Acer Chromebook 315

Updated on November 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare CB315-4H-C2JF / NX.AZ0AA.002 Add

CB315-4HT-C72W / NX.AZ1AA.002 Add

CB315-4H-C8XU / NX.AZ0AA.001 Add

CB315-4HT-P8PQ / NX.AZ1AA.004 Add

CB315-4H-C6MH / NX.AZ0AA.003 Add

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A 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display anchors the Acer Chromebook 315, paired with an Intel Celeron N5100, Wi-Fi 6, and a backlit keyboard that carries a full numeric keypad. That mix suits students and remote workers who want screen space and a number pad more than they want speed. Chrome OS updates run through June 2031.

Pros Cons 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display Display brightness limited to around 236 nits (Mezha.ua testing) Fanless, so it runs silently Battery life falls short of claims (5.5-6 hours real-world vs 10 hours advertised) Wi-Fi 6 wireless RAM is soldered at 4GB or 8GB depending on the build Full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad eMMC storage cannot be upgraded Two USB-C and two USB-A ports Webcam tops out at 720p Chrome OS support through June 2031 Entry-level chip strains under heavy multitasking

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Acer Chromebook 315 Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Screen List price Amazon price Compare CB315-4H-C2JF / NX.AZ0AA.002 Celeron N5100 4 GB 32 GB 1920x1080 $399.99 Details Performance Rating 2.3 Processor Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.80 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N5100 Processor RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB Touch Screen No CB315-4HT-C72W / NX.AZ1AA.002 Celeron N5100 4 GB 32 GB 1920x1080 touch $429.99 Details Performance Rating 2.3 Processor Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.80 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N5100 Processor RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB Touch Screen Yes CB315-4H-C8XU / NX.AZ0AA.001 Celeron N4500 4 GB 64 GB 1920x1080 $359.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.6 Processor Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.80 Ghz)

Intel Celeron Processor N4500 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 64 GB Touch Screen No CB315-4HT-P8PQ / NX.AZ1AA.004 Pentium Silver N6000 8 GB 64 GB 1920x1080 touch $439.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.4 Processor Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.30 Ghz)

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 64 GB Touch Screen Yes CB315-4H-C6MH / NX.AZ0AA.003 Celeron N5100 8 GB 64 GB 1920x1080 $379.99 Details Performance Rating 3.4 Processor Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.80 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N5100 Processor RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 64 GB Touch Screen No Specs shared by every configuration Chromebook Plus No Screen Size 15.6" Screen Resolution 1920x1080 Screen Type IPS Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 14.4 x 9.6 x 0.79 inches

(365.76 x 243.84 x 20.07 mm) Weight 3.53 lbs (1.6 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam 720p HD WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(1 USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1. Supports DisplayPort over USB-C and charging) Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 3 cell, Li-ion Battery Life 10.0 hours Fanless Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2031

Fanless cooling and a number pad in a plastic shell

The 15.6-inch 1920x1080 IPS panel has comfortable viewing angles and adequate color reproduction for everyday tasks. In its review of the CB315-4HT touch variant, Mezha.ua measured the display brightness at approximately 236 nits, which falls below the 300-nit threshold typically recommended for comfortable use in bright environments. Indoor lighting suits it better than an outdoor cafe or a sunny classroom.

The plastic chassis flexes under pressure but holds together well enough for daily use, and the silver-gray finish looks at home in an office or a classroom. At 3.53 pounds it weighs more than an ultraportable, and the extra footprint is what makes room for the full-size keyboard. The dedicated number pad on the right speeds up spreadsheet work and any task built on frequent number entry.

The quad-core Celeron N5100 handles the workloads Chrome OS is built around: web browsing with multiple tabs, document editing in Google Workspace, video streaming, and light Android app usage. It runs efficiently enough for the fanless cooling design, so the machine stays silent no matter what it is doing. Demanding Android games and heavy multitasking push past what the chip does comfortably. RAM comes as 4GB or 8GB depending on the configuration, and the 8GB builds stay noticeably smoother with several applications open.

Two USB-C ports carry both charging and DisplayPort output, two USB-A ports take older peripherals, and a microSD slot plus a combination headphone and microphone jack fill out the edges. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) connects to newer routers for better speeds in congested environments, and Bluetooth 5.0 handles wireless audio and other accessories. There is no HDMI port on the chassis.

Reviewer Insights

MergeDroid’s Perspective

MergeDroid examined the Acer Chromebook 315 and came away impressed with the value for the price point. MergeDroid singled out the 15.6-inch Full HD screen at this price, called the keyboard with its numeric pad well-suited for productivity and office work, and noted that performance sits in the entry-level category, recommending the device for users with modest computing needs rather than power users expecting desktop-class responsiveness.

Mezha.ua

Mezha.ua’s review of the CB315-4HT touchscreen variant found the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor handles daily tasks smoothly despite modest benchmark results. They measured display brightness at approximately 236 nits and praised the color accuracy while noting the narrow 45% NTSC color gamut produces somewhat dull colors. Real-world battery testing showed roughly 6 hours of typical office work, leading the reviewer to suggest carrying the power adapter for full-day use. The review recommended the Chromebook 315 for students and remote workers who prioritize simplicity and web-based workflows over professional application support.

Customer Reviews

Across 3 ratings on Amazon, the Acer Chromebook 315 averages 4.7 stars, with two five-star ratings and one four-star. That is a small sample. Both written reviews are positive. One verified buyer, posting as Amazon Customer, said they upgraded specifically for the longer update window and found setup simple: “Our old Acer no longer gets the updates, so we opted for this new version which expires in 2029!!” The other verified review, from Gennine Francis, centered on a smooth buying and shipping experience rather than the hardware itself, noting the unit arrived “like new.”

No negative reviews appear in this set, and neither written review touches battery life, build quality, or speed under load.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Better on a desk than in a backpack

The 3.53-pound weight and the half-day battery suit a desk more than a class-to-class carry. The full-width keyboard and the Full HD panel make long document sessions comfortable once it has a surface to live on. Shoppers weighing this model against alternatives can browse the Chromebook Comparison Chart to see how it lines up across the full lineup.

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