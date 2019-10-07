Samsung Chromebook 4

Updated on November 17, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare XE310XBA-KC1US Add

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The Samsung Chromebook 4 is an 11.6 inch Chromebook that comes in two waves: the original K01US through K04US SKUs with an Intel Celeron N4000, and a 2021 refresh (KA1US, KB1US, KC1US, and KD1US) with an Intel Celeron N4020. PCMag priced the base model at $229.99 at Samsung’s online store, with the N4000, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. PCMag found the plastic shell fairly hardy and notes there is no backlit keyboard or fingerprint reader. ChromeOS support runs through June 2029, the Auto Update Expiration date Google lists for the device.

A hardy plastic shell around a dim TN panel

Pros Cons Compact and portable Poor screen quality Decent battery life Speakers seem muffled to PCMag Hardy plastic construction 720p webcam captures dim images Affordable Performance is only adequate

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Samsung Chromebook 4 Comparison Chart

8 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare XE310XBA-KC1US Celeron N4020 4 GB 32 GB eMMC 2.6 $229.99 Details Performance Rating 2.6 Processor Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.80 Ghz)

Intel Celeron Processor N4020 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Card Reader No Card Reader XE310XBA-K01US Celeron N4000 4 GB 32 GB eMMC 2.6 $229.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.6 Processor Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.60 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N4000 Processor RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Card Reader microSD Card Reader XE310XBA-KD1US Celeron N4020 4 GB 16 GB eMMC 2.6 $224.99 Details Performance Rating 2.6 Processor Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.80 Ghz)

Intel Celeron Processor N4020 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 16 GB eMMC Card Reader No Card Reader XE310XBA-KA1US Celeron N4020 4 GB 32 GB eMMC 2.6 $239.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.6 Processor Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.80 Ghz)

Intel Celeron Processor N4020 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Card Reader No Card Reader XE310XBA-KB1US Celeron N4020 4 GB 16 GB eMMC 2.6 $239.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.6 Processor Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.80 Ghz)

Intel Celeron Processor N4020 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 16 GB eMMC Card Reader No Card Reader XE310XBA-K02US Celeron N4000 4 GB 64 GB eMMC 2.6 $249.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.6 Processor Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.60 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N4000 Processor RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Card Reader microSD Card Reader XE310XBA-K03US Celeron N4000 6 GB 64 GB eMMC 2.9 $279.99 Details Performance Rating 2.9 Processor Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.60 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N4000 Processor RAM 6 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Card Reader microSD Card Reader XE310XBA-K04US Celeron N4000 4 GB 16 GB eMMC 2.6 $224.99 Details Performance Rating 2.6 Processor Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.60 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N4000 Processor RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 16 GB eMMC Card Reader microSD Card Reader Specs shared by every configuration Chromebook Plus No Screen Size 11.6" Screen Resolution 1366x768 Screen Type HD LED Touch Screen No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 11.33 x 7.96 x 0.66 inches

(287.78 x 202.18 x 16.76 mm) Weight 2.6 lbs (1.18 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam 720p WiFi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), 2x2 Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 1 USB-C

(Type C ports support display output and power delivery) Thunderbolt Ports No Battery 2 cell, 39Wh, Li-Ion Battery Life 12.5 hours Fanless Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2029

PCMag found that the 11.6 inch, 1366x768 TN panel gives narrow viewing angles and murky colors, and that its low brightness leaves images pale and dingy with weak contrast. PCMag also found the small screen appears sharper and more bearable than the 15.6-inch panel on the Samsung Chromebook 4+. In PCMag’s testing the bottom-mounted speakers seem muted or muffled, and the 720p webcam captures dim images. Tech Synth found the Celeron N4000 surprisingly capable for basic day-to-day tasks, but with 4GB of RAM it starts to lag and freeze with a lot of things open at once.

Samsung lists one USB-C port, one USB 3.0 port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone and mic combo jack, plus a security slot. The supplied adapter charges over the USB-C port, and the USB 3.0 Type-A port pairs well with a USB ethernet adapter. The four 2021 refresh SKUs (KA1US, KB1US, KC1US, KD1US) come with 16GB or 32GB of eMMC storage and no microSD slot, so check the model number if expandable storage matters. PCMag lists Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), and Samsung rates battery life at up to 12.5 hours.

Reviewer Insights

PCMag: an average score for a murky panel

PCMag reviewed the XE310XBA-K02US configuration with 64GB of storage and gave it a 3.0 “Average” score. PCMag called it “a bit more successful than its bigger sibling”, the 15.6-inch Chromebook 4+, partly because “its low screen quality is less noticeable at the smaller size.”

PCMag wrote that the “antique twisted-nematic (TN), rather than in-plane-switching (IPS), panel technology translates to narrow viewing angles and dishwater-murky colors.” On audio, the review says: “Sound from the bottom-mounted speakers seems muted or muffled even with volume cranked to the max.” PCMag also observed that the 720p webcam “captures dim, barely tinted (instead of colorful) images” in the Camera app.

PCMag found the plastic chassis “fairly hardy, without too much flex when you grasp the screen corners or press the keyboard deck”, and described a somewhat flat but pleasant typing feel with “adequate travel and tactile feedback.” The closing verdict: “The Samsung Chromebook 4 gets the job done, but in the manner of a space-saver spare tire instead of a high-performance radial. If you can afford a higher-priced and better-equipped laptop, you’ll have a much more enjoyable ride.”

Tech Synth: capable for the price until the tabs stack up

In a YouTube review, Tech Synth looks at the configuration with an Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Tech Synth says the processor is “pretty much as entry-level as it gets” and that “basic day-to-day tasks is about all you’ll be able to do” on this Chromebook, but calls it “surprisingly capable” at those tasks.

Tech Synth would not normally recommend a laptop with 4GB of RAM because “it really isn’t enough,” but says “these are acceptable circumstances,” since a low-end Chromebook owner “probably won’t have a bunch of tabs open at the same time.” With a lot of things open at once, the review warns, “it will start to lag and freeze.”

Best suited to light web work on a small budget

Students and tight-budget buyers get a small, light Chromebook for web browsing and documents. The best Chromebooks under $300 guide collects similar options if this specific model is sold out or you want a touchscreen.

If you want a brighter or higher resolution screen, better speakers, more memory, a backlit keyboard, or a touchscreen, look elsewhere. Samsung lists the XE310XBA-K04US and K01US with 4GB of RAM and the XE310XBA-K03US with 6GB.

If you are weighing it against other budget options, the Chromebook Comparison Chart lets you sort and filter the full catalog by price, screen size, and specs side by side.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How long does the battery last on the Samsung Chromebook 4?

A: Samsung rates it at up to 12.5 hours. Tech Synth says to expect around 12 hours of use from a single charge, which “will easily last you the day.”

Q: What kind of processor does the Samsung Chromebook 4 have?

A: An Intel Celeron N4000 on the original SKUs and an Intel Celeron N4020 on the 2021 refresh, with 4GB of RAM on every SKU but the 6GB K03US. Tech Synth found the N4000 surprisingly capable for basic day-to-day tasks.

Q: Can I upgrade the storage on the Samsung Chromebook 4?

A: Samsung lists 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of eMMC storage depending on the model. The original K01US through K04US SKUs add a microSD card reader; the 2021 KA1US, KB1US, KC1US, and KD1US SKUs have no card reader and 16GB or 32GB of eMMC.

Q: Does the Samsung Chromebook 4 have a backlit keyboard?

A: No. PCMag notes it has no backlit keyboard or fingerprint reader.

Q: Can the Samsung Chromebook 4 handle multiple tasks at once?

A: Tech Synth says the 4GB model will start to lag and freeze with a lot of things open at once. Milo B., who reviewed the 6GB / 64GB version, expects the extra two gigabytes of RAM to help if you plan on multitasking a lot, since you can “probably open up and use more tabs.”

Q: When does the Samsung Chromebook 4 stop getting ChromeOS updates?

A: June 2029, per Google’s published Auto Update Expiration date. After that the device stops receiving new ChromeOS versions and security updates, and any browser based service that requires a current Chrome version will eventually break.

Q: Does the Samsung Chromebook 4 have a touchscreen?

A: No. PCMag notes that Android apps are awkward without a touch screen, and Samsung lists the display as an 11.6-inch HD LED panel at 1366 x 768.

Q: Is the Samsung Chromebook 4 good for students?

A: For students on a tight budget, yes. PCMag calls it “a decent grab-and-go laptop if you’re a student or simply have a strict budget.” Samsung lists it at 2.60 pounds and rates the battery at up to 12.5 hours. The dim TN screen and the limited memory are what you give up.