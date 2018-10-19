ASUS Chromebook C523

Updated on November 7, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare C523NA-DH02 Add

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The ASUS Chromebook C523 is a 15.6-inch Chromebook with an anti-glare panel, an aluminum lid, and a USB-C port on each side that can charge it. It arrived in late 2018 aimed at students and casual users who want screen size ahead of speed. Storage is 32GB or 64GB of eMMC, and one model swaps the 1366x768 panel for a 1920x1080 one. Chrome OS updates are guaranteed through June 2027.

Pros Cons Large 15.6” screen at a budget price Below-average battery life despite 10-hour claim (Laptop Mag tested a Pentium N4200 touch model) Aluminum chassis feels premium for budget price (Laptop Mag) 4GB RAM causes lag during multitasking (Ryan Moore) USB-C Power Delivery on both sides for flexible charging (Android Coliseum) Base HD display appears pixelated; FHD upgrade recommended (Tech Synth) Fanless design, so it runs silent No HDMI port requires adapter for external displays Lightweight at 3.1 lbs despite 15.6” screen Display covered only 76% sRGB on the 1080p touch panel Laptop Mag tested Comfortable chiclet-style keyboard for extended typing Entry-level processor struggles with heavy browser tabs

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ASUS Chromebook C523 Comparison Chart

ASUS Chromebook C523 ASUS Chromebook C523 ASUS Chromebook C523 Price List Price: $269.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $289.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $289.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number C523NA-DH02 C523NA-BCLN6 C523NA-IH44F Performance Rating 2.3 2.3 2.3 Chromebook Plus No No No Processor

Intel Celeron N3350 Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.40 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N3350 Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.40 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N3350 Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.40 Ghz) RAM 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC 64 GB eMMC 64 GB eMMC Screen Size 15.6" 15.6" 15.6" Screen Resolution 1366x768 1366x768 1920x1080 Screen Type Anti-Glare Panel Anti-Glare Panel Anti-Glare Panel Touch Screen No No No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 14.1 x 9.9 x 0.6 inches

(358.14 x 251.46 x 15.24 mm) 14.1 x 9.9 x 0.6 inches

(358.14 x 251.46 x 15.24 mm) 14.1 x 9.9 x 0.6 inches

(358.14 x 251.46 x 15.24 mm) Weight 3.1 lbs (1.41 kg) 3.1 lbs (1.41 kg) 3.1 lbs (1.41 kg) Backlit Keyboard No No No Webcam HD Webcam HD Webcam HD Webcam WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 Bluetooth 4.0 Bluetooth 4.0 Ethernet No No No Cellular Modem No No No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(with display and power delivery support) 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(with display and power delivery support) 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(with display and power delivery support) Thunderbolt Ports No No No Card Reader SD/SDHC/SDXC SD/SDHC/SDXC SD/SDHC/SDXC Battery 2 cell, 38 WHr, Lithium-ion 2 cell, 38 WHr, Lithium-ion 2 cell, 38 WHr, Lithium-ion Battery Life 10.0 hours 10.0 hours 10.0 hours Fanless Yes Yes Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2027 June, 2027 June, 2027

An aluminum lid, a flat hinge, and USB-C on both sides

The aluminum lid gives the machine a more premium feel than its price point suggests, and Laptop Mag found “minimal lid flex when I applied pressure.” The 180-degree hinge lets the screen lay completely flat, which makes it easy to share what is on screen with someone across a table. At 14.1 x 9.9 x 0.6 inches and 3.1 pounds, it stays carryable for a machine with a screen this size. Nothing spins inside the chassis, so it runs silent in a library or a classroom.

The Intel Celeron N3350 is a dual-core chip with a 1.10 GHz base clock and turbo up to 2.40 GHz, and alongside 4GB of RAM it handles web browsing, email, and document editing without trouble. Ryan Moore from Android Coliseum noted the device is “not snappy” during multitasking. The turbo headroom covers occasional bursts of activity, so one or two tasks at a time feel fine. Keeping dozens of tabs open is where the chip and the memory both run out of room.

Two USB-C ports with Power Delivery support mean the charger goes into whichever side of the desk the outlet is on, instead of the cable stretching across the workspace. Two USB-A 3.1 ports take older peripherals with no adapter, and an SD card reader handles camera cards or temporary storage. The omission is HDMI, so an external monitor or projector needs a USB-C adapter. Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 4.0 cover wireless, and a wired connection is possible through a USB Ethernet adapter in one of the USB-A ports.

Reviewer Insights

Laptop Mag scored it 3.5 and measured 6 hours 30 minutes of battery

Phillip Tracy’s review for Laptop Mag awarded the C523NA a 3.5 out of 5 stars. Tracy tested the upgraded configuration, which pairs a 1080p touchscreen with a Pentium N4200 rather than the Celeron N3350 in the models listed here, and summed it up as “a lot of laptop for not a lot of money.” He was impressed by the aluminum construction, finding “minimal lid flex when I applied pressure,” which he called “somewhat unusual for an aluminum laptop in this price range.” His main criticisms were the display, which “covers only 76 percent of the sRGB color gamut” (below the budget category average), and the battery, which “powered down after just 6 hours and 30 minutes” in Laptop Mag’s test, short of the 10-hour claim.

Ryan Moore estimated 7 to 8 hours and calls it an economy model

Ryan Moore at Android Coliseum projected 7 to 8 hours of use from the battery meter readings during his testing, called the battery “more than adequate,” and found the keys “VERY comfortable to type with.” He described it as more than enough “for someone like my son…or my parents who need it to check flights and message grandkids on Facebook Messenger,” and his video review emphasized that buyers should view this as an “economy model” that prioritizes screen size over performance. Moore was candid about the display’s limitations, mentioning viewing angle issues and some glare problems, but concluded the device is worth its price for basic computing needs.

Tech Synth pushes buyers toward the FHD panel

Tech Synth’s video review was critical of the base 720p screen, strongly recommending the FHD upgrade, which he said he would “really recommend” at about 20 pounds more. The same review praised the build quality and 10-hour battery claim while highlighting the keyboard quality and convenient dual USB-C port placement. Tech Synth positioned the device as excellent for students and casual computing but cautioned against expecting performance suitable for demanding applications or heavy multitasking.

Customer Reviews

Across 1,713 ratings on Amazon, the ASUS Chromebook C523 averages 4.2 stars, with 63 percent leaving five stars and 9 percent leaving one star. Owners repeatedly describe it as light and fast for the price. A verified buyer named gw wrote “great performance. great screen clarity. super light.” and verified buyer Kelsie called it “a great machine” that “boots up extremely fast.” Verified buyer Lillian Gaylord, who switched from a Windows 10 laptop, said “The screen size is perfect for managing multiple windows,” and nursing student DodgerBluezz said the processor works fast for schoolwork.

Speaker quality draws complaints more than once. A one-star verified review from JulieAZ states “The speakers are so quiet I have to strain to hear most of the time,” and even a satisfied owner (DodgerBluezz) rated the audio only “decent.” gw flagged the keyboard layout for dropping keys like page up, page down, and delete. Verified buyer SG found the unit sluggish out of the box until a five-minute Chrome update fixed the stuttering, and JulieAZ reported frequent crashing on her first unit and a charging failure on the replacement after almost seven months. Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A large screen for light work, supported into 2027

Buy the C523 for the screen size, not the speed. For students working on assignments and parents browsing the web, it is a sensible purchase at the price it sells for, and the FHD model is the one to get if the budget stretches. Updates run through June 2027, so it stays secure and supported for several more years. To see how it stacks up against other models by size, price, and specs, visit the Chromebook Comparison Chart.

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