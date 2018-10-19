ASUS Chromebook C523
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The ASUS Chromebook C523 is a 15.6-inch Chromebook with an anti-glare panel, an aluminum lid, and a USB-C port on each side that can charge it. It arrived in late 2018 aimed at students and casual users who want screen size ahead of speed. Storage is 32GB or 64GB of eMMC, and one model swaps the 1366x768 panel for a 1920x1080 one. Chrome OS updates are guaranteed through June 2027.
|Pros
|Cons
|Large 15.6” screen at a budget price
|Below-average battery life despite 10-hour claim (Laptop Mag tested a Pentium N4200 touch model)
|Aluminum chassis feels premium for budget price (Laptop Mag)
|4GB RAM causes lag during multitasking (Ryan Moore)
|USB-C Power Delivery on both sides for flexible charging (Android Coliseum)
|Base HD display appears pixelated; FHD upgrade recommended (Tech Synth)
|Fanless design, so it runs silent
|No HDMI port requires adapter for external displays
|Lightweight at 3.1 lbs despite 15.6” screen
|Display covered only 76% sRGB on the 1080p touch panel Laptop Mag tested
|Comfortable chiclet-style keyboard for extended typing
|Entry-level processor struggles with heavy browser tabs
Related Videos
ASUS Chromebook C523 Comparison Chart
ASUS Chromebook C523
ASUS Chromebook C523
ASUS Chromebook C523
|Price
List Price: $269.99
Amazon Prices:
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List Price: $289.99
Amazon Prices:
Loading prices...
List Price: $289.99
Amazon Prices:
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|Model number
|C523NA-DH02
|C523NA-BCLN6
|C523NA-IH44F
|Performance Rating
|2.3
|2.3
|2.3
|Chromebook Plus
|No
|No
|No
|Processor
|Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.40 Ghz)
Intel Celeron N3350
|Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.40 Ghz)
Intel Celeron N3350
|Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.40 Ghz)
Intel Celeron N3350
|RAM
|4 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Internal Storage
|32 GB eMMC
|64 GB eMMC
|64 GB eMMC
|Screen Size
|15.6"
|15.6"
|15.6"
|Screen Resolution
|1366x768
|1366x768
|1920x1080
|Screen Type
|Anti-Glare Panel
|Anti-Glare Panel
|Anti-Glare Panel
|Touch Screen
|No
|No
|No
|Stylus / Pen
|No Stylus Support
|No Stylus Support
|No Stylus Support
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|14.1 x 9.9 x 0.6 inches
(358.14 x 251.46 x 15.24 mm)
|14.1 x 9.9 x 0.6 inches
(358.14 x 251.46 x 15.24 mm)
|14.1 x 9.9 x 0.6 inches
(358.14 x 251.46 x 15.24 mm)
|Weight
|3.1 lbs (1.41 kg)
|3.1 lbs (1.41 kg)
|3.1 lbs (1.41 kg)
|Backlit Keyboard
|No
|No
|No
|Webcam
|HD Webcam
|HD Webcam
|HD Webcam
|WiFi
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.0
|Bluetooth 4.0
|Bluetooth 4.0
|Ethernet
|No
|No
|No
|Cellular Modem
|No
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No HDMI
|No HDMI
|No HDMI
|USB Ports
|2 USB 3, 2 USB-C
(with display and power delivery support)
|2 USB 3, 2 USB-C
(with display and power delivery support)
|2 USB 3, 2 USB-C
(with display and power delivery support)
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|No
|No
|Card Reader
|SD/SDHC/SDXC
|SD/SDHC/SDXC
|SD/SDHC/SDXC
|Battery
|2 cell, 38 WHr, Lithium-ion
|2 cell, 38 WHr, Lithium-ion
|2 cell, 38 WHr, Lithium-ion
|Battery Life
|10.0 hours
|10.0 hours
|10.0 hours
|Fanless
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto Update
Expiration Date
|June, 2027
|June, 2027
|June, 2027
Related Chromebooks
- ASUS Chromebook C423
- ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1400)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311
- Acer Chromebook 514
- HP Chromebook 14 (AMD)
- Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook
An aluminum lid, a flat hinge, and USB-C on both sides
The aluminum lid gives the machine a more premium feel than its price point suggests, and Laptop Mag found “minimal lid flex when I applied pressure.” The 180-degree hinge lets the screen lay completely flat, which makes it easy to share what is on screen with someone across a table. At 14.1 x 9.9 x 0.6 inches and 3.1 pounds, it stays carryable for a machine with a screen this size. Nothing spins inside the chassis, so it runs silent in a library or a classroom.
The Intel Celeron N3350 is a dual-core chip with a 1.10 GHz base clock and turbo up to 2.40 GHz, and alongside 4GB of RAM it handles web browsing, email, and document editing without trouble. Ryan Moore from Android Coliseum noted the device is “not snappy” during multitasking. The turbo headroom covers occasional bursts of activity, so one or two tasks at a time feel fine. Keeping dozens of tabs open is where the chip and the memory both run out of room.
