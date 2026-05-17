Dell Chromebook 11 (3100)

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 3100 Add

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The Dell Chromebook 11 (3100) is no longer sold new. Our current pick in this class is the Acer Chromebook 311 (CO731).

The Dell Chromebook 11 (3100) is a ruggedized 11.6-inch education laptop built around the entry-level Intel Celeron N4020. Rubber bumpers wrap every edge and the keyboard is spill-resistant, so the clamshell trades performance for durability and battery life. The 1366x768 TN display has narrow viewing angles and washed-out colors. School districts bought the 3100 because it is cheap to replace and simple to manage. Its Auto Update Expiration date is June 2029, so refurbished and surplus units still receive ChromeOS updates. That keeps them a defensible budget pick for parents and libraries.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Rugged construction survives drops and rough handling TN display has narrow viewing angles and washed-out colors Spill-resistant keyboard built for classroom abuse 1366x768 resolution feels dated on an 11.6-inch screen 14-hour rated battery easily lasts a full school day Celeron N4020 struggles with more than a few browser tabs Serviceable design lets school IT swap a battery or keyboard Heavy at 2.85 pounds for an 11-inch laptop Fanless design runs silently and has no fan to clog with dust Bottom-firing speakers project sound away from the user AUE date of June 2029 still leaves meaningful ChromeOS support Weak WiFi reception in Chrome Ready’s testing

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Dell Chromebook 11 (3100) Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration Storage Screen List price Amazon price Compare 3100 16 GB eMMC 1366x768 touch $360.00 Loading... Details Internal Storage 16 GB eMMC Touch Screen Yes 3100-Touch 32 GB eMMC 1366x768 touch $380.00 Details Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Touch Screen Yes G4YY1 32 GB eMMC 1366x768 $250.00 Details Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Touch Screen No 3100 64 GB eMMC 1366x768 touch $400.00 Details Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Touch Screen Yes Specs shared by every configuration Performance Rating 2.6 Chromebook Plus No Processor

Intel Celeron Processor N4020 Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.80 Ghz) RAM 4 GB Screen Size 11.6" Screen Resolution 1366x768 Screen Type TN Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 11.96 x 8.19 x 0.82 inches

(303.78 x 208.03 x 20.83 mm) Weight 2.85 lbs (1.3 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam 720p WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

1x USB-C with charging and DisplayPort, 2x USB-A 3.0 Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 42Wh, Li-ion Battery Life 14 hours Fanless Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2029

A Reinforced Chassis Around an Entry-Level Celeron

Dell’s 3100 measures 11.96 x 8.19 x 0.82 inches and weighs 2.85 pounds, noticeably chunkier than consumer 11-inch Chromebooks. The extra heft pays for the ruggedization. Reinforced rubber bumpers wrap each corner, the lid uses a textured plastic that resists scratches, and the chassis is built around an internal frame meant to absorb short-distance drops. The 11.6-inch panel is a 1366x768 TN screen, and some configurations of the line add touch. The Dell-published Chromebook 11 3100 product page lists the device as discontinued for new purchases, but it remains widely available refurbished and through education-channel surplus.

The Intel Celeron N4020 is a dual-core Gemini Lake Refresh chip with a 1.1 GHz base clock that boosts to 2.8 GHz. Earlier batches shipped with the N4000 (same architecture, slightly lower boost), and many listings still call the processor generically “Intel Dual Core.” Both chips score around 885 on PassMark and are clearly entry-level, which covers Chrome OS browsing, Google Docs, light Android apps, and educational web platforms, but not serious multitasking. The unit ships with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM (soldered, non-upgradeable) and eMMC storage ranging from 16GB to 64GB depending on the configuration. The fanless thermal design keeps things silent and avoids the dust-related fan failures that plague school deployments.

Wireless runs on WiFi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 4.2. Most configurations offer one USB-C port (which doubles for charging and DisplayPort output), two USB-A 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm combo headphone jack. Some 2-in-1 variants of the 3100 line add a second USB-C for either-side charging and a microSD slot, while the standard clamshell keeps the port layout simple and leaves out the card reader, one of the more pointed criticisms in Matt Dalton’s Chrome Ready review of the device.

