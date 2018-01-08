Acer Chromebook 15

Updated on November 7, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5

The Acer Chromebook 15 is no longer sold new. Our current pick in this class is the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-7H, CB315-7HT).

The Acer Chromebook 15 (CB515-1HT) is now eight years into its run, and most of what made it a quietly likeable budget pick in 2018 still holds: a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touchscreen, mostly-aluminum chassis, backlit keyboard, fanless operation, and 12-hour battery life, all at a budget price. Two SKUs shipped under the same chassis: the Pentium N4200 (CB515-1HT-P39B) and the Celeron N3350 (CB515-1HT-C2AE). Both now sell mostly secondhand. The page below covers both because both shipped, and the Pentium is the configuration the reviewers tested. Google’s Auto Update Expiration for this model lands in June 2027, when standard ChromeOS updates end; owners can then opt in to extended updates to keep security patches flowing toward the ten-year mark, at the cost of losing Android app support.

Pros Cons Speaker quality (Chrome Unboxed: “the best speakers I’ve ever heard on a laptop”) Dim display: Laptop Mag measured 215 nits, below the 276-nit Chromebook average 12-hour battery life for all-day mobile use Trackpad feels clunky (TechRadar) and picks up finger oils (Chrome Unboxed) Fanless design ensures completely silent operation Performance bogs down with 10+ browser tabs open Backlit keyboard rare at this price point Glossy screen creates reflections in bright environments Metal/aluminum chassis construction feels premium Keyboard lacks satisfying tactile click despite good travel Large 15.6” FHD IPS touchscreen for comfortable viewing Not upgradeable: 4GB RAM and 32GB storage are soldered

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Acer Chromebook 15 Comparison Chart

Acer Chromebook 15 Acer Chromebook 15 Price List Price: $199.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $349.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Model number CB515-1HT-P39B / NX.GPTAA.002 CB515-1HT-C2AE / NX.GPTAA.008 Performance Rating 2.3 2.3 Chromebook Plus No No Processor

Intel Pentium N4200 Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.50 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N3350 Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.40 Ghz) RAM 4 GB 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB 32 GB Screen Size 15.6" 15.6" Screen Resolution 1920x1080 1920x1080 Screen Type IPS IPS Touch Screen Yes Yes Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 14.88 x 10.08 x 0.75 inches

(377.95 x 256.03 x 19.05 mm) 14.88 x 10.08 x 0.75 inches

(377.95 x 256.03 x 19.05 mm) Weight 4.3 lbs (1.95 kg) 4.3 lbs (1.95 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes Yes Webcam 1280x720 1280x720 WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet No No Cellular Modem No No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(with DisplayPort over USB Type-C) 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(with DisplayPort over USB Type-C) Thunderbolt Ports No No Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 4 cell, 3220 mAh, Lithium-ion 4 cell, 3220 mAh, Lithium-ion Battery Life 12.0 hours 12.0 hours Fanless Yes Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2027 June, 2027

Detailed Insights into the Acer Chromebook 15

The Acer Chromebook 15’s design balances portability and usability. The aluminum lid and chassis give the device a premium feel that belies its budget positioning, though the weight of 4.3 pounds means this is better suited as a desk-to-desk portable than a true ultralight. Chrome Unboxed noted it carries a full pound less weight than its predecessor, which makes the CB515-1HT more manageable despite its generous screen size. The fanless architecture means you can use this Chromebook in quiet environments like libraries or late-night study sessions without the distraction of cooling noise, though the trade-off is somewhat throttled performance under sustained workloads.

The 15.6-inch IPS touchscreen delivers a 1920x1080 resolution that provides ample workspace for productivity tasks. Text rendering is sharp enough for comfortable document editing and web browsing, and the touch functionality integrates well with ChromeOS’s tablet-like capabilities when needed. However, multiple reviewers noted that display brightness falls short of expectations, measuring dimmer than competing devices and struggling in brightly lit environments. The glossy finish compounds this issue by introducing reflections that can be distracting when working near windows or under overhead lighting. For indoor use with controlled lighting, the display performs admirably, but outdoor use or very bright office environments will prove challenging.

The backlit keyboard stands out as a value-add at this price point, enabling comfortable typing in dim conditions that would leave other budget Chromebooks unusable. Key travel feels adequate for extended typing sessions, though reviewers noted the keys lack the satisfying tactile feedback found on more expensive keyboards. The trackpad works reliably but has drawn criticism for a surface that picks up finger oils, requiring more frequent cleaning than glass-topped alternatives. Some users have reported slight trackpad wobble, though this may be unit-specific rather than a design flaw. The two USB-A 3.0 ports, two USB-C ports with DisplayPort output, microSD card reader, and headphone jack provide reasonable connectivity for a device in this class. There is no built-in Ethernet port, but a USB Ethernet adapter can be connected through one of the USB-A ports for wired networking.

