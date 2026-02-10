HP Fortis G1i 14 inch Chromebook

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare B69S8UT#ABA Add

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The HP Fortis G1i 14 inch Chromebook is an education laptop for K-12 classrooms where hardware takes a beating. Its durability package covers reinforced corners, a spill-resistant keyboard rated to withstand up to 350ml of liquid, and a textured chassis that improves grip for younger hands. The Intel Processor N150 in the base configurations carries everyday classroom work: Google Workspace, web research, and educational apps. Configurations run from a basic 4GB/32GB model up to a cellular-equipped variant with LTE Advanced connectivity, so IT administrators can vary specs across a school district deployment. Automatic updates run through June 2035, well past the 2025 launch.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Rugged design with reinforced corners and spill-resistant keyboard Base models limited to 1366x768 HD resolution on a 14-inch screen WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for modern wireless connectivity No keyboard backlighting on any configuration Optional LTE Advanced for always-connected learning eMMC storage on base models is slower than UFS or NVMe Updates through June 2035 HD webcam only, with no sharper option in the lineup HDMI port built in for projector connections 4GB RAM models will struggle with heavier multitasking Touchscreen available on multiple variants No card reader for expandable storage

HP Fortis G1i 14 inch Chromebook Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Screen Performance List price Amazon price Compare B69S8UT#ABA 8 GB 64 GB eMMC 1366x768 touch 2.8 $600.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.8 RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Screen Resolution 1366x768 Screen Type SVA Touch Screen Yes Cellular Modem No B69S7UT#ABA 4 GB 32 GB eMMC 1366x768 touch 1.7 $560.00 Details Performance Rating 1.7 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Screen Resolution 1366x768 Screen Type SVA Touch Screen Yes Cellular Modem No B69S6UT#ABA 4 GB 32 GB eMMC 1366x768 1.7 $510.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 1.7 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Screen Resolution 1366x768 Screen Type SVA Touch Screen No Cellular Modem No B6AX4UT#ABA 8 GB 64 GB eMMC 1920x1080 touch 2.8 $849.00 Details Performance Rating 2.8 RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Screen Resolution 1920x1080 Screen Type IPS Touch Screen Yes Cellular Modem LTE Advanced (Qualcomm Snapdragon X12) Specs shared by every configuration Chromebook Plus No Processor

Intel Processor N150 Quad-core 3.60 Ghz Screen Size 14" Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.9 x 9 x 0.86 inches

(327.66 x 228.6 x 21.84 mm) Weight 3.6 lbs (1.64 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam HD WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet No HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB-C with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (powered) Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 47Wh Battery Life 10 hours Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2035

A 350ml spill rating and HDMI without an adapter

The chassis measures 12.9 x 9.0 x 0.86 inches and weighs approximately 3.6 pounds, a size and weight students can carry between classrooms. The textured lid and palm rest provide more grip than a smooth plastic shell, and the reinforced rubber corners are designed to absorb impacts from the drops that happen in school environments. HP rates the spill-resistant keyboard to handle up to 350ml of liquid, roughly a tipped water bottle. Two USB-C ports carry Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.2, alongside two USB-A 3.2 ports, a full-size HDMI output, and a combo headphone/microphone jack. The built-in HDMI port matters in a classroom, where connecting to a projector or interactive whiteboard should not send a teacher hunting for adapters. There is no Ethernet port, though the USB-A and USB-C ports support USB Ethernet adapters for schools that prefer wired network connections during device provisioning or testing.

The Intel Processor N150 in the base configurations is a quad-core chip clocked up to 3.6 GHz, which covers Chrome OS workloads. HP’s official specifications list higher-end configurations with the Intel Processor N250, which adds a higher boost clock of 3.8 GHz and pairs with faster UFS storage and up to 16GB of RAM. Paired with 8GB of RAM, the N150 keeps up with Google Docs, Slides, Classroom, and a handful of browser tabs. The 4GB models feel more constrained during heavier multitasking, so schools deploying for older students should look at the 8GB configurations.

WiFi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.3 ship on every configuration, which helps in a school where dozens of devices compete for the same airspace. The optional LTE Advanced variant adds a Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 modem for cellular data, so a student without reliable WiFi at home can still get online anywhere with cellular coverage.

Reviewer Insights

According to Android Central, HP announced the Fortis G1i alongside the Fortis G1m as part of a student-focused Chromebook and notebook lineup. The publication described the device as a “ruggedized” partner students can keep with them and highlighted HP’s emphasis on durability and easy manageability for schools, noting the company says it will keep the software updated.

The lid contains a magnet that triggers the Hall effect sensor when closed. The Chromebook magnet trick works on it, using external magnets to put devices to sleep as a harmless prank. Update support through 2035 and a configuration range that spans the basic 4GB/32GB unit to the LTE model let a school district standardize on a single platform while tailoring specs to different grade levels and use cases.

The rugged construction, the port selection with built-in HDMI, and WiFi 6E suit K-12 deployments where devices need to survive years of student use while staying current with Chrome OS updates through 2035. The optional LTE variant addresses the homework gap for students without reliable home internet.

An individual buyer shopping for a personal Chromebook can get a sharper display for the money. The 1366x768 resolution on base models is low for a 14-inch screen, and no configuration offers keyboard backlighting for work in a dim room. Starry Hope’s Chromebook Comparison Chart sets the Fortis G1i beside education options from Acer, Lenovo, and other manufacturers.

Frequently Asked Questions