HP Chromebook 14a (2023)

Updated on November 11, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare

The HP Chromebook 14a (2023) is an entry-level 14-inch laptop built around Intel’s Celeron N4120 quad-core processor and a 47 Wh battery rated for up to 14 hours. It ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, a configuration meant for browser work, school assignments, and streaming rather than heavy multitasking. In the budget Chromebook tier, it lands among other budget Chromebooks, with HP’s keyboard and chassis as the main points of difference.

Pros Cons 14-hour battery life for all-day use without charging HD resolution (1366x768) lacks the sharpness of 1080p displays A full 14-inch chassis at a budget list price 4GB RAM limits multitasking with many open tabs Quad-core N4120 handles basic browsing and document tasks smoothly Non-touch TN panel has limited viewing angles USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery for modern connectivity 64GB eMMC storage fills quickly with offline content Chrome OS updates guaranteed through June 2029 No keyboard backlight for low-light typing Lightweight at 3.35 lbs with slim 0.72” profile WiFi 5 instead of newer WiFi 6 standard

HP Chromebook 14a (2023) Comparison Chart

HP Chromebook 14a (2023) Price List Price: $299.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number 14a-ne0013dx Performance Rating 3.4 Chromebook Plus No Processor

Intel Celeron Processor N4120 Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.60 Ghz) RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Screen Size 14" Screen Resolution 1366x768 Screen Type TN Touch Screen No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.85 x 8.94 x 0.72 inches

(326.39 x 227.08 x 18.29 mm) Weight 3.35 lbs (1.52 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam 720p HD WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

(Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4 over USB-C) Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 2 cell, 47 Wh, Li-ion Battery Life 14.0 hours Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2029

The 1366x768 TN panel is the price of the light, long-running body

The 14-inch display gives a comfortable working area for documents and video, though the 1366x768 resolution leaves text and images softer than a 1080p panel would. TN technology keeps the cost down at the expense of color accuracy and viewing angles, so the screen looks its best when you sit square in front of it. There is no touch layer and no stylus support, which is normal at this price.

The Intel Celeron N4120 runs four cores at a 1.1 GHz base clock with burst speeds up to 2.6 GHz, and its PassMark score of about 2,440 sits firmly in budget territory. That is enough for web browsing, document editing in Google Docs, video streaming, and light productivity work, as long as the tab count stays reasonable and Android apps do not stack up. The 4GB of RAM works with Chrome OS memory management well enough day to day, but 15 or more open browser tabs will start to drag.

The chassis measures 12.85 x 8.94 x 0.72 inches and weighs 3.35 pounds, so it travels easily in a backpack. HP rates the 47 Wh battery at 14 hours on a charge, which covers a school or work day at moderate brightness. The single USB-C port handles both Power Delivery charging and DisplayPort 1.4 output to an external display, and alongside it sit a full-size HDMI output, two USB-A ports, and a combo headphone jack. Wireless is WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Customer Reviews

Across 916 ratings on Amazon, the HP Chromebook 14a (2023) averages 4.3 stars, though the spread is wider than that number suggests: 71 percent of ratings are five stars while 13 percent sit at one or two. Read the owner reviews on Amazon.

Reviewer Insights

No established tech publication has published a hands-on review of the 2023 N4120 variant (model 14a-ne0013dx).

The Intel Celeron N4120 is a quad-core Gemini Lake Refresh part with a modest ceiling. Browsing, Google Docs, email, and 1080p streaming are within reach, and it slows once many tabs or heavier Android apps pile up; the fixed 4GB of RAM is the tighter constraint of the two.

The June 2029 update runway, about six years from the 2023 release, outlasts the rest of the package, which is entry-level by design.

That makes it a fit for someone who lives in the browser, wants all-day battery, and is spending as little as possible: a first school laptop, or a spare for college students working to a tight budget. Anyone who needs a sharper screen, space for offline files, or headroom for demanding Android apps should start with a Chromebook Plus certified model instead of this tier.

If you are weighing this model against other budget options, the Chromebook Comparison Chart lets you size up specs side by side to find the right fit.

Frequently Asked Questions