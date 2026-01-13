ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405)

Updated on November 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5 Add to compare CX1405CKA Add

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The ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405) is a 2025 budget Chromebook sold in two configurations. The base model pairs an Intel Celeron N4500 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at $279, and the Chromebook Plus variant steps up to an Intel Core 3 N355 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Both share a textured plastic build that feels more premium than the price suggests, a 180-degree lay-flat hinge, and military-grade durability testing (MIL-STD 810H). Software support runs through June 2035 on the Core 3 model and June 2031 on the Celeron model. The CX14 is aimed at students, casual users, and anyone who wants a portable machine for web browsing and document editing.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Unique textured finish makes plastic chassis feel premium Bottom-firing speakers easily muffled when used on lap 180-degree lay-flat hinge for flexible viewing and sharing Celeron model has TN display with poor viewing angles Core 3 model supported through June 2035 Core 3 model lasted about 5 hours in a full-brightness 4K video test Military-grade durability (MIL-STD 810H) Celeron model struggles with multitasking on 4GB RAM Good port selection including full-sized HDMI Privacy shutter on camera is difficult to operate Lightweight at 3.04-3.06 lbs for easy portability Core 3 model’s backlit keyboard not available on Celeron

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ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405) Comparison Chart

ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405) ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405) Price List Price: $279.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $379.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Model number CX1405CKA CX1405CTA Performance Rating 2.6 7.8 Chromebook Plus No Yes Processor

Intel Celeron Processor N4500 Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.80 Ghz)

Intel Core 3 N355 Octa-core up to 3.90 Ghz RAM 4 GB 8 GB Internal Storage 64 GB 128 GB Screen Size 14" 14" Screen Resolution 1920x1080 1920x1080 Screen Type TN IPS Touch Screen No No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.78 x 8.44 x 0.78 inches

(324.61 x 214.38 x 19.81 mm) 12.78 x 8.44 x 0.78 inches

(324.61 x 214.38 x 19.81 mm) Weight 3.06 lbs (1.39 kg) 3.06 lbs (1.39 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Yes Webcam 720p 1080p WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet No No Cellular Modem No No HDMI Full-Size HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 1 USB-C

One USB-C and one USB-A 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Core 3 model: two USB-C (both with DisplayPort and Power Delivery) and one USB-A. Celeron model: one USB-C and one USB-A. Thunderbolt Ports No No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 42WHrs 42WHrs Battery Life 9.4 hours --- Fanless Yes No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2031 June, 2035

One chassis, two very different machines

The textured plastic finish has a paper-like feel, and the chassis holds together better than most entry-level Chromebooks do. At 3.04 to 3.06 pounds and 12.78 x 8.44 x 0.67-0.78 inches, the CX14 stays easy to carry while keeping the 14-inch screen that many buyers prefer over smaller 11-inch alternatives. The 180-degree lay-flat hinge is rare at this price and makes it simple to share the screen in a classroom or across a desk. Every port sits on the left side. The Core 3 model has two USB-C ports (both supporting DisplayPort and Power Delivery) and one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, while the Celeron model has one USB-C and one USB-A. Both add a full-sized HDMI 1.4 port and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. Wired internet needs a USB Ethernet adapter in the USB-A port. Ports split across both sides would be more flexible, but the selection covers most peripherals and displays without an adapter.

The Celeron N4500 build, dual-core with 4GB RAM, operates at what NotebookCheck describes as the “lowest acceptable limit” for ChromeOS, and multitasking across many browser tabs is a test of patience. NotebookCheck measured Geekbench 6 scores of 462 (single-core) and 757 (multi-core) on that model, which puts it in basic-use territory for web browsing and simple document editing. The Core 3 N355 variant has an 8-core processor (10,476 PassMark score) and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and it handled Android gaming without trouble in MergeDroid’s hands-on testing with Real Racing 3. That puts it near entry-level Windows laptop territory, and ChromeOS’s lighter overhead makes it feel more responsive than the raw benchmark numbers suggest.

The Celeron variant ships a TN panel that NotebookCheck criticizes for 56% sRGB color gamut coverage, poor viewing angles, and a washed-out look, even though the resolution is Full HD 1920x1080. At 250 nits it is fine indoors and struggles in bright rooms or outdoors. The Core 3 Chromebook Plus model uses an IPS panel at the same Full HD resolution with 300 nits of brightness and better color and viewing angles, still short of the displays on pricier Chromebooks. Both share an anti-glare coating and an 86% screen-to-body ratio from slim bezels.