Reviewer Insights on the Acer Chromebook 15

Robby Payne’s Perspective (Chrome Unboxed)

Robby Payne at Chrome Unboxed delivered one of the most enthusiastic reviews of the Acer Chromebook 15, describing it as “one of my favorite Chromebooks to date” despite acknowledging that no individual component stands out. His central thesis is that Acer succeeded in creating a device where the whole exceeds the sum of its parts: “For Acer to take a bunch of standard stuff and put it together in a way that makes a stellar experience is what underlies the beauty of the entire Chromebook experience.”

The speakers were “by far the most standout feature” for Payne, who called them “the best speakers I’ve ever heard on a laptop” and wrote that “some of you might buy this Chromebook simply for the audio output.” At the $330 it sold for then, he called it “a no-brainer.” His criticism focused on a trackpad material that “doesn’t get along well with the natural oils on my fingers” and keys with good travel that he wished had “a bit more click,” though neither issue rose to the level of a dealbreaker. In his video review, he saw Octane scores of around 11,000 to 12,000 and noted that the trackpad “floats just a little bit before you push it down” before it clicks.

TechRadar’s Assessment

TechRadar’s review awarded the Chromebook 15 a 4 out of 5 stars, praising its “fantastic battery life, solid construction and a gorgeous exterior” while acknowledging performance limitations. The review characterized the device as one that “trades ‘OK’ performance for extended battery life,” positioning it for users who prioritize all-day mobility over demanding workloads.

TechRadar highlighted the fanless design and 1080p touchscreen as particularly appealing features for the target market. The primary criticism centered on the trackpad, which they described as feeling “clunky” compared to competitors. They also noted that the system becomes sluggish when too many browser tabs are open, a common limitation of Chromebooks with 4GB of RAM and lower-power processors.

Laptop Mag’s Take

Laptop Mag scored the Chromebook 15 at 3.5 out of 5 stars, with its main complaint being the screen, which it found “dimmer than we would like it to be.” Its light meter read 215 nits against a 276-nit Chromebook average, and the panel covered 69 percent of the sRGB gamut. The review called the display “dim and bland” and left readers to decide whether streaming media on a big screen is worth it, and it found the speakers “just ordinary.”

Its bottom line opened with “If you want a 15.6-inch Chromebook, you don’t have a lot of choice.” Laptop Mag pointed to the Asus Chromebook Flip C302 and Samsung Chromebook Pro for a better screen and better performance, though both have smaller screens and cost more, and closed with “If you want to go big, this is the way to go.”

Customer Reviews of the Acer Chromebook 15

Amazon owners are split on this one. The owners who are happy tend to praise the value, the big crisp display, the backlit keyboard, and (in more than one review) the speakers. Kurt R., a verified buyer, wrote that “the display is crisp and clean and I have no problems reading anything on the screen” and called the backlit keyboard “a huge treat.” Jessica huard, another verified buyer, singled out the audio: “The BEST part that I noticed no one mentioning, is the speakers! These are by far the best speakers I’ve come across in a laptop.”

The negative reviews are not vague grumbling; several verified buyers report the same hardware failures. Multiple owners describe a screen that goes black, and units that arrive dead. R. Jacobs, a verified buyer, sent the machine back twice for the same fault: “every time I received a notification popup my screen would go black and I would have to reboot.” Elvis, also verified, said his unit would not power on at all: “hit the power button and nothing. I let it charge for a few hours with same result.” Reviewers also flag a cheap, easily damaged touchscreen and limited multitasking performance. If you are considering this Chromebook, weigh the features against a real cluster of reliability complaints.

Conclusion

The Acer Chromebook 15 (CB515-1HT) delivers on its promise of a large-screen Chromebook experience at a budget price point. The combination of a 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen, backlit keyboard, aluminum construction, fanless operation, and 12-hour battery life creates value for users who prioritize these features over raw performance. Reviewers split on the audio: Chrome Unboxed called the speakers the best it had heard on a laptop, while Laptop Mag found them ordinary. They agreed on the solid build and noted limitations in display brightness, trackpad feel, and processing power under heavy loads.

For students, casual users, and anyone who spends their computing time in web browsers and light productivity applications, the Chromebook 15 still makes sense as a low-cost secondhand buy; both SKUs now sell mostly used. The real purchase-side wrinkle is the AUE date: standard ChromeOS updates stop in June 2027. That is fine if you want a cheap 15-inch ChromeOS machine until then, and the CB515-1HT is eligible for extended updates after that (with the Android-apps trade-off described in the FAQ below). It is not the right pick if you want five-plus years of updates plus full Android-app support from a fresh purchase: a current Chromebook Plus is the better call there. To see how the CB515-1HT stacks up against other Chromebooks side by side, the Chromebook Comparison Chart is a useful starting point.

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