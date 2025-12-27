Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (2024)

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare NX.KWHAA.002 Add

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The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (2024) is a 14-inch convertible built around a 16:10 WUXGA touchscreen and a choice of two Intel chips. The 360-degree hinge turns it into a laptop, a tent, a stand, or a tablet, which is why it lands with students and buyers watching the price. USI stylus support puts handwriting and sketching on the same panel used for typing notes and watching video. Chrome OS updates run through June 2033.

Strengths and Compromises

Pros Cons Tall 16:10 aspect ratio display provides more vertical screen space Display brightness limited to 250 nits struggles outdoors Rigid plastic chassis that holds up to daily handling Only one USB-C port limits charging flexibility Smooth, responsive OceanGlass touchpad made from recycled materials No microSD card slot for storage expansion FHD webcam with privacy shutter on higher-spec models Entry-level configuration has just 4GB RAM and eMMC storage WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for modern wireless connectivity Not officially certified as Chromebook Plus despite meeting specs Long software support through June 2033 Heavy for a 14-inch convertible at 3.46 lbs

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Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (2024) Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare NX.KWHAA.002 N200 4 GB 64 GB eMMC 3.0 $429.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.0 Processor Quad-core 3.70 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

Intel Processor N200 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Webcam 720p NX.KWGAA.002 Core i3-N305 8 GB 128 GB SSD 5.9 $499.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.9 Processor Octa-core 1.80 Ghz (max 3.80 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-N305 RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB PCIe SSD Webcam 1080p NX.KWGAA.003 Core i3-N305 8 GB 256 GB SSD 5.9 $749.99 Details Performance Rating 5.9 Processor Octa-core 1.80 Ghz (max 3.80 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-N305 RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD Webcam 1080p NX.JHNAA.003 Core i3-N305 8 GB 128 GB eMMC 5.9 $499.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.9 Processor Octa-core 1.80 Ghz (max 3.80 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-N305 RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB eMMC Webcam 1080p Specs shared by every configuration Chromebook Plus No Screen Size 14" Screen Resolution 1920x1200 Screen Type IPS Touch Screen Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.59 x 9.05 x 0.86 inches

(319.79 x 229.87 x 21.84 mm) Weight 3.46 lbs (1.57 kg) Backlit Keyboard No WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (DisplayPort, charging), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 1.4 Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 53Wh, Li-ion Battery Life 10 hours Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2033

One USB-C port, two chip tiers, and no card slot

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 measures 12.59 x 9.05 x 0.86 inches and weighs 3.46 pounds, placing it on the heavier side for 14-inch convertibles. The chassis uses recycled plastics as part of Acer’s sustainability initiative, including an OceanGlass touchpad made from ocean-bound plastic. MergeDroid found the all-plastic build rigid, while Tom’s Guide called it flimsy and cheap-feeling. Port selection includes two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port that handles charging and DisplayPort output, an HDMI 1.4 port, a headphone jack, and a Kensington lock slot. There is no second USB-C port, and the microSD card slot that earlier generations carried is gone. Since the Spin 314 has no built-in Ethernet, users needing a wired connection can use a USB Ethernet adapter through one of the USB-A ports.

The base model ships with the Intel Processor N200, a 4-core chip that covers web browsing and document work. The Core i3-N305 configuration doubles that to 8 cores and pulls ahead on multitasking, handling Chrome tabs, Android apps, and light gaming without noticeable slowdowns. Both processor options share the same June 2033 Auto Update Expiration date. The higher-spec configurations pair the faster chip with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. Most of those builds use an NVMe SSD, but some Core i3-N305 builds, such as the NX.JHNAA.003, use 128GB of eMMC.

Wireless runs on WiFi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2, which covers a home or campus network. The single USB-C port also takes the included 65W adapter, and that charger moves the battery from empty to 89% in about an hour according to reviewer testing. Battery life is rated at 10 hours, though video playback testing came in closer to 7 hours and 20 minutes. The upward-firing speakers with DTS audio produce decent volume for a Chromebook, though MergeDroid found little bass or richness. The audio quality is adequate for video calls and casual listening, though anyone interested in music production on a Chromebook will want to connect external speakers or headphones for a better experience.