Reviewer Insights

MergeDroid covers the Chromebook Plus CX14 with the Core 3 N355 processor in his unboxing and initial review. He highlights the rigid build quality, noting that despite being constructed entirely from plastic, “it’s feeling fairly rigid without any great flex.” The reviewer says the keyboard benefits from being fully backlit and calls out the new Quick Insert key. (Quick Insert is the ChromeOS shortcut to emoji, GIFs, and Google Drive files.) He also confirms the Core 3 model has a fan for cooling. MergeDroid describes the Rock Grey color as boring and the plastic texture as feeling slightly cheap despite the solid construction. He criticizes the privacy shutter on the 1080p webcam, which requires fingernails to operate effectively rather than sliding easily with a finger press. The reviewer confirms software updates through June 2035: “So, a nice long update life there.”

In a detailed comparison video, MergeDroid pits the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX14 against the Acer Chromebook Plus 514, both featuring identical Intel Core 3 N355 specifications, to help buyers distinguish between similarly-priced options. In what he called “a not too scientific test” (4K YouTube at full brightness, muted), the ASUS lasted about five hours, against over six hours for the Acer. He put the gap down to battery size: the ASUS has a 42Wh battery and the Acer a larger 53Wh one. MergeDroid notes the ASUS delivers richer sound output than the Acer when placed on a desk, but the bottom-firing speaker placement means this audio advantage disappears when the Chromebook rests on your lap, with sound becoming noticeably muffled. He calls the backlit keyboard the ASUS’s real benefit, “which personally I do value quite highly,” and notes the ASUS has sold for as little as about £167 (about $219).

MergeDroid’s budget model review examines the Celeron N4500 variant (CX1405CKA), which he bought for £127 and calls potentially the “least worst option” among 2025 Chromebooks with the Celeron N4500. The reviewer is pleasantly surprised by the Full HD 1920x1080 resolution: “You don’t always see that on a lower-end entry-level Chromebook.” He qualifies that praise with the TN panel’s limitations, warning that “some colors are going to look a bit washed out” and “don’t expect this to be the brightest display.” MergeDroid highlights that despite being marketed as a 2025 model, the use of the 2021-vintage Celeron N4500 processor means software support only extends to June 2031, against June 2035 for the Core 3 model. The unique “Pure Grey” textured finish earns praise for its paper-like feel. He recommends strongly considering the 8GB RAM variant if budget allows, as 4GB proves limiting even for ChromeOS’s lightweight demands when juggling multiple tabs and Android apps.

According to NotebookCheck, the Celeron CX1405CKA earns a 66% rating as an “average” device designed for a specific niche. Reviewer Marc Herter positions it primarily for users who prioritize completely silent operation, as the fanless passive cooling design produces zero noise even under sustained load. The thermal measurements confirm this benefit, with the chassis reaching only 38.1°C maximum temperature while consuming just 12.99W at peak load. NotebookCheck’s battery testing recorded 9 hours 26 minutes of runtime in its Wi-Fi web surfing scenario, a different test from MergeDroid’s 4K playback run on the Core 3 model. Herter is blunt about the performance limits, characterizing the Celeron N4500 as operating at the “lowest acceptable limit” for ChromeOS and warning that multitasking becomes “a test of patience.” The review’s measured specs reveal a keyboard with greater than 1mm key travel (subjectively comfortable), a sufficiently sized 10.5 x 7.5 cm touchpad, and WiFi speeds around 867 Mbps transmit / 821 Mbps receive using the Realtek RTL8852BE chip. NotebookCheck concludes the Celeron CX14 works best for users with very specific requirements: silent computing for basic tasks in quiet places such as a library or lecture hall, where the TN display’s deficiencies and minimal performance prove acceptable trade-offs.

Take the Core 3 unless battery life comes first

The Celeron model at $279 fits basic needs (web browsing, Google Docs, email, and light YouTube viewing) for anyone who wants silent fanless operation and long battery life (9 hours 26 minutes in NotebookCheck’s Wi-Fi test) and can live with the TN display and sluggish multitasking. Students buying for note-taking and research, or seniors who want a simple machine for staying connected online, will find it adequate as long as they are not juggling many tabs at once.

The Chromebook Plus Core 3 variant at $239 (frequently on sale from $429 MSRP) is the better value for most buyers, even though it lasted only about 5 hours in MergeDroid’s full-brightness 4K playback test. Faster silicon, 8GB RAM for comfortable multitasking, the IPS display, a 1080p webcam, and a backlit keyboard change the daily experience enough to outweigh the short runtime unless unplugged endurance is the top priority. The backlit keyboard matters for anyone who types in dim rooms, from students in dorm rooms to professionals taking notes during evening meetings. Best Buy promotional pricing under $250 puts Chromebook Plus features and Google AI capabilities at budget Chromebook money.

Both configurations share the build quality, the 180-degree hinge for content sharing, and the port selection with full HDMI. Software support runs through June 2035 on the Core 3 model and June 2031 on the Celeron model. Educators and students who share screens during collaboration or tutoring get the most out of that hinge. Starry Hope’s Chromebook Comparison Chart weighs the CX14 against alternatives from Acer, HP, and Lenovo that trade display quality, battery life, or performance differently at similar prices.

Frequently Asked Questions