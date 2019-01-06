HP Chromebook 14 (AMD)

Updated on November 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 2.5 Add to compare 14-db0050nr Add

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HP paired the AMD A4-9120C and Radeon R4 graphics with a 14-inch display in a fanless plastic body for this 2019 Chromebook, and kept the memory at 4GB and the storage at 32GB of eMMC. It is aimed at students and casual users who browse, write in Google Docs, and stream video on a budget. Chrome OS updates run through June 2029, a long support window for hardware this modest.

Pros Cons USB-C and USB-A ports on both the left and right sides TN display with washed-out colors and bad viewing angles Loud, punchy audio from the B&O Play speakers Low 1366x768 resolution feels cramped on a 14-inch screen Fanless design operates completely silent AMD A4-9120C struggles with more than a few tabs open Battery life of 8-10 hours in mixed use Non-upgradeable 4GB RAM limits multitasking Grippy, fingerprint-resistant plastic exterior No keyboard backlight for low-light typing 180-degree hinge allows flexible screen positioning 32GB eMMC storage fills up quickly with Android apps

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HP Chromebook 14 (AMD) Comparison Chart

7 configurations Configuration Screen List price Amazon price Compare 14-db0050nr 1920x1080 $299.00 Loading... Details Screen Resolution 1920x1080 Screen Type IPS Touch Screen No 14-db0040nr 1920x1080 $299.99 Loading... Details Screen Resolution 1920x1080 Screen Type IPS Touch Screen No 14-db0030nr 1366x768 $269.99 Loading... Details Screen Resolution 1366x768 Screen Type SVA Touch Screen No 14-db0020nr 1366x768 $269.99 Loading... Details Screen Resolution 1366x768 Screen Type SVA Touch Screen No 14-db0080nr 1920x1080 $299.99 Loading... Details Screen Resolution 1920x1080 Screen Type IPS Touch Screen No 14-db0090nr 1366x768 touch $299.00 Details Screen Resolution 1366x768 Screen Type SVA Touch Screen Yes 14-db0060nr 1366x768 touch $299.00 Loading... Details Screen Resolution 1366x768 Screen Type SVA Touch Screen Yes Specs shared by every configuration Performance Rating 1.9 Chromebook Plus No Processor

AMD A4-9120C APU with Radeon R4 Graphics Dual-core 1.60 Ghz (max 2.40 Ghz) RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Screen Size 14" Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 13.27 x 8.93 x 0.72 inches

(337.06 x 226.82 x 18.29 mm) Weight 3.4 lbs (1.55 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam HD WiFi 802.11a/b/g/ac (2x2) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB-C

(Charging, power delivery, video, data) Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 2 cell, 47.36Wh, Lithium-ion Battery Life 9.25 hours Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2029

The port layout is the high point and the TN panel the low point

The plastic chassis has a textured, grippy finish that resists fingerprints and feels better in hand than the price suggests. At 3.4 pounds and 0.72 inches thick, it carries easily between classes or around the house without feeling fragile. The 180-degree hinge lets you lay the screen flat to share it during group work, though the machine never folds into a tablet the way a 2-in-1 does.

The AMD A4-9120C with Radeon R4 integrated graphics handles basic Chrome OS work and slows down under anything heavier. Chrome Unboxed’s testing revealed Octane benchmark scores around 13,000, which translates to smooth performance with 3-5 browser tabs but noticeable lag when pushing beyond that. The 4GB of soldered RAM cannot be upgraded, so that ceiling is permanent. Google Docs, web browsing, and video streaming stay comfortable; several Android apps at once, or dozens of open tabs, will not.

Two USB-C ports handle charging, power delivery, and video output, and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports sit alongside them, with USB-A and USB-C available on both the left and right sides. A peripheral can plug in from whichever side the cable happens to be on, without routing it around the machine. There is no Ethernet jack, so a wired connection needs a USB Ethernet adapter in one of the USB ports. The microSD reader takes pressure off the 32GB internal eMMC storage, holding offline files and downloaded media that would otherwise have to live in the cloud.

The 14-inch panel uses TN technology, so viewing angles are narrow and colors wash out as soon as you move off-center; mid-range Chromebooks use IPS panels instead. At 1366x768 on a screen this size, text and interface elements look soft next to a 1080p display. Text documents survive that treatment, while photos and video suffer for it. HP also sold variants with FHD (1920x1080) displays, which fix the resolution while leaving the TN viewing angles alone.

Reviewer Insights

Chrome Unboxed found a good keyboard and a bad screen

Robby Payne at Chrome Unboxed reviewed the AMD variant in July 2019. Payne found the keyboard delivers a satisfying typing experience, noting that “keys travel well, have a decent click” and support fast typing for extended sessions. The trackpad earned similar praise for its oil-resistant surface that maintains smooth operation throughout the day. However, Payne reserved his harshest criticism for the display, describing it as “really bad” with “abysmal viewing angles, extremely washed out colors” that severely impact the user experience. At the base $230 price point, Payne considered these compromises acceptable for budget buyers, but cautioned that upgraded configurations priced between $340-$468 face much stiffer competition from Chromebooks with better screens.

Chrome Unboxed also noted the speakers deliver “punchy and loud sound” thanks to HP’s partnership with B&O Play. That is enough for casual listening, though anyone interested in music production on a Chromebook will want headphones or external speakers. Battery life reached 8-10 hours of mixed usage in the same testing, from a 47.36 Wh pack.

TechRadar flagged a squishy keyboard in its January hands-on

In January 2019, Joe Osborne’s hands-on preview for TechRadar looked at what AMD’s processor might offer over the Intel Celeron options common in this price segment. Osborne noted the thin and portable design aligned well with HP’s reputation for producing attractive laptops, though he did flag concerns about the keyboard feeling “squishy” compared to higher-end models. The AMD processor’s integrated Radeon graphics theoretically offered better graphical performance than competing Intel solutions, though real-world Chromebook use rarely taxes integrated graphics significantly. The processor choice matters less on Chrome OS than on Windows, where AMD’s graphics advantages see more frequent use.

Customer Reviews

Across 4,902 ratings on Amazon, the HP Chromebook 14 (AMD) averages 4.4 stars, with about 70 percent of reviewers leaving five stars. Ease of use, quick start-up, and value as a second machine come up repeatedly in the five-star reviews. A verified buyer named Annie called it her “travel computer” and wrote that “this laptop is fast, easy to use, and holds a charge for a long time, and the price is fantastic,” while noting the limited onboard storage. Verified buyer S. Natole liked how quickly it boots, writing “If you’re looking for something that will power up in less than ten seconds and rarely needs updates, you absolutely need this pc,” and flagged that most features require an internet connection.

The lower ratings cluster around durability and longevity. Verified buyer E. B. Mulligan titled a review “died 8 months later” and described the unit freezing and going to a black screen with no fix from HP support. Verified buyer Shay G. reported a unit that “crapped out after 2 months,” with Zoom calls spiking the CPU to 100 percent and freezing, and Julie siordia described a Chromebook that “just stopped working after 2 years” despite light, stationary use. They are a minority against the mostly positive ratings, but they matter if you are buying for heavy daily work or expecting many years of service.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

This machine covers Google Docs, browsing, and streaming for a student or for a second computer around the house, and it stays patched for years yet. Anyone who edits photos, watches much video, or works with many tabs open should spend more for an IPS panel and 8GB of RAM. To see how it stacks up against other models, the Chromebook Comparison Chart lets you sort and filter the full catalog by specs and price.

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