HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook
Updated on
The Elite c640 G3 is HP’s enterprise Chromebook, aimed at IT departments that manage ChromeOS devices at scale. It runs Intel’s Core i5-1245U vPro processor, which gives administrators hardware-level control of the machine. HP pairs that with a SureView privacy screen, a fingerprint reader, and Google’s Titan C2 security chip. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports cover docking in hot-desking offices where people move between workstations through the day.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Intel vPro processor enables enterprise management
|Non-touch display rules out handwriting and drawing input
|HP SureView privacy screen protects sensitive data
|RAM soldered at 8GB with no upgrade option
|Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, so one cable docks it
|Storage is not user-upgradeable after purchase
|Fingerprint reader, so logins skip the typed password
|No Ethernet jack, so wired networking needs an adapter
|WiFi 6E with Bluetooth 5.3 for modern wireless
|No 2-in-1 convertible design
|AUE support runs to June 2032
|Standard 1080p display, no high refresh rate
HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook Comparison Chart
HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook
HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook
|Price
List Price: $1,199.00
Amazon Prices:
List Price: $1,300.00
Amazon Prices:
|Model number
|Elite C640 Chromebook G3
|Elite C640 Chromebook G3
|Performance Rating
|7.4
|7.4
|Chromebook Plus
|No
|No
|Processor
|Deca-core 1.60 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz)
Intel Core i5-1245U
|Deca-core 1.60 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz)
Intel Core i5-1245U
|RAM
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Internal Storage
|256 GB NVMe SSD
|512 GB NVMe SSD
|Screen Size
|14"
|14"
|Screen Resolution
|1920x1080
|1920x1080
|Screen Type
|IPS
|IPS
|Touch Screen
|No
|No
|Stylus / Pen
|No Stylus Support
|No Stylus Support
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|12.7 x 8.7 x 0.8 inches
(322.58 x 220.98 x 20.32 mm)
|12.7 x 8.7 x 0.8 inches
(322.58 x 220.98 x 20.32 mm)
|Weight
|3.38 lbs (1.54 kg)
|3.38 lbs (1.54 kg)
|Backlit Keyboard
|Yes
|Yes
|Webcam
|5MP
|5MP
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Ethernet
|No
|No
|Cellular Modem
|No
|No
|HDMI
|Full-Size HDMI
|Full-Size HDMI
|USB Ports
|2 USB 3
2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C 40Gbps (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 2x USB Type-A 5Gbps
|2 USB 3
2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C 40Gbps (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 2x USB Type-A 5Gbps
|Thunderbolt Ports
|2
|2
|Card Reader
|microSD Card Reader
|microSD Card Reader
|Battery
|58Wh
|58Wh
|Battery Life
|10.75 hours
|10.75 hours
|Fanless
|No
|No
|Auto Update
Expiration Date
|June, 2032
|June, 2032
Related Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714
- HP Chromebook 14a (2022)
- HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c
- ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus
- ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (CX3402)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (2024)
A Privacy Screen and Two Thunderbolt 4 Ports in a 14-Inch Shell
The chassis measures 12.7 x 8.7 x 0.8 inches and weighs 3.38 pounds, standard proportions for a 14-inch business laptop. HP certifies it to the MIL-STD 810H durability standard and makes the deck spill-resistant, both aimed at daily travel between offices. The keyboard is backlit for dim conference rooms and late-night flights.
The 14-inch IPS panel runs at 1920x1080, which keeps text sharp at that size. Its distinguishing feature is HP SureView Reflect, an integrated privacy layer that narrows the viewing angle at the press of a button so nobody beside you can read the screen. A 5MP webcam sits above the display, a higher resolution than the 720p cameras that ship on most Chromebooks, which matters on a machine bought for video calls.
The two Thunderbolt 4 ports carry 40Gbps data, DisplayPort 1.4 output, and USB Power Delivery, so a single cable can charge the laptop and drive a monitor. Two USB Type-A 5Gbps ports handle older peripherals, and HDMI connects straight to a projector or external display. There is no Ethernet jack, though either the Thunderbolt or the USB-A ports will run a USB Ethernet adapter for a wired office connection. WiFi 6E reaches the 6GHz band for less congested wireless networks, and Bluetooth 5.3 covers accessories with better power efficiency.
The vPro chip and the security stack
The Core i5-1245U is a 12th generation Alder Lake chip with a hybrid layout, combining two performance cores with eight efficiency cores for 10 cores and 12 threads. It scores approximately 12,931 on PassMark’s CPU benchmark, and the vPro extensions on that chip are what the management platform runs on.
HP designed the Elite c640 series for organizations that manage devices centrally. The vPro platform lets administrators monitor, maintain, and secure machines remotely, including when a device is powered off or its operating system has stopped responding. Chrome Enterprise licensing layers policy controls, single sign-on integration, and device reporting over that.
Google’s Titan C2 chip handles verified boot and stores encryption keys, and the fingerprint reader gives staff a login that does not depend on a typed password. HP Wolf Security guards the firmware and reports device health back to the IT team.
A Fleet Device Built Around vPro Management
The management and security hardware pays off when someone is administering a group of these machines through Chrome Enterprise, and the June 2032 AUE date gives such a deployment a long runway before replacement. The Thunderbolt 4 docking and WiFi 6E radio fit the same setting, where workstations are shared and networks are crowded.
Individual buyers and small businesses may find better value in consumer Chromebook Plus models, which offer similar performance without the enterprise hardware. Anyone who wants to write on the screen or fold the machine into a tablet needs a convertible instead.
Our Chromebook Comparison Chart lines it up against the other business Chromebooks.
Frequently Asked Questions
What processor does the HP Elite c640 G3 use?
An Intel Core i5-1245U vPro, with 10 cores (2 performance plus 8 efficiency), 12 threads, a 1.60 GHz base clock and 4.40 GHz boost. It scores approximately 12,931 on PassMark’s CPU benchmark, and its vPro support is what enables the remote management features.
Can I upgrade the RAM in the HP Elite c640 G3?
No. The memory is LPDDR4X soldered to the board, and every variant ships with 8GB, so the configuration is fixed for the life of the device.
What ports does the HP Elite c640 G3 have?
Two Thunderbolt 4 ports with USB4 Type-C 40Gbps, carrying USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4, plus two USB Type-A 5Gbps ports, one HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.
What is HP SureView on the Elite c640 G3?
SureView is an integrated privacy filter. Activating it narrows the display’s viewing angle so someone sitting beside you cannot read the screen, which helps on planes and in open-plan offices.
How long will the HP Elite c640 G3 receive updates?
Google has set the Auto Update Expiration date to June 2032. ChromeOS updates, security patches, and new features continue until then, which covers enterprise deployments with multi-year hardware refresh cycles.
Does the HP Elite c640 G3 have a touchscreen?
No. It ships with a non-touch 14-inch Full HD IPS panel. That rules out handwriting and drawing input, and it keeps weight and power draw down for longer battery life.
What is Intel vPro on the HP Elite c640 G3?
Intel vPro is an enterprise management platform. It lets IT administrators reach a device remotely to troubleshoot it, push security updates, and keep fleet visibility even when the machine is powered off or its operating system is unresponsive. Here it works alongside Chrome Enterprise.
Is the HP Elite c640 G3 a Chromebook Plus?
No. The HP Elite c640 G3 is a 2022 enterprise Chromebook that predates Google’s Chromebook Plus program (launched October 2023), so it is not Chromebook Plus certified and does not ship with the Plus-exclusive AI features. It is positioned instead as a business device built around Intel vPro management, HP SureView privacy, and a fingerprint reader.