Two USB-C ports with Power Delivery support mean the charger goes into whichever side of the desk the outlet is on, instead of the cable stretching across the workspace. Two USB-A 3.1 ports take older peripherals with no adapter, and an SD card reader handles camera cards or temporary storage. The omission is HDMI, so an external monitor or projector needs a USB-C adapter. Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 4.0 cover wireless, and a wired connection is possible through a USB Ethernet adapter in one of the USB-A ports.
Reviewer Insights
Laptop Mag scored it 3.5 and measured 6 hours 30 minutes of battery
Phillip Tracy’s review for Laptop Mag awarded the C523NA a 3.5 out of 5 stars. Tracy tested the upgraded configuration, which pairs a 1080p touchscreen with a Pentium N4200 rather than the Celeron N3350 in the models listed here, and summed it up as “a lot of laptop for not a lot of money.” He was impressed by the aluminum construction, finding “minimal lid flex when I applied pressure,” which he called “somewhat unusual for an aluminum laptop in this price range.” His main criticisms were the display, which “covers only 76 percent of the sRGB color gamut” (below the budget category average), and the battery, which “powered down after just 6 hours and 30 minutes” in Laptop Mag’s test, short of the 10-hour claim.
Ryan Moore estimated 7 to 8 hours and calls it an economy model
Ryan Moore at Android Coliseum projected 7 to 8 hours of use from the battery meter readings during his testing, called the battery “more than adequate,” and found the keys “VERY comfortable to type with.” He described it as more than enough “for someone like my son…or my parents who need it to check flights and message grandkids on Facebook Messenger,” and his video review emphasized that buyers should view this as an “economy model” that prioritizes screen size over performance. Moore was candid about the display’s limitations, mentioning viewing angle issues and some glare problems, but concluded the device is worth its price for basic computing needs.
Tech Synth pushes buyers toward the FHD panel
Tech Synth’s video review was critical of the base 720p screen, strongly recommending the FHD upgrade, which he said he would “really recommend” at about 20 pounds more. The same review praised the build quality and 10-hour battery claim while highlighting the keyboard quality and convenient dual USB-C port placement. Tech Synth positioned the device as excellent for students and casual computing but cautioned against expecting performance suitable for demanding applications or heavy multitasking.
Customer Reviews
Across 1,713 ratings on Amazon, the ASUS Chromebook C523 averages 4.2 stars, with 63 percent leaving five stars and 9 percent leaving one star. Owners repeatedly describe it as light and fast for the price. A verified buyer named gw wrote “great performance. great screen clarity. super light.” and verified buyer Kelsie called it “a great machine” that “boots up extremely fast.” Verified buyer Lillian Gaylord, who switched from a Windows 10 laptop, said “The screen size is perfect for managing multiple windows,” and nursing student DodgerBluezz said the processor works fast for schoolwork.
Speaker quality draws complaints more than once. A one-star verified review from JulieAZ states “The speakers are so quiet I have to strain to hear most of the time,” and even a satisfied owner (DodgerBluezz) rated the audio only “decent.” gw flagged the keyboard layout for dropping keys like page up, page down, and delete. Verified buyer SG found the unit sluggish out of the box until a five-minute Chrome update fixed the stuttering, and JulieAZ reported frequent crashing on her first unit and a charging failure on the replacement after almost seven months. Read more owner reviews on Amazon.
A large screen for light work, supported into 2027
Buy the C523 for the screen size, not the speed. For students working on assignments and parents browsing the web, it is a sensible purchase at the price it sells for, and the FHD model is the one to get if the budget stretches. Updates run through June 2027, so it stays secure and supported for several more years. To see how it stacks up against other models by size, price, and specs, visit the Chromebook Comparison Chart.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I upgrade the RAM or storage on the ASUS Chromebook C523?
No. The RAM is soldered and the eMMC storage cannot be swapped after purchase, so the 4GB of memory and the 32GB or 64GB of storage you buy are what you keep. The built-in SD card reader or a cloud service like Google Drive is the way to add room for files.
How long will the ASUS Chromebook C523 receive updates?
The Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date is June 2027. Until then, Chrome OS security patches and new features arrive automatically. After that date the device keeps working, but Google stops sending updates to it.
Can I connect the ASUS Chromebook C523 to an external monitor?
Yes, through either USB-C port, since both support display output and Power Delivery. There is no HDMI port, so plan on a USB-C to HDMI adapter or a monitor with a USB-C input. Video output and charging can run at the same time.
Is the ASUS Chromebook C523 good for students?
It fits a student writing papers and researching online, with a 15.6-inch screen that is comfortable over a long study session and no fan noise in a library. A student who runs several applications at once or leans on resource-intensive web apps will hit the 4GB RAM limit.
What’s the difference between the HD and FHD versions of the ASUS Chromebook C523?
The base models (C523NA-DH02, C523NA-BCLN6) use a 1366x768 HD display, and the C523NA-IH44F uses a 1920x1080 Full HD display. Tech Synth said he would “really recommend” the FHD upgrade at about 20 pounds more, because the HD resolution looks pixelated on a 15.6-inch screen. The FHD model also includes a sleeve protector and renders noticeably sharper text and images.
Does the ASUS Chromebook C523 have a touchscreen?
No. The three models sold in the US (C523NA-DH02, C523NA-BCLN6, C523NA-IH44F) all ship with non-touch displays.