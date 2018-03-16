Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311

Updated on November 7, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare

The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311 (model CP311-1H) is the consumer version of Acer’s 11.6-inch convertible, launched in 2018 at prices starting at $349. It pairs a 1366x768 IPS touchscreen and a 360-degree hinge with an Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage in a fanless chassis of about 2.75 pounds. It supports a Wacom EMR pen that needs no battery; Acer made the pen optional on CP311-1H builds, and some listings sell the laptop alone. Reviewers liked the price and the pen, and faulted the dim screen, battery life below the Chromebook average, and a tablet mode that is uncomfortable to hold. The rugged MIL-STD-810G education model is a different machine with its own page, the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 R751T.

Pros Cons Supports a battery-free Wacom EMR pen Dim 1366x768 screen: Laptop Mag measured 213 nits Fanless and silent Battery life of 7.5 to 9 hours in reviewer tests, below the Chromebook average Handled a game app and 17 Chrome tabs in Laptop Mag’s test Tablet mode is “cumbersome and uncomfortable” (Laptop Mag) Two USB-C and two USB-A ports Pen input shows “noticeable lag” for handwriting (TechRadar) 360-degree hinge for laptop, tablet, tent, and display modes RAM and storage are soldered at 4GB and 32GB Priced at $349 at launch Keyboard lacks backlighting

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Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311 Comparison Chart

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311 Price List Price: $329.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number CP311-1H-C5PN / NX.GV2AA.001 Performance Rating 2.3 Chromebook Plus No Processor

Intel Celeron N3350 Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.40 Ghz) RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Screen Size 11.6" Screen Resolution 1366x768 Screen Type IPS Touch Screen Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 11.7 x 8.1 x 0.8 inches

(297.18 x 205.74 x 20.32 mm) Weight 2.76 lbs (1.25 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam HD WiFi IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(supports external display) Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 3 cell, 3315 mAh, Lithium Ion Battery Life 10.0 hours Fanless Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2027

Celeron N3350, a 213-nit screen, and an optional pen

The chassis is plastic, about 2.75 pounds and 0.8 inches thick. Laptop Mag found the design “pretty solid” but said it lacks the durability of Dell’s Chromebook 5190, which has a spill-resistant keyboard and is drop-tested. In tablet mode the weight and edges are the problem: Laptop Mag wrote that holding it strains the wrists and “digs into your palms.”

The Intel Celeron N3350 is a dual-core entry-level chip. Laptop Mag ran a game app and 17 Chrome tabs, three of them playing YouTube, and called the Spin 11 “surprisingly competent when it comes to handling stressful workloads.” The 4GB of memory is onboard, so it covers web browsing, Google Docs, and Android apps from the Play Store, and nothing can be added later. The fanless design means the Spin 11 runs silent.

The 360-degree hinge gives laptop, tablet, tent, and display modes. The IPS touchscreen runs 1366x768; Laptop Mag measured 213 nits, below the Chromebook average, and TechRadar found it too dim for a brightly lit room, though it called the viewing angles “pretty good.” The Wacom EMR pen needs no battery or charging. The laptop has no garage or magnetic mount for it; the bundled bag has a pen slot. Two USB-C ports carry charging and video output, and two USB-A ports take older accessories, including a USB Ethernet adapter for wired networking.

Reviewer Insights on the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311

CButters Tech’s Perspective

CButters Tech reviewed the Spin 11 after giving it to his daughter to learn typing and use apps at home. His biggest complaint was Google Family Link, which at the time blocked Play Store installs on a child account, so he had to give his daughter a full-access account; he called the 1366x768 screen adequate for the price. He praised the stylus for very little jitter or latency, though he called it not the best writing experience and noted there is nowhere on the laptop to store the pen. He reported the device lasting about a week between charges at a few hours a day. He noted the keyboard is supposed to drain spills, though he did not test it.

Laptop Mag

According to Laptop Mag, “For $349, you get a system with a relatively attractive design and with some respectable Intel Celeron horsepower under the hood.” It ran a game app and 17 Chrome tabs (three playing YouTube) and found the Spin 11 “surprisingly competent when it comes to handling stressful workloads.” The review awarded 3 out of 5 stars and listed a comfortable keyboard among the positives, while criticizing the dim display, below-average battery life of 8 hours 41 minutes, and what it described as a “cumbersome and uncomfortable” design in tablet mode. It recommended the Spin 11 for a secondary system or light computing, and pointed to the Dell Chromebook 5190 as an alternative with better battery life and a more durable build.

TechRadar

TechRadar’s Jacqueline Thomas concluded that “this Chromebook spins up a win,” awarding 4 out of 5 stars. The review praised the price, the durable frame, and the included stylus and carrying case on its unit. Its criticisms were the dim screen, battery life of 7 hours 34 minutes in its video test, well below the Chromebook average, and performance it listed as “lackluster,” though it said the Spin 11 performed “admirably, if unspectacularly” in benchmarks. It advised against handwritten notes with the pen because of “some noticeable lag.”

Customer Reviews of the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311

Across 1,569 ratings on Amazon, the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311 averages 4.5 stars, with 75% of reviewers leaving five stars and 4% leaving one.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A low-cost convertible for light work

The Spin 11 CP311 suits a child’s first laptop or a secondary machine for browsing, documents, and Android apps, with pen input for sketching and annotation. The Celeron N3350 and 4GB of memory limit heavier multitasking, the screen is dim, and reviewers measured 7.5 to 9 hours of battery, short of Acer’s 10-hour rating. Chrome OS support runs through June 2027.

The Chromebook Comparison Chart sorts and filters other models by specs, price, and form factor.

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