What Professional Reviewers Found

Brian Nadel’s Tech & Learning evaluation of the closely related 3100 2-in-1 gave the device a B+ and described it as “inexpensive, rugged and adaptable to different teaching and learning situations.” His testing emphasized the device’s repairability: in an era when laptops are increasingly glued shut, the 3100 is built so school IT staff can crack it open with a screwdriver, swap a battery, or replace a keyboard without sending the unit back to Dell. The trade-off he flagged was the low-resolution screen, which limits how much content fits on the display at once.

Matt Dalton’s Chrome Ready review of the clamshell 3100 settled on a 7.8 out of 10, praising the compact build, port selection, and minimalistic design while calling out the weight, the substandard touchpad, and the missing microSD slot. His most pointed critique was about WiFi reception: “the Chromebook 11’s most noteworthy downside in terms of performance is its lack of a strong Wi-Fi signal reception.” Plan around that if you use the device far from the router. Dalton praised the battery in the same review: “another factor that makes this Chromebook purchase-worthy is its stellar battery life that only a handful of competitors can dare stand up to.”

Roblox ran at low settings on the N4020 variant in MergeDroid’s hands-on review, and he confirmed the battery comfortably gets through a full day of light use. The construction held up in his hands: the device “took a few of these knocks and a bit of abuse” during his testing without complaint. His critique of the screen was blunt: “the screen is the weakest point, it’s an HDTN screen rather than IPS, so it’s a bit washed out and doesn’t have the best viewing angles.” He also flagged the bottom-firing speakers as poorly positioned and noted that the 3100 is heavier than non-rugged 11.6-inch competitors at 2.89 pounds.

The chassis impressed the reviewer in Mobile Tech Podcast’s unboxing, which covers the 2-in-1 sibling and most of the same components. The reviewer said, “this thing feels like it can take a beating and that’s the whole point, cuz it’s for education.” He singled out the keyboard (“no flex whatsoever”) and the included 65W USB-C power adapter as notable for the price tier, while flagging the same low-resolution display and the heft as the obvious compromises.

Ruben Aparicio’s review is shot on a phone but offers useful real-user perspective on the 2-in-1 variant. He praised the dual USB-C charging ports and called the device “pretty much the latest Chromebook you would expect.” His one strong complaint was about an unusual design choice on the 2-in-1: a second “world-facing” camera on the palm rest, which he found impractical for how the device gets used. That second camera is specific to the 2-in-1 and is not present on the clamshell version covered by this page.

Tech & Learning and Mobile Tech Podcast accept the weight as the cost of toughness, while Chrome Ready calls the device “a bit too heavy” outright.

What Amazon Customers Are Saying

Across Amazon listings, the Dell Chromebook 11 (3100) averages between 4.1 and 4.3 stars depending on the specific variant, with the standalone clamshell variant pulling roughly 4.2 stars from around 1,500 reviews. Parents buying it for their children appreciate that it works “just like new” out of the box and that the touchscreen variants are kid-friendly. One parent wrote that it works “flawlessly compared to a problematic school-issued alternative.”

Negative reviews concentrate on speed and on quality control. One reviewer was direct about performance: the device is “alarmingly slow” when pushed past basic web browsing, with web pages occasionally timing out and needing reloads. That matches reviewer testing of the N4020, which behaves this way under modern web load. The quality-control complaints are more concerning, with a handful of buyers reporting dead-on-arrival units or stuck keys on replacement devices. Most of these are tied to refurbished or secondary-market listings rather than direct-from-Dell sales, so checking the seller carefully matters more than usual for this product.

The 3100 makes the most sense as a parent’s pick for an elementary or middle school kid, or as a travel laptop where ruggedness matters more than power. Its serviceable rugged chassis, all-day battery life, and AUE date of June 2029 mean a refurbished unit bought now keeps getting security updates, browser updates, and Play Store access until mid-2029. That is the difference between this and a 5-year-old laptop on eBay. After that date the device still functions in a much more limited state.

The 3100 is the wrong choice for almost anyone who is not specifically buying a low-end education device. Anyone who plans to keep more than a handful of browser tabs open, edit photos, run Android games beyond casual titles, or do real work in a Linux container should look at something with at least 8GB of RAM and a current-generation processor. Writers and anyone who will spend hours looking at the screen will be much happier on a higher-resolution IPS panel, which means stepping up to a more recent Dell Chromebook or one of our recommended Chromebooks for writers.

For comparison shoppers, see our Chromebook comparison chart to weigh the 3100 against current models with longer support windows and better displays.

Frequently Asked Questions