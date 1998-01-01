The Intel Celeron N3350 is a dual-core, dual-thread processor from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation, released in August 2016. Built on a 14nm manufacturing process, the N3350 was designed specifically for entry-level laptops and Chromebooks where power efficiency matters more than raw performance. With a thermal design power (TDP) of just 6 watts, this processor enabled manufacturers to build completely fanless Chromebooks that operate in total silence, making it particularly popular for education and library environments where noise would be disruptive.

The N3350 sits near the bottom of Intel’s processor hierarchy, positioned as a budget-oriented chip for basic computing tasks. It runs at a base frequency of 1.10 GHz with burst speeds up to 2.40 GHz when extra performance is needed temporarily. The processor includes 2 MB of L2 cache and Intel HD Graphics 500 integrated graphics, which handles video playback and basic display tasks adequately. Despite its modest specifications, the N3350 provided sufficient performance for Chrome OS workloads when it launched, though it has been superseded by more capable Gemini Lake processors like the N4000 and N4020 in newer devices.

Chromebook manufacturers embraced the N3350 extensively between 2017 and 2019, using it in devices ranging from compact 11.6-inch convertibles to full-sized 15.6-inch notebooks. The processor’s ultra-low power consumption allowed for all-day battery life (typically 10-12 hours) and passive cooling designs, while the affordable chip cost helped keep device prices in the $200-350 range. Education-focused models with the N3350 often featured MIL-STD-810G durability certifications, spill-resistant keyboards, and rugged construction to survive classroom environments.

Performance

The Intel Celeron N3350 delivers entry-level performance appropriate for basic productivity tasks. With a CPU Mark score of 1,112 and an Octane 2.0 score around 15,000, the processor handles web browsing, email, document editing in Google Docs, and video streaming without significant issues. Professional testing by NotebookCheck measured real-world Octane scores of approximately 11,461 on N3350 Chromebooks, which translates to responsive performance for typical single-task usage.

However, the N3350 shows its limitations when pushed beyond light workloads. Multiple reviewers noted that opening more than 10-15 Chrome tabs simultaneously causes noticeable slowdowns, and running demanding Android apps or resource-intensive Chrome extensions can tax the processor. The Gemini Lake successor chips offer meaningful improvements: the Celeron N4000 outperforms the N3350 by approximately 33% in aggregate benchmarks, while the N4020 extends that lead to roughly 38%, thanks to doubled L2 cache (4 MB vs 2 MB) and higher burst frequencies.

For Chromebook-specific workloads, the Octane score is the most relevant benchmark. The N3350’s score of 15,000 places it well above older ARM processors like the OP1 (Octane 4,944) but significantly below modern entry-level chips like the N4500 (Octane 21,000) or the Intel Processor N100 (Octane 23,000). In practical terms, the N3350 handles basic browsing and productivity adequately but requires patience when multitasking or loading complex web applications.

Ideal Use Cases

The Intel Celeron N3350 works best for users with straightforward computing needs who prioritize battery life and silent operation over speed. Students completing homework assignments, writing papers in Google Docs, researching topics online, and occasionally streaming educational videos will find N3350 Chromebooks capable companions. The fanless designs common with this processor make these devices excellent choices for quiet study environments like libraries, classrooms during tests, or shared workspaces where typing is the loudest sound you want to hear.

Casual home users checking email, browsing social media, shopping online, and streaming Netflix or YouTube will find the performance acceptable, provided they avoid opening excessive browser tabs or running multiple demanding applications simultaneously. Video conferencing through Google Meet or Zoom works adequately on N3350 Chromebooks, making them functional for remote work involving basic web apps. Parents seeking an affordable device for younger children’s educational games and simple entertainment will appreciate both the low price and the durability features many N3350 models include.

However, the N3350 is not for power users, heavy multitaskers, or anyone who regularly works with many browser tabs open. Android gaming beyond casual titles will struggle, and Linux development workflows requiring compilation or resource-intensive IDEs will be frustrating. Users seeking smooth performance with 20+ tabs, video editing, or other demanding workflows should look to more recent processors like the Celeron N4500, Pentium Silver N6000, or Intel Processor N100.

What to Look For

When shopping among N3350 Chromebooks, focus on the features that differentiate these otherwise similarly-specced devices. All N3350 Chromebooks ship with 4GB of soldered RAM that cannot be upgraded, so accept this limitation upfront. Storage typically comes as 32GB eMMC, though some variants offer 64GB; either way, plan to rely on cloud storage and microSD card expansion for files rather than local storage.

Screen quality varies significantly across N3350 models and represents one of the primary differentiators worth paying attention to. Some devices include 1920x1080 Full HD IPS displays with good viewing angles, while others use dimmer 1366x768 TN panels that appear washed out at angles. Professional reviewers consistently recommend the FHD option when available, as the higher resolution makes text noticeably sharper on screens 14 inches and larger.

For durability, education-focused models like the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 or ASUS Chromebook C213SA include MIL-STD-810G certification, spill-resistant keyboards, and reinforced corners that justify slightly higher prices if the device will see rough handling. Convertible models with 360-degree hinges add tablet functionality and often include EMR stylus support for note-taking, which some students find valuable. USB-C ports with Power Delivery charging on both sides provide charging flexibility that older barrel-plug designs lack.

Most importantly, check the Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date before purchasing any N3350 Chromebook. Many models from the 2017-2018 era have already passed their AUE dates or will expire by mid-2027, meaning they no longer receive Chrome OS security updates. For ongoing security and feature support, newer Chromebooks with more recent processors and later AUE dates represent better long-term investments unless you’re acquiring an N3350 device at a significant discount for short-term or offline use.