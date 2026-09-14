HP Chromebook x360 14 (N150)

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 4 GB RAM / 128 GB Add

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The HP Chromebook x360 14 is the cheaper, non-Plus convertible in HP’s 2026 Chromebook refresh, and the case for it is simple: a 1920x1200 touchscreen, a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, and ChromeOS updates through June 2035, on a 3-pound machine that flips into a tablet. The catch is the entry configuration, which ships with 4GB of soldered memory; the 8GB build is the one to buy. Both US builds run an Intel N150, and HP rates the 41Wh battery at up to 12.5 hours of mixed use.

This is the cheaper half of a four-model family. HP paired it with a Chromebook Plus x360 14 that runs an Intel Core 3 N355 and starts at 128GB of storage, plus clamshell versions of both. NotebookCheck reported the refresh from HP’s CES announcement in January 2026, listing Intel N250 and N150 processor options, 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR5, storage from 64GB eMMC up to a 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD, and Glacier Silver, Meteor Silver, Sky Blue and Powder Pink color options. The N150 builds are the ones at US retail so far.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ChromeOS updates through June 2035 Base configuration ships with 4GB of memory 1920x1200 16:10 IPS touchscreen at 300 nits One USB-C port handles charging, data, and video 3.04 pounds with a 360-degree hinge No microSD slot, and storage is soldered 1080p webcam with a physical privacy shutter and a mic mute key No backlit keyboard HP rates the 41Wh battery at 12.5 hours, with 0 to 50% in about 45 minutes 62.5% sRGB coverage is narrow for photo or video work HP says the design is tested to exceed MIL-STD standards HP lists no stylus support

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HP Chromebook x360 14 (N150) Comparison Chart

HP Chromebook x360 14 (N150) HP Chromebook x360 14 (N150) Price List Price: $379.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $549.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Best Buy: Loading price... Model number --- 14b-ce0003dx Performance Rating 1.7 2.8 Chromebook Plus No No Processor

Intel Processor N150 Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 Quad-core 3.60 Ghz RAM 4 GB 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB UFS 64 GB eMMC Screen Size 14" 14" Screen Resolution 1920x1200 1920x1200 Screen Type IPS, 300 nits, 62.5% sRGB IPS, 300 nits, 62.5% sRGB Touch Screen Yes Yes Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.32 x 8.66 x 0.64 inches

(312.93 x 219.96 x 16.26 mm) 12.32 x 8.66 x 0.64 inches

(312.93 x 219.96 x 16.26 mm) Weight 3.04 lbs (1.38 kg) 3.04 lbs (1.38 kg) Backlit Keyboard No No Webcam 1080p with privacy shutter 1080p with privacy shutter WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet No No Cellular Modem No No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 1 USB-C

1x USB-C 10Gbps (PD 3.1, DP 1.4), 1x USB-A 5Gbps 1 USB 3, 1 USB-C

1x USB-C 10Gbps (PD 3.1, DP 1.4), 1x USB-A 5Gbps Thunderbolt Ports No No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 3 cell, 41Wh, Li-ion polymer 3 cell, 41Wh, Li-ion polymer Battery Life 12.5 hours 12.5 hours Fanless No No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2035 June, 2035

One USB-C Port and No Card Slot

There is one USB-C port at 10Gbps carrying USB Power Delivery 3.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and HP Sleep and Charge, one USB-A at 5Gbps, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. There is no HDMI, no second USB-C and no microSD reader, so charging and an external display at the same time means a USB-C hub. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6 in a 2x2 configuration with Bluetooth 5.4 on this SKU, though the 2026 range as HP announced it spans Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E depending on configuration. Security hardware is a physical camera privacy shutter, a mic mute key with an LED, and an H1 secure microcontroller. The keyboard is a full-size iron gray unit with an HP Imagepad below it, and it is not backlit on this model.

The Intel N150 is a four-core, four-thread Twin Lake part with a 3.6 GHz maximum clock, 6MB of L3 cache and Intel UHD graphics, and it scores roughly 5,326 on PassMark’s CPU Mark. That covers a full tab bar, Google Docs, video calls and streaming. Heavy Android games and large local media projects will outrun it. The bigger constraint on the cheaper build is memory: 4GB of LPDDR5 is soldered, so a machine that feels tight after a year of tab creep cannot be upgraded. The 8GB configuration is the one with room to spare.

The 8GB SKU sold at Best Buy uses 64GB of eMMC, while the 4GB SKU sold at Walmart uses 128GB of UFS, which is the faster storage type of the two. Neither is removable. The panel is the same across both: 1920x1200 in a 16:10 shape at an 89% screen-to-body ratio, multitouch, with DC dimming for flicker-free backlight control. 300 nits is workable indoors and near a window. The 62.5% sRGB coverage makes it a screen for reading and writing rather than for color work.

Reviewer Insights

No independent hands-on review of the N150 build has been published yet. MergeDroid covered the announcement in a CES 2026 Chromebook roundup in January 2026, working from HP’s specifications rather than a unit. Describing this exact model, he said: “There’s also going to be a regular Chromebook, so a nonplus version of the convertible X360, the HP Chromebook X36014. These will be powered by the Intel N150 or Intel N250 processors and come with either 4 gig or 8 gig of low power DDR5 RAM. Their storage starts at 64 gig of eMMC, has a couple of universal flash storage options, but does go up to a 256 gig NVME M.2 SSD at the top end.”

He noted that the full HD webcam carries over from the Plus version and read the panel options as an improvement over the 2024 range. “Much of the rest of the design is similar to the plus version. That does include still getting a full HD webcam on this one. So hopefully that will become more of a baseline in 2026,” he said, and on the displays across the generation: “It’s good to see on this generation there will be no TN display options like we saw in 2024’s range rather now two IPS options again one touch one non-touch both full HD this year.” He also set expectations against the previous HP convertibles, noting he had shown “some of their less than impressive build quality that didn’t blow me away” on the channel. He closed by saying he hoped “to be hands-on with some of these new Chromebook and Chromebook plus later on in the year.”

Where to Buy It, and Which One

Best Buy carries the 8GB/64GB Sky Blue build, model 14b-ce0003dx, under SKU 6667807. The 4GB/128GB UFS build in the same Sky Blue is listed at Walmart, sold and shipped by Walmart.com. On Amazon, the listings that match this model are run by a third-party reseller rather than by HP or by Amazon itself, and both of those listings add a “Plus” to the product title that a 4GB non-Plus machine does not carry. Buy from Best Buy or Walmart, or check the seller name in the buy box before ordering from a marketplace listing.

Between the two, the 8GB build is the more durable purchase even though the 4GB build has more storage. Memory is the part you cannot add later, and the update runway reaches June 2035. If the 128GB of UFS storage matters more to you than headroom, the 4GB build is the cheaper entry point and its storage is the faster type; a Google Drive plan covers the gap in the other direction.

Who It Suits

This one fits a student or a household second machine: a 3-pound convertible with a touchscreen, a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, and ChromeOS updates through June 2035. The 360-degree hinge makes it usable as a tablet for reading and handwriting with a finger, though HP does not list stylus support for this model. Anyone who wants a backlit keyboard, more than one USB-C port, or a color-accurate screen should spend more.

Within HP’s own line, the HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024) is the previous generation, with an Intel N100 or Core i3-N305, an HD or Full HD panel depending on the build, and updates to June 2033. The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c is the older premium convertible, with a 12th Gen Core i3-1215U, an aluminum chassis and a 5MP webcam, expiring June 2032. Further back, the HP Chromebook x360 14a and the original HP Chromebook x360 