ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip

Updated on November 22, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5 Add to compare

The ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip (CX3401) is a gaming-focused convertible Chromebook built around a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD. Its headline feature is a 14-inch 1920x1200 touchscreen with a 144Hz refresh rate, paired with an RGB backlit keyboard with accentuated WASD keys and a USI 2.0 stylus. A 360-degree hinge lets it fold into a tablet. For ports it has HDMI, a USB-A 3.2 port, two USB-C ports, a microSD reader, and a combo audio jack, plus Wi-Fi 6E. It runs ChromeOS and supports Linux and Android apps.

Pros Cons 144Hz touchscreen; RGB backlit keyboard Plastic build; reviewers wanted aluminum Strong i5-1235U with 8GB RAM and 256GB NVMe Heavier and thicker than most Chromebooks (3.99 lb) USI 2.0 stylus that charges over USB-C Owners report an audio dropout that needs a restart 360-degree hinge; runs Linux and Android well Cloud-gaming libraries are limited (Luna, GeForce Now) microSD reader; support through June 2032 8GB RAM only; not configurable higher

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ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip Comparison Chart

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip Price List Price: $769.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Best Buy: Loading price... Model number CX3401FBA-DH586T-S Performance Rating 7.5 Chromebook Plus No Processor

Intel Core i5-1235U Deca-core 1.30 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz) RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD Screen Size 14" Screen Resolution 1920x1200 Screen Type LED Touch Screen Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.58 x 9.25 x 0.82 inches

(319.53 x 234.95 x 20.83 mm) Weight 3.99 lbs (1.81 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes Webcam 720p HD WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 3 cell, 63WHrs, Lithium polymer Battery Life Unknown Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2032

The gaming angle shows in the details: a 144Hz display, an RGB backlit keyboard with accentuated WASD keys, and a bundled USI 2.0 stylus that handles screen capture, notes, a laser pointer, and a magnifying glass. The 360-degree hinge folds it into a tablet for stylus work or media.

Actual gaming is cloud-based here. It runs services like Amazon Luna and NVIDIA GeForce Now well enough for casual play, though the catalogs are limited compared to a real gaming PC and the experience depends on your connection. The build is solid but plastic with a grippy finish; reviewers and owners both noted they would have preferred aluminum at this price.

Reviewer Insights on ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip

Chrome Unboxed and Tim Schofield reviewed this CX34 Flip and agreed it brings unusually premium hardware to ChromeOS.

Chrome Unboxed describes the device as “one of those devices that I feel like is going to kind of put Asus back on the map, especially when it comes to gaming Chromebooks.” They were impressed with the device’s hardware, look, and feel, and particularly highlighted the USI 2.0 Stylus Pen for Chromebook, which comes with fast USB-C charging, a solid replaceable cone-like pen tip, enhanced palm rejection, and magnets for secure storage.

Tim Schofield, on the other hand, praises the device’s 144 Hertz display, 12th gen Intel processor, and custom keyboard. He appreciates the inclusion of a stylus, which he believes enhances the user experience. Schofield also mentions the device’s gaming capabilities, testing it with Apex Legends via NVIDIA GeForce Now. He notes that while cloud gaming is dependent on a strong internet connection, the gameplay on the Chromebook Vibe is smooth and responsive. However, he also points out that the device feels somewhat plasticky and is heavier and thicker than he expected.

Customer Reviews of the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip

Amazon buyer reviews of the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip are mixed, with praise for the build and platform alongside reports of audio problems. The positive reviews tend to praise the build and the platform. Danny R., a verified buyer who uses it for work and cloud gaming, called it “Sturdy, stylish, and the garaged stylus is convenient,” and a verified developer posting as BB wrote that it is “well built, well spec’d and with Chrome OS is very secure while also running Linux and Android very well.” Verified buyer John Canceleno’s full review was simply “Fast for a chromebook! Works as it should.” Several owners single out the 144Hz screen and the auto-charging stylus as standout features.

The criticisms are worth taking seriously because two separate verified buyers report the same audio problem. M. A., who liked the premium feel but returned the unit, explained the reason: “The device just wouldn’t output audio until restarted,” and BB independently noted that “occasionally audio on Linux apps stops working,” which BB attributes to a known ChromeOS bug. Other complaints are scattered but real: M. A. found the light gray keycaps hard to read, verified buyer Abyk _VA said “Keyboard light is very deam” and that the HDMI port “is an old one,” and verified buyer Ron sheridan received a defective unit, writing that “right out of the box it didn’t work” with a black screen and switching to a different brand.

Who Would Benefit From This Chromebook?

The CX34 Flip suits someone who wants a powerful, versatile ChromeOS convertible for work and casual play. The i5-1235U and 8GB of RAM handle heavy browser work, Linux apps for coding in VS Code or Android Studio, and lighter creative tasks like music production, and the 144Hz screen plus the stylus and 360-degree hinge make it flexible for media, note-taking, and cloud gaming on Luna or GeForce Now.

The trade-offs are weight and material. At 3.99 pounds with a plastic body, it is heavier and less premium-feeling than its price suggests, and a couple of owners flagged an audio dropout that needs a restart. If you want something lighter or all-aluminum, look elsewhere. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Chromebook Comparison Chart.

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