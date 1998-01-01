Intel Celeron Processor N4500 Chromebooks
Processor Specifications
- Architecture
- Intel
- Cores
- 2 cores
- Threads
- 2
- Speed
- 1.10 GHz up to 2.80 GHz
- Octane Score
- 21,000
- CPU Mark
- 1,758
The Intel Celeron N4500 is an entry-level dual-core processor from Intel’s Jasper Lake family, launched in early 2021. Built on Intel’s 10nm process technology, it represents a meaningful upgrade from the previous Gemini Lake generation (like the N4020 and N4000) while maintaining the ultra-low power consumption that budget Chromebooks require. With a base clock of 1.1 GHz that can turbo up to 2.8 GHz on a single core, and a low 6W TDP, the N4500 provides acceptable performance and all-day battery life for basic computing tasks.
In the Chromebook processor hierarchy, the N4500 sits firmly in the budget tier, positioned above older Celeron chips like the N4020 but well below Intel Core processors and even the quad-core Celeron N4120 or Pentium Silver N6000. It is a dual-core, dual-thread chip, which means it cannot handle heavy multitasking as well as processors with more cores or hyperthreading support. The processor is designed primarily for students, casual users, and anyone whose computing needs center on web browsing, document editing, and video streaming rather than demanding applications or content creation.
Performance
The Intel Celeron N4500 delivers benchmark scores that place it in the lower tier of modern processors, but that context matters greatly for Chrome OS. Our database shows an Octane 2.0 score of 21,000 and a PassMark CPU Mark of approximately 1,758. For comparison, this represents roughly 15% better performance than the older Celeron N4020 (which scores around 1,534 on CPU Mark) in both single-threaded and multi-threaded workloads.
In Geekbench 6, the N4500 averages a single-core score of around 480 and a multi-core score of approximately 801, based on data from hundreds of user submissions. To put these numbers in perspective, Geekbench 6 uses a baseline score of 2,500 (calibrated to an Intel Core i7-12700), meaning the N4500 delivers roughly one-fifth the performance of a modern midrange desktop processor. For Chromebook users, the Octane score matters most since it directly measures JavaScript performance in web applications, and 21,000 is sufficient for smooth operation of Google Workspace apps, streaming services, and moderate browser tab counts.
Real-world performance on Chromebooks with the N4500 is adequate for basic tasks but shows clear limitations under heavier loads. Users and reviewers consistently report that web browsing, Google Docs, and video streaming feel smooth and responsive. However, opening more than 10-15 browser tabs, running multiple Android apps simultaneously, or attempting demanding web applications will reveal the processor’s constraints. The efficiency cores in the Tremont architecture help with power management but cannot compensate for having only two threads when multitasking.
Ideal Use Cases
Chromebooks with the Intel Celeron N4500 are best suited for students at all levels who need a reliable device for online learning, research papers, and basic productivity. The processor handles Google Classroom, Zoom video calls, educational web apps, and document creation without issue. Combined with the typical 10-12 hour battery life these devices achieve, students can work through an entire school day without reaching for a charger.
Casual home users who primarily browse the web, check email, shop online, and stream video will find N4500 Chromebooks perfectly capable. Netflix, YouTube, and other streaming services play smoothly, and the low power consumption means quiet, fanless designs are possible in many models. For users who treat their laptop as a secondary device alongside a phone or tablet, these Chromebooks serve as capable “bigger screen” options for tasks that benefit from a physical keyboard.
However, this processor is not appropriate for power users, content creators, or anyone who needs to run demanding applications. Heavy multitasking with many browser tabs, Android apps, and Linux applications simultaneously will result in noticeable slowdowns. Photo editing, video editing, and development work are better served by Chromebook Plus models or devices with Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors. Similarly, anyone expecting desktop-class performance or compatibility with demanding games should look to higher-tier options.
What to Look For
When choosing among Chromebooks with the Intel Celeron N4500, RAM configuration is the most important variable. Devices with 8GB RAM offer noticeably smoother multitasking and handle more browser tabs without slowing down compared to 4GB models. Since RAM is typically soldered and not upgradeable on Chromebooks, prioritize the 8GB variant if your budget allows.
Screen size and quality vary significantly across N4500 Chromebooks. Options range from compact 11-inch devices to large 17.3-inch displays like the Acer Chromebook 317. Larger screens are better for productivity and media consumption, while smaller screens improve portability. Pay attention to panel type as well. IPS displays offer better viewing angles and color accuracy than TN panels, which appear washed out when viewed from the side.
Storage configurations typically range from 32GB to 128GB of eMMC storage. Since Chrome OS relies heavily on cloud storage, even 32GB is workable for users who keep most files in Google Drive. However, 64GB or 128GB provides more room for offline files and Android apps. All N4500 Chromebooks include microSD card slots for storage expansion, which helps compensate for limited internal capacity.
