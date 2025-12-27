HP Chromebook 14a (2023)
Updated on
The HP Chromebook 14a (2023) is an entry-level 14-inch laptop built around Intel’s Celeron N4120 quad-core processor and a 47 Wh battery rated for up to 14 hours. It ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, a configuration meant for browser work, school assignments, and streaming rather than heavy multitasking. In the budget Chromebook tier, it lands among other budget Chromebooks, with HP’s keyboard and chassis as the main points of difference.
|Pros
|Cons
|14-hour battery life for all-day use without charging
|HD resolution (1366x768) lacks the sharpness of 1080p displays
|A full 14-inch chassis at a budget list price
|4GB RAM limits multitasking with many open tabs
|Quad-core N4120 handles basic browsing and document tasks smoothly
|Non-touch TN panel has limited viewing angles
|USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery for modern connectivity
|64GB eMMC storage fills quickly with offline content
|Chrome OS updates guaranteed through June 2029
|No keyboard backlight for low-light typing
|Lightweight at 3.35 lbs with slim 0.72” profile
|WiFi 5 instead of newer WiFi 6 standard
HP Chromebook 14a (2023) Comparison Chart
HP Chromebook 14a (2023)
|Price
List Price: $299.99
Amazon Prices:
Loading prices...
|Model number
|14a-ne0013dx
|Performance Rating
|3.4
|Chromebook Plus
|No
|Processor
|Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.60 Ghz)
Intel Celeron Processor N4120
|RAM
|4 GB
|Internal Storage
|64 GB eMMC
|Screen Size
|14"
|Screen Resolution
|1366x768
|Screen Type
|TN
|Touch Screen
|No
|Stylus / Pen
|No Stylus Support
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|12.85 x 8.94 x 0.72 inches
(326.39 x 227.08 x 18.29 mm)
|Weight
|3.35 lbs (1.52 kg)
|Backlit Keyboard
|No
|Webcam
|720p HD
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.1
|Ethernet
|No
|Cellular Modem
|No
|HDMI
|Full-Size HDMI
|USB Ports
|2 USB 3, 1 USB-C
(Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4 over USB-C)
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Battery
|2 cell, 47 Wh, Li-ion
|Battery Life
|14.0 hours
|Fanless
|No
|Auto Update
Expiration Date
|June, 2029
Related Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook 14a
- Acer Chromebook 15 315
- HP Chromebook 14a (2022)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11" (2024)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet
- ASUS Chromebook CM14
The 1366x768 TN panel is the price of the light, long-running body
The 14-inch display gives a comfortable working area for documents and video, though the 1366x768 resolution leaves text and images softer than a 1080p panel would. TN technology keeps the cost down at the expense of color accuracy and viewing angles, so the screen looks its best when you sit square in front of it. There is no touch layer and no stylus support, which is normal at this price.
The Intel Celeron N4120 runs four cores at a 1.1 GHz base clock with burst speeds up to 2.6 GHz, and its PassMark score of about 2,440 sits firmly in budget territory. That is enough for web browsing, document editing in Google Docs, video streaming, and light productivity work, as long as the tab count stays reasonable and Android apps do not stack up. The 4GB of RAM works with Chrome OS memory management well enough day to day, but 15 or more open browser tabs will start to drag.
The chassis measures 12.85 x 8.94 x 0.72 inches and weighs 3.35 pounds, so it travels easily in a backpack. HP rates the 47 Wh battery at 14 hours on a charge, which covers a school or work day at moderate brightness. The single USB-C port handles both Power Delivery charging and DisplayPort 1.4 output to an external display, and alongside it sit a full-size HDMI output, two USB-A ports, and a combo headphone jack. Wireless is WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.
Customer Reviews
Across 916 ratings on Amazon, the HP Chromebook 14a (2023) averages 4.3 stars, though the spread is wider than that number suggests: 71 percent of ratings are five stars while 13 percent sit at one or two. Read the owner reviews on Amazon.
Reviewer Insights
No established tech publication has published a hands-on review of the 2023 N4120 variant (model 14a-ne0013dx).
The Intel Celeron N4120 is a quad-core Gemini Lake Refresh part with a modest ceiling. Browsing, Google Docs, email, and 1080p streaming are within reach, and it slows once many tabs or heavier Android apps pile up; the fixed 4GB of RAM is the tighter constraint of the two.
A browser-first buy with updates running to June 2029
The June 2029 update runway, about six years from the 2023 release, outlasts the rest of the package, which is entry-level by design.
That makes it a fit for someone who lives in the browser, wants all-day battery, and is spending as little as possible: a first school laptop, or a spare for college students working to a tight budget. Anyone who needs a sharper screen, space for offline files, or headroom for demanding Android apps should start with a Chromebook Plus certified model instead of this tier.
If you are weighing this model against other budget options, the Chromebook Comparison Chart lets you size up specs side by side to find the right fit.
Frequently Asked Questions
How long will the HP Chromebook 14a receive Chrome OS updates?
Its Auto Update Expiration date is June 2029, about six years of Chrome OS security updates and feature releases counting from the 2023 launch.
Can I upgrade the RAM or storage on the HP Chromebook 14a?
No. The 4GB of RAM and the 64GB eMMC drive are both soldered to the motherboard, which is typical for budget Chromebooks. Cloud storage or an external USB drive is the way to add room for files.
Is the HP Chromebook 14a good for students?
For school work, yes. The 14-hour battery rating covers a full day away from an outlet, and the quad-core processor is adequate for Google Docs, web research, and educational web apps.
Can I connect an external monitor to the HP Chromebook 14a?
Two ports can drive a display: the full-size HDMI output, and the USB-C port, which carries DisplayPort 1.4 and may need a USB-C to HDMI or USB-C to DisplayPort adapter depending on the monitor. That same USB-C port also charges the laptop over Power Delivery.
What’s the difference between the HP Chromebook 14a and HP Chromebook 14?
HP has used the 14a name across several generations of its entry-level 14-inch Chromebooks, with different processors and displays behind each model number, and has sold other 14-inch Chromebooks without the letter. The model number is what identifies a specific machine. This page covers 14a-ne0013dx, the Celeron N4120 build with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.
Does the HP Chromebook 14a have a touchscreen?
No. The 2023 model uses a standard non-touch TN panel and does not support a stylus. Touch and pen input mean looking at a convertible or a Chromebook Plus certified device instead.