HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare Elite C640 Chromebook G3 Add

Elite C640 Chromebook G3 Add

The Elite c640 G3 is HP’s enterprise Chromebook, aimed at IT departments that manage ChromeOS devices at scale. It runs Intel’s Core i5-1245U vPro processor, which gives administrators hardware-level control of the machine. HP pairs that with a SureView privacy screen, a fingerprint reader, and Google’s Titan C2 security chip. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports cover docking in hot-desking offices where people move between workstations through the day.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Intel vPro processor enables enterprise management Non-touch display rules out handwriting and drawing input HP SureView privacy screen protects sensitive data RAM soldered at 8GB with no upgrade option Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, so one cable docks it Storage is not user-upgradeable after purchase Fingerprint reader, so logins skip the typed password No Ethernet jack, so wired networking needs an adapter WiFi 6E with Bluetooth 5.3 for modern wireless No 2-in-1 convertible design AUE support runs to June 2032 Standard 1080p display, no high refresh rate

HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook Comparison Chart

HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook Price List Price: $1,199.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $1,300.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Model number Elite C640 Chromebook G3 Elite C640 Chromebook G3 Performance Rating 7.4 7.4 Chromebook Plus No No Processor

Intel Core i5-1245U Deca-core 1.60 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-1245U Deca-core 1.60 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz) RAM 8 GB 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD 512 GB NVMe SSD Screen Size 14" 14" Screen Resolution 1920x1080 1920x1080 Screen Type IPS IPS Touch Screen No No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.7 x 8.7 x 0.8 inches

(322.58 x 220.98 x 20.32 mm) 12.7 x 8.7 x 0.8 inches

(322.58 x 220.98 x 20.32 mm) Weight 3.38 lbs (1.54 kg) 3.38 lbs (1.54 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes Yes Webcam 5MP 5MP WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet No No Cellular Modem No No HDMI Full-Size HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3

2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C 40Gbps (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 2x USB Type-A 5Gbps 2 USB 3

2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C 40Gbps (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 2x USB Type-A 5Gbps Thunderbolt Ports 2 2 Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 58Wh 58Wh Battery Life 10.75 hours 10.75 hours Fanless No No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2032 June, 2032

A Privacy Screen and Two Thunderbolt 4 Ports in a 14-Inch Shell

The chassis measures 12.7 x 8.7 x 0.8 inches and weighs 3.38 pounds, standard proportions for a 14-inch business laptop. HP certifies it to the MIL-STD 810H durability standard and makes the deck spill-resistant, both aimed at daily travel between offices. The keyboard is backlit for dim conference rooms and late-night flights.

The 14-inch IPS panel runs at 1920x1080, which keeps text sharp at that size. Its distinguishing feature is HP SureView Reflect, an integrated privacy layer that narrows the viewing angle at the press of a button so nobody beside you can read the screen. A 5MP webcam sits above the display, a higher resolution than the 720p cameras that ship on most Chromebooks, which matters on a machine bought for video calls.

The two Thunderbolt 4 ports carry 40Gbps data, DisplayPort 1.4 output, and USB Power Delivery, so a single cable can charge the laptop and drive a monitor. Two USB Type-A 5Gbps ports handle older peripherals, and HDMI connects straight to a projector or external display. There is no Ethernet jack, though either the Thunderbolt or the USB-A ports will run a USB Ethernet adapter for a wired office connection. WiFi 6E reaches the 6GHz band for less congested wireless networks, and Bluetooth 5.3 covers accessories with better power efficiency.

The vPro chip and the security stack

The Core i5-1245U is a 12th generation Alder Lake chip with a hybrid layout, combining two performance cores with eight efficiency cores for 10 cores and 12 threads. It scores approximately 12,931 on PassMark’s CPU benchmark, and the vPro extensions on that chip are what the management platform runs on.

HP designed the Elite c640 series for organizations that manage devices centrally. The vPro platform lets administrators monitor, maintain, and secure machines remotely, including when a device is powered off or its operating system has stopped responding. Chrome Enterprise licensing layers policy controls, single sign-on integration, and device reporting over that.

Google’s Titan C2 chip handles verified boot and stores encryption keys, and the fingerprint reader gives staff a login that does not depend on a typed password. HP Wolf Security guards the firmware and reports device health back to the IT team.

A Fleet Device Built Around vPro Management

The management and security hardware pays off when someone is administering a group of these machines through Chrome Enterprise, and the June 2032 AUE date gives such a deployment a long runway before replacement. The Thunderbolt 4 docking and WiFi 6E radio fit the same setting, where workstations are shared and networks are crowded.

Individual buyers and small businesses may find better value in consumer Chromebook Plus models, which offer similar performance without the enterprise hardware. Anyone who wants to write on the screen or fold the machine into a tablet needs a convertible instead.

Our Chromebook Comparison Chart lines it up against the other business Chromebooks.

Frequently Asked Questions