Finally, consider form factor and special features based on your intended use. Convertible 2-in-1 models with touchscreens like the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 offer tablet mode for media consumption and note-taking. Devices with military-grade durability (MIL-STD 810H) certification hold up better for students and travelers. LTE connectivity is available on select models like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for those who need internet access beyond Wi-Fi hotspots. Most N4500 Chromebooks lack keyboard backlighting, so if you frequently work in dim environments, verify this feature before purchasing.
Chromebooks with Intel Celeron Processor N4500
Browse 17 Chromebooks powered by the Intel Celeron Processor N4500.
ASUS
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ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1400)
The ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1400) is a fanless 14-inch 1920x1080 ChromeOS laptop sold on Celeron N3350 (CNA) and N4500 (CKA) chips with 4GB of RAM, a 38Wh battery, and USB-C charging on either side. Updates end in June 2027 on the CNA and June 2031 on the CKA.
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ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1500)
The ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1500) is a 15.6-inch full HD Chromebook with a number pad, an Intel Celeron N4500, and a battery ASUS rates for 11 hours.
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ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1700)
The ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1700) was the first 17.3-inch Chromebook on the market when ASUS launched it in August 2021. It pairs a fanned Intel Celeron N4500, 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 64 GB or 128 GB of eMMC with a 17.3-inch 1920x1080 anti-glare panel, Wi-Fi 6, a full numeric keypad, and a 67 Wh battery rated for up to 17 hours. Chrome OS Auto Update Expiration is June 2031.
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ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405)
The ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405) offers a solid, portable design with a 180-degree hinge and military-grade durability. Available in budget Celeron and upgraded Core 3 configurations, with software support through June 2035 on the Core 3 model and June 2031 on the Celeron model.
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ASUS Chromebook CX15
The ASUS Chromebook CX15 is a 15.6-inch 1920x1080 ChromeOS laptop on an Intel Celeron N4500 with a full-size keyboard and number pad, a MIL-STD-810H chassis, Wi-Fi 6, and ChromeOS updates through June 2031. It lists at $239.
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ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 (Touchscreen)
The ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 is a 14-inch Full HD convertible with a 360-degree touchscreen, an Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and MIL-STD 810H durability testing. It has Wi-Fi 6, a rated 11-hour battery, and ChromeOS updates through June 2031.
Acer
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Acer Chromebook 315
The Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H) is a fanless 15.6-inch FHD IPS Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N5100, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and a backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad; Acer rates the battery for 10 hours.
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Acer Chromebook 317
The Acer Chromebook 317 pairs a 17.3-inch full HD display and a full number pad with a Celeron N4500 and Wi-Fi 6. At 5.29 pounds it is a desk Chromebook, with ChromeOS updates through June 2031.
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Acer Chromebox Mini CXM1
The Acer Chromebox Mini CXM1 delivers enterprise-grade digital signage in an ultra-compact fanless design. With triple display support, WiFi 6, and an H1 security chip, this B2B-focused Chromebox handles kiosk and commercial deployments efficiently.
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Acer Gateway Chromebook 311
The Acer Gateway Chromebook 311 is an 11.6-inch 1366x768 ChromeOS laptop on an Intel Celeron N4500 with 4GB of RAM that cannot be upgraded, an Acer-rated 10-hour battery, and ChromeOS updates through June 2031.
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Acer Gateway Chromebook 314
The Acer Gateway Chromebook 314 is a 14-inch ChromeOS laptop on Acer's Chromebook 314 chassis with a Celeron N4500, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 1920x1080 anti-glare panel, and ChromeOS updates through June 2031. Reviewers fault the display and the 4GB ceiling.
HP
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HP Chromebook 14 G7
The HP Chromebook 14 G7 has a 14-inch anti-glare WLED screen, Wi-Fi 6, a 720p HD webcam, and a rated 12.5-hour battery life.
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HP Chromebook 14a (ne Series)
The HP Chromebook 14a (ne series) is a 14-inch ChromeOS laptop on an Intel Celeron N4500 with 4GB of RAM, a 1366x768 TN panel, upward-firing speakers, a full-size HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6, and ChromeOS updates through June 2033. Chrome Unboxed rated the keyboard well and the display poorly.
Lenovo
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Lenovo Chromebox Micro
The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is a fanless 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.8 inch ChromeOS desktop built on the Intel Celeron N4500 with 8GB of RAM, two 4K outputs, and USB-C power input, so it can run from a USB-C power bank. ChromeOS updates run through June 2031.
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Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is a 15.6-inch Full HD Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N4500 and a battery Lenovo rates for 10 hours.
Samsung
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Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360
A budget convertible with a sharp 2560x1600 display well above its price class, paired with entry-level internals.
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Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 14"
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 14 is a budget 14-inch Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N4500, a spill-resistant keyboard, and an LTE option, built for web work and travel rather than heavy multitasking.