 mm) Weight 3.2 lbs (1.45 kg) 2-in-1, 4GB TPVH4 4 GB 1366x768 touch 1.7 $579.00 Details Performance Rating 1.7 RAM 4 GB Screen Type IPS Touch Screen Yes Dimensions 11.96 x 8.19 x 0.86 inches

(303.78 x 208.03 x 21.84 mm) Weight 3.44 lbs (1.56 kg) 2-in-1, 8GB KN1DR 8 GB 1366x768 touch 2.8 $679.00 Details Performance Rating 2.8 RAM 8 GB Screen Type IPS Touch Screen Yes Dimensions 11.96 x 8.19 x 0.86 inches

(303.78 x 208.03 x 21.84 mm) Weight 3.44 lbs (1.56 kg) Specs shared by every configuration Chromebook Plus No Processor

Intel Processor N150 Quad-core 3.60 Ghz Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Screen Size 11.6" Screen Resolution 1366x768 Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Backlit Keyboard No Webcam 720p WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB-C 5Gbps with DisplayPort and charging, 1x USB-A 5Gbps Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 3 cell, 45Wh, Li-ion Battery Life 13 hours Fanless Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2035

Clamshell or 2-in-1, TN or IPS, 4GB or 8GB

All configurations use the same chip and 64GB of eMMC storage. The clamshell measures about 12 x 8.2 x 0.83 inches and weighs up to about 3.2 pounds. It comes with or without touch, and Dell’s tech specs list a TN panel with an anti-glare finish either way. The 2-in-1 adds a 360-degree hinge, a touchscreen on an IPS panel under Gorilla Glass, and a world-facing camera, and it grows to about 0.86 inches thick and 3.44 pounds.

Dell’s setup and specifications guide rates the clamshell panels at 220 nits and 45% NTSC color, with viewing angles of 40 degrees left and right. The IPS panel is the better choice for a machine that gets passed around a table or used in tablet mode.

The ports are two 5Gbps USB-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode, one 5Gbps USB-A, and a headset jack. The 65W adapter plugs into either USB-C port. There is no HDMI port, so a classroom projector needs a USB-C adapter, and there is no card reader to add storage. Wireless comes from an Intel AX211 card with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. Dell also offers an optional WWAN module, which pairs with a 1080p webcam in place of the standard 720p one, and 5G comes on an 8GB build.

The Intel Processor N150 has 4 cores and 4 threads, a 3.6 GHz boost clock, and a PassMark score of about 5,326, with passive cooling and no fan. Memory is LPDDR5 or LPDDR5x at 4800 MT/s in a single channel. One memory channel and four threads handle web apps, documents, and video, and 4GB leaves little room for Android or Linux apps. The 3-cell, 45Wh battery carries a 13-hour rating from Dell.

Reviewer Insights

PCMag

PCMag tested the 8GB 2-in-1 and scored it 3.5 out of 5, calling it “a competent entrant to the education market.” PCMag wrote that the laptop’s durability encourages casual handling, and that “it never complains nor does it show signs of wear.” The keyboard drew praise for its generous key travel and tactile feel (“Dell’s keyboard is a pleasant surprise”), while the touchpad was small but reliable.

PCMag’s main complaint was the screen. It found the colors muted and the brightness modest, said the glassy 2-in-1 finish produces a lot of reflections, and wrote that “The 1,366-by-768-pixel resolution feels like the 2000s.” At 3.44 pounds the convertible was less suited to tablet use and worked better in an easel position. The 720p webcam looked washed out, the 5MP world-facing camera was noticeably sharper, and the speakers sounded hollow.

In benchmarks the Dell ran close to the N100-based CTL Chromebook PX141EXT, matching it in WebXPRT 4, trailing slightly in PCMark, and beating it by a decent margin in Geekbench, while the Chromebook Plus models in the comparison were well ahead. PCMag’s video-loop battery test reached 7 hours 49 minutes, which it called disappointing, with the caveat that the test had to run from an external SSD because of the limited internal storage. PCMag still gave the CTL its Editors’ Choice among education Chromebooks, citing a better screen and a competitive price.

ChromebookParts.com

ChromebookParts.com, which sells Chromebook repair parts, unboxed and opened an 8GB touchscreen unit with a focus on repair. The bottom cover came off easily after nine screws that the reviewer thought were captive, heavy brackets cover the USB-C ports, the USB-A port, and the LCD cable, and the battery screws are captive. The reviewer gave it a five for repairability: “This is going to be a really easy device to repair.” The overall score, for a device going into students’ hands, was also a five.

The reviewer also said of the keyboard, “This might be the smoothest Chromebook keyboard that I’ve typed on.” The battery cable runs under the battery, and a replacement battery may not include one, so that cable can be a separate purchase. All the USB ports are on one side, and the reviewer wished for a USB-C port on the other side while noting it would add another point of failure.

What changed from the Chromebook 3120

The CC11260 gets two more years of updates than the older Dell Chromebook 3120, with June 2035 against June 2033. Wi-Fi 6E replaces Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth moves from 5.2 to 5.4, and the battery grows from 42Wh to 45Wh. The 3120 uses the Intel N100, which scores about 5,305 on PassMark against 5,326 for the N150, a small gap.

Conclusion

This Chromebook fits schools and districts that buy for durability and plan to repair devices themselves, and parents buying a first laptop for a younger student. The 8GB configurations are the better long-term purchase because memory cannot be added later. The 2-in-1 suits classes that use touch and tablet mode, and its IPS panel avoids the narrow viewing angles of the TN clamshell.

It is a poor fit for anyone who cares more about the screen or speed than about ruggedness, because the 1366x768 panel is the weakest part of the machine on every configuration and the N150 trails the Chromebook Plus models PCMag compared it with. Those buyers can compare sharper screens and faster chips on the Chromebook comparison chart. A school that needs built-in HDMI has the HP Fortis G1i 14, which also has an N150 and the same June 2035 update date in a larger body.

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