Reviewer Insights

MergeDroid

MergeDroid reviewed a UK Core i3-N305 unit with 8GB of RAM after a few weeks of use. The touchpad is “very smooth, and responsive to taps, gestures, and clicks,” and the reviewer liked the taller 16:10 display for productivity, but called the 250-nit brightness “a shame”: fine indoors, a struggle in strong sunlight. The full HD webcam “performed well,” though the reviewer missed the extra camera controls that Chromebook Plus models get.

The review also says “it’s a shame we no longer have the micro SD card slot in this generation.” The battery lasted 7 hours and 20 minutes of YouTube playback at full brightness and about 8 hours of mixed use, and the included 65W charger took it from 0 to 89% in one hour. Browsing and some Android gaming ran without issue on the Core i3-N305, and the reviewer suggested passing on the N100 builds that come with 4GB of RAM unless you are a very light user and the price gap is large.

In the unboxing video, MergeDroid noted that the spec would usually qualify for Chromebook Plus even though Acer does not brand it that way, called Acer’s 250-nit brightness claim “a bit disappointing,” and said “whether you’ve got that processor or the n100 or the n200 you’re going to see Chrome OS updates all the way through to June 2033.” The OceanGlass touchpad, made from recycled ocean-bound plastic, felt “incredibly smooth.”

Tom’s Guide

Tom’s Guide tested the Core i3-N305 model and came away less impressed. The verdict calls out the “so-so processor and cheap display” and concludes that “the Spin 314 is, ultimately, a little too budget for my taste.” Their lab measured 264.8 nits and 58.8% sRGB coverage, and the review describes the screen’s reflectiveness as “some of the worst I’ve ever seen on a laptop display.” The keyboard drew complaints for dye-sublimated keycaps that may wear and for the missing backlight.

The review did credit the battery, which lasted 10 hours and 5 minutes in their lab test and charged from nearly empty to full in about an hour, along with the smooth-moving hinges and a port selection that includes a full-size HDMI.

Active cooling and hinge-braced ports inside the chassis

ChromebookParts.com opened the bottom cover and removed the display, and liked the hardware choices. They pointed to Gorilla Glass that shrugs off fingerprints, an enormous touchpad and a screen that runs almost edge to edge, and a design where the hinges themselves wrap over and reinforce the side ports. The Spin 314 uses active cooling, which they said might be a good thing, though it adds a thermal-paste step to any motherboard repair. For repairs, they flagged the display panel, whose back carries lots of tiny connectors that are fiddly to reseat.

Customer Reviews

Across 2 ratings on Amazon, the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (2024) averages 3.2 stars, so the sample is too small to read much into the number. The two written reviews split sharply. A verified buyer named 2BGemmy gave it five stars and wrote, “I love everything about my Chromebook spin 314, it’s fast, clear and sharp display screen in any position, and the sound is really good. The touch screen is a keeper so easy to use.” That same reviewer flagged one practical drawback, noting the laptop is “a little heavy” and harder to grip than lighter machines they had owned, which matters if hand strength is a concern for you.

The one-star review is a fulfillment complaint rather than a verdict on the hardware. A verified buyer in the United Kingdom reported that the order arrived incomplete: “there was no usb type c,no ac adapter and no power cord,as specified in the offer.” That is a shipping or seller issue (missing accessories), not a fault with the Chromebook itself, but it is a real owner experience and pulls the average down. With only two reviews on file, treat both as anecdotes rather than a settled picture.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Buy the i3-N305 build and accept the dim screen

The 360-degree hinge and Chrome OS updates through June 2033 are the reasons to buy. The tall 16:10 touchscreen suits note-taking and video calls, and the Core i3-N305 configurations double the base model’s RAM and cores. Pay the difference if the budget stretches.

The 250-nit panel is the limit, so anyone who works outdoors or beside a bright window should shop for a brighter display. Buyers who lean on external storage will miss the microSD card slot, and anyone who wants Chromebook Plus certification and its features should look at the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 instead.

For those comparing options, see our Chromebook Comparison Chart to find the best match for your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions