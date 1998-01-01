The Intel Celeron N4500 is an entry-level dual-core processor from Intel’s Jasper Lake family, launched in early 2021. Built on Intel’s 10nm process technology, it represents a meaningful upgrade from the previous Gemini Lake generation (like the N4020 and N4000) while maintaining the ultra-low power consumption that budget Chromebooks require. With a base clock of 1.1 GHz that can turbo up to 2.8 GHz on a single core, and a low 6W TDP, the N4500 provides acceptable performance and all-day battery life for basic computing tasks.

In the Chromebook processor hierarchy, the N4500 sits firmly in the budget tier, positioned above older Celeron chips like the N4020 but well below Intel Core processors and even the quad-core Celeron N4120 or Pentium Silver N6000. It is a dual-core, dual-thread chip, which means it cannot handle heavy multitasking as well as processors with more cores or hyperthreading support. The processor is designed primarily for students, casual users, and anyone whose computing needs center on web browsing, document editing, and video streaming rather than demanding applications or content creation.

Performance

The Intel Celeron N4500 delivers benchmark scores that place it in the lower tier of modern processors, but that context matters greatly for Chrome OS. Our database shows an Octane 2.0 score of 21,000 and a PassMark CPU Mark of approximately 1,758. For comparison, this represents roughly 15% better performance than the older Celeron N4020 (which scores around 1,534 on CPU Mark) in both single-threaded and multi-threaded workloads.

In Geekbench 6, the N4500 averages a single-core score of around 480 and a multi-core score of approximately 801, based on data from hundreds of user submissions. To put these numbers in perspective, Geekbench 6 uses a baseline score of 2,500 (calibrated to an Intel Core i7-12700), meaning the N4500 delivers roughly one-fifth the performance of a modern midrange desktop processor. For Chromebook users, the Octane score matters most since it directly measures JavaScript performance in web applications, and 21,000 is sufficient for smooth operation of Google Workspace apps, streaming services, and moderate browser tab counts.

Real-world performance on Chromebooks with the N4500 is adequate for basic tasks but shows clear limitations under heavier loads. Users and reviewers consistently report that web browsing, Google Docs, and video streaming feel smooth and responsive. However, opening more than 10-15 browser tabs, running multiple Android apps simultaneously, or attempting demanding web applications will reveal the processor’s constraints. The efficiency cores in the Tremont architecture help with power management but cannot compensate for having only two threads when multitasking.

Ideal Use Cases

Chromebooks with the Intel Celeron N4500 are best suited for students at all levels who need a reliable device for online learning, research papers, and basic productivity. The processor handles Google Classroom, Zoom video calls, educational web apps, and document creation without issue. Combined with the typical 10-12 hour battery life these devices achieve, students can work through an entire school day without reaching for a charger.

Casual home users who primarily browse the web, check email, shop online, and stream video will find N4500 Chromebooks perfectly capable. Netflix, YouTube, and other streaming services play smoothly, and the low power consumption means quiet, fanless designs are possible in many models. For users who treat their laptop as a secondary device alongside a phone or tablet, these Chromebooks serve as capable “bigger screen” options for tasks that benefit from a physical keyboard.

However, this processor is not appropriate for power users, content creators, or anyone who needs to run demanding applications. Heavy multitasking with many browser tabs, Android apps, and Linux applications simultaneously will result in noticeable slowdowns. Photo editing, video editing, and development work are better served by Chromebook Plus models or devices with Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors. Similarly, anyone expecting desktop-class performance or compatibility with demanding games should look to higher-tier options.

What to Look For

When choosing among Chromebooks with the Intel Celeron N4500, RAM configuration is the most important variable. Devices with 8GB RAM offer noticeably smoother multitasking and handle more browser tabs without slowing down compared to 4GB models. Since RAM is typically soldered and not upgradeable on Chromebooks, prioritize the 8GB variant if your budget allows.

Screen size and quality vary significantly across N4500 Chromebooks. Options range from compact 11-inch devices to large 17.3-inch displays like the Acer Chromebook 317. Larger screens are better for productivity and media consumption, while smaller screens improve portability. Pay attention to panel type as well. IPS displays offer better viewing angles and color accuracy than TN panels, which appear washed out when viewed from the side.

Storage configurations typically range from 32GB to 128GB of eMMC storage. Since Chrome OS relies heavily on cloud storage, even 32GB is workable for users who keep most files in Google Drive. However, 64GB or 128GB provides more room for offline files and Android apps. All N4500 Chromebooks include microSD card slots for storage expansion, which helps compensate for limited internal capacity.

Finally, consider form factor and special features based on your intended use. Convertible 2-in-1 models with touchscreens like the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 offer tablet mode for media consumption and note-taking. Devices with military-grade durability (MIL-STD 810H) certification hold up better for students and travelers. LTE connectivity is available on select models like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for those who need internet access beyond Wi-Fi hotspots. Most N4500 Chromebooks lack keyboard backlighting, so if you frequently work in dim environments, verify this feature before purchasing.