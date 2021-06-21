Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 14"

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare XE345XDA-LA1VZ Add

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The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 14” is an entry-level Chromebook built for portability and durability rather than speed. The plastic shell weighs 3.2 pounds in a “timeless silver” finish that looks modest and travels well. Optional LTE connectivity lets you work without hunting for a Wi-Fi hotspot. Wi-Fi 6 and MIL-STD-810G durability certification round out a Chromebook meant to survive a backpack and a full day away from a charger.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Lightweight at 3.2 lbs (1.45kg) Low-resolution 1366x768 display with poor viewing angles Optional LTE connectivity for mobile use Sluggish performance with heavy multitasking MIL-STD-810G durability rating No HDMI output for external displays Spill-resistant keyboard Non-backlit keyboard limits low-light use Up to 12 hours of battery life 4GB of RAM on most configurations Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support Muffled speakers, per T3

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Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 14" Comparison Chart

6 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare XE345XDA-LA1VZ 4 GB 32 GB eMMC 2.6 $349.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.6 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC XE340XDA-KA6US 8 GB 32 GB eMMC 3.7 $349.99 Details Performance Rating 3.7 RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC XE345XDA-NA1TT 4 GB 32 GB eMMC 2.6 $349.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.6 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC XE340XDA-KA1US 4 GB 32 GB eMMC 2.6 $299.99 Details Performance Rating 2.6 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC XE340XDA-KA2US 4 GB 64 GB eMMC 2.6 $329.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.6 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC XE340XDA-KA8US 4 GB 128 GB eMMC 2.6 $329.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.6 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 128 GB eMMC Specs shared by every configuration Chromebook Plus No Processor

Intel Celeron Processor N4500 Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.80 Ghz) Screen Size 14" Screen Resolution 1366x768 Screen Type 220 nits, anti-glare Touch Screen No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.88 x 8.88 x 0.63 inches

(327.15 x 225.55 x 16 mm) Weight 3.2 lbs (1.45 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam HD WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2x2 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(4K display out with optional adapter, charging) Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 2 cell, 5480mAh / 42.3Wh, Li-Ion Battery Life 12.0 hours Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2031

The Budget Cuts Land on the Screen and the Chip

The 1366x768 TN panel has poor color accuracy and viewing angles, which multiple reviewers have criticized as “washed out” and “fuzzy.” Document editing and web browsing look serviceable on it, while photo work and video expose the limits immediately. The anti-glare coating helps in bright rooms, though it cannot compensate for the resolution.

The Intel Celeron N4500 paired with 4-8GB of RAM handles everyday Chrome OS tasks but struggles when pushed. Many open tabs, Android apps, or heavy multitasking reach the hardware ceiling, and reviewers consistently noted delays when launching applications or responding to USB devices. The eMMC storage comes in 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB configurations, quick enough for Chrome OS but short on room for offline files or Android apps.

Samsung fitted a spill-resistant keyboard, which suits a laptop that will live in cafes, classrooms, and on airplane tray tables. Reviewers disagree about the typing itself. Some found it comfortable with good key travel, while others described it as flat and uninspiring. There is no keyboard backlighting, so dim rooms are a problem. The trackpad handles Chrome OS gestures reliably, with responsive taps and multi-finger navigation.

Reviewer Insights

TechRadar awarded it 3 out of 5 stars, summarizing their assessment with “LTE is a bonus; everything else, not so much.” They praised the spacious panel, keyboard layout, and long battery life, but found the screen quality “awful” and the processing power insufficient for demanding tasks. TechRadar also flagged the missing HDMI output for anyone wanting to connect an external display.

T3’s review similarly gave 3 out of 5 stars and highlighted the lightweight 1.45kg design and tactile keyboard as positives. However, they criticized the subpar screen quality, limited performance, and surprisingly muffled audio from the speakers. Their verdict concluded that “The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go isn’t going to wow you but it is still worth considering” for users with basic computing needs and tight budgets.

Eric Grevstad from PCMag offered a more critical perspective, writing that its “pitiful 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC flash storage are rock bottom even by Chrome OS standards.” He called it “a sluggish performer with a miserably dim, low-resolution screen,” making the experience feel slow compared to similarly-priced alternatives. The Chrome Unboxed team echoed these concerns in their video review, acknowledging that while the Chromebook Go is acceptable, it isn’t the best choice within this price range.

Customer Reviews

Across 14 ratings on Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 14” averages 3.9 stars. 59 percent of ratings are five stars while 19 percent are one star, and the handful of written reviews follows the same divide. A reviewer named Eddie Palmon T gave it five stars and pushed back on the complaints, writing that “The screen is usable, and the keyboard is too” and “For the price this is not a bad laptop.”

The two one-star reviews describe different problems. A verified buyer named Barb said the unit did not match its listing, writing “this is not verizon cellular compatable as advertised” and describing repeated trips to the carrier before Samsung confirmed it; she still called it a “nice chromebook” otherwise. A second verified buyer, William, reported an early hardware failure: “this product didn’t even work at all after having it only one day. screen totally went black and would not come back on.” With this few written reviews, treat both as single reports rather than a pattern, and check the cellular compatibility of your specific listing before the return window closes.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A Durable Travel Laptop for Light Web Work

A light, tough laptop with an LTE option, the Chromebook Go trades speed and looks for durability. It suits students carrying a device between classes for note-taking and research, travelers who want LTE more than speed, and anyone who wants a second machine for web tasks. The MIL-STD-810G rating and the spill-resistant keyboard pay off in settings where a laptop takes a beating.

Photo editing and heavy multitasking belong on something else, and anyone who needs HDMI output for presentations or external monitors will find the port selection limiting. Starry Hope’s Chromebook Comparison Chart lines these specs up against other models if you want to weigh the display and processor against other models.

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