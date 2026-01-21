ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5 Add to compare CX5403CMA-DB588 Add

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The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus was the first Chromebook built around Intel’s Core Ultra silicon, which puts an on-chip NPU behind ChromeOS. It belongs to ASUS’s professional ExpertBook line, so the build target is a business laptop rather than a classroom machine: aluminum throughout, a fingerprint reader, and ChromeOS updates dated through June 2034. Reviewers landed on the display and the webcam as the reasons to buy it, and on battery life and lap comfort as the reasons to hesitate.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 14-inch 2560x1600 120Hz display with 500 nits Battery life falls short of advertised 10 hours All-aluminum chassis with no flex in the keyboard deck Gray keyboard legends difficult to see with backlighting 8MP webcam with a physical privacy shutter Sharp chassis edges uncomfortable when using on lap Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports plus full-size HDMI 2.1 Speakers unremarkable compared to HP Dragonfly Pro First Chromebook with Intel Core Ultra processors Base model lacks touchscreen at $699 price point WiFi 6E, fingerprint reader, and updates dated to June 2034 Bottom right side can get warm during extended use

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ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus Comparison Chart

ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus Price List Price: $699.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $799.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Best Buy: Loading price... List Price: $1,599.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon ASUS store: Check price at ASUS Model number CX5403CMA-DB588 CX5403CMA-U516256 CX5403CMA-DB562 Performance Rating 6.9 7.6 7.6 Chromebook Plus Yes Yes Yes Processor

Intel Core Ultra 5 115U Octa-core 1.50 Ghz (max 4.20 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 5 115U Octa-core 1.50 Ghz (max 4.20 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 5 115U Octa-core 1.50 Ghz (max 4.20 Ghz) RAM 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB Internal Storage 128 GB NVMe SSD 256 GB NVMe SSD 512 GB NVMe SSD Screen Size 14" 14" 14" Screen Resolution 2560x1600 2560x1600 2560x1600 Screen Type IPS IPS IPS Touch Screen No Yes Yes Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.35 x 8.77 x 0.67 inches

(313.69 x 222.76 x 17.02 mm) 12.35 x 8.77 x 0.67 inches

(313.69 x 222.76 x 17.02 mm) 12.35 x 8.77 x 0.67 inches

(313.69 x 222.76 x 17.02 mm) Weight 2.87 lbs (1.3 kg) 2.87 lbs (1.3 kg) 2.87 lbs (1.3 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes Yes Yes Webcam 8MP 8MP 8MP WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet No No No Cellular Modem No No No HDMI Full-Size HDMI Full-Size HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1 Thunderbolt Ports 2 2 2 Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 3 cell, 63Wh, Li-polymer 3 cell, 63Wh, Li-polymer 3 cell, 63Wh, Li-polymer Battery Life 10 hours 10 hours 10 hours Fanless No No No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2034 June, 2034 June, 2034

Aluminum Build With Thunderbolt 4 on Both Sides

The CX54 measures 12.35 x 8.77 x 0.67 inches and weighs 2.87 pounds. Its all-aluminum chassis shows almost no flex in the keyboard deck or display, and reviewers compare that rigidity favorably to the HP Dragonfly Pro. An ErgoLift hinge tilts the keyboard while opening up airflow for the active cooling system. Ports are plentiful for a 0.67-inch laptop: two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, one on each side so either can charge the machine, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, full-size HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader, and a combo audio jack.

The Intel Core Ultra 5 115U runs 8 cores and 10 threads with boost speeds up to 4.2 GHz, and it carries Intel’s integrated NPU for AI workloads. Chrome Unboxed noted that “the configuration you’ll find at Best Buy is plenty fast with performance headroom to spare,” and that it handled multitasking, web applications, and Linux development. The active cooling keeps thermals in check, though the fans become audible during sustained workloads.

Wireless covers WiFi 6E (802.11ax) on the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, paired with Bluetooth 5.2 for peripherals. The Thunderbolt 4 ports drive external displays and carry power delivery, while HDMI 2.1 connects a high-refresh-rate monitor directly. Storage is PCIe Gen 4 NVMe. Memory is soldered, so the configuration you buy is the one you keep for the life of the machine.

Reviewer Insights

A Top-Tier Screen and Unreadable Backlit Legends

Chrome Unboxed reviewed the ExpertBook CX54, praising the display as “one of the best screens we’ve ever had on a Chromebook.” The 14-inch 2560x1600 panel delivers 500 nits of brightness with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. They highlighted the port selection and the all-metal build, calling it “sleek, thin, light, all metal and just a Chromebook that feels great to hold and to look at.”

The gray keycaps with gray lettering create visibility issues with backlighting, forcing users to either crank brightness to maximum or turn it off entirely. The reviewer also found the device uncomfortable for lap use: “The discomfort really does set in just about immediately… if those nubs don’t get you, the sharp edges of the top panel will.” The downward-firing speakers were described as “unremarkable” compared to previous premium Chromebooks.

Rigidity in a Sub-3-Pound Frame

In an early hands-on preview, Chrome Unboxed emphasized the ExpertBook CX54’s position as “the first Chromebook with a Core Ultra chip inside of it.” The reviewer was particularly impressed by the chassis rigidity, comparing it to the “Dragonfly Pro, solid piece of metal kind of firm which I love.” The combination of extreme thinness (0.67 inches), light weight (sub-3 pounds), and comprehensive ports was called “insane” for a device of this class.

The 8MP Camera on the 16GB Enterprise Build

The detailed unboxing video examined the higher-spec B2B Enterprise model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The 8MP webcam received particular praise as “one of the better, if not the best camera I’ve seen on a Chromebook,” capturing sharp, well-balanced video. The reviewer noted that while the consumer model is $300 cheaper, the enterprise version “gets much closer to something like the Dragonfly Pro.”

Android Police Scores It 8/10

Android Police’s Steve Smith rates the ExpertBook CX54 8/10 and calls it “a performance monster” among Chromebooks. Smith praised the “bright, beautiful, fluid display” and comfortable keyboard with 1.4mm key travel, along with the fast and accurate fingerprint reader. The Harman Kardon speakers were deemed “decent”.

Smith’s main criticism focused on battery life: “I was mainly disappointed with the battery life on this $700 Chromebook,” with real-world usage falling to 6-7 hours rather than the advertised 10 hours. The touchpad also exhibited “odd behavior” with a “tinny click sound” and pressure sensitivity issues that could cause it to stop functioning as a button.

Superb Color and a Small Split Shift Key

IT Pro’s Stuart Andrews calls the ExpertBook CX54 “the best Chromebook that money can buy.” Andrews praised the Core Ultra processor’s integrated Arc GPU and NPU for AI workloads, the “brilliant screen with superb color,” and the classy, comfortable design. He found the webcam captures “impressively sharp and well-balanced video.”

Andrews also noted the device is “not as thin and light as other premium laptops,” flagged a small split Shift key, and wrote that the audio “is a little lacking in terms of mid-range warmth and low-end power.” He still called the CX54 “a genuine attempt to redefine the high-end business Chromebook.”

Customer Reviews

Amazon buyer feedback is mixed. The buyers who like it focus on build and speed. Verified buyer Jaeseok Myung called it “the most sturdy chromebook i have ever used. You can put it into the backpack without sleeves and worries,” while noting the battery is “just so so” at “6-7 hours in real usage with 80% brightness.” Verified buyer AdamM was more enthusiastic: “Light and super fast. Excellent design. Great value for the money.”

Verified buyer Mark Taylor returned his unit after finding “This computer does not have a touchscreen even though the description says ‘Special Feature Touchscreen,’” and Nicat Manafov reported the “LCD was defective so that I returned it back.” A two-star verified review from a reviewer listed as K argued the premium price is hard to justify, writing that “the keyboard and touchpad feel cheap and clicky” and “the sound from the downward firing speakers is abysmal,” comparing it unfavorably to the older Pixelbook.

A Premium Desk Machine for Camera-Heavy Work

Buy this Chromebook for the screen and the camera, and plan to keep a charger nearby. The strongest case for it is video-call work, where the 8MP camera and the fingerprint reader earn their keep every day, and the dual Thunderbolt 4 ports plus HDMI 2.1 support desk-bound productivity with external displays and accessories.

Anyone who works with a laptop on their lap should handle one before buying, because the chassis edges are sharp enough that Chrome Unboxed called the discomfort immediate. Away from an outlet, plan on 6-7 hours of runtime, not the advertised figure.

Our Chromebook Comparison Chart lines it up against the other Chromebook Plus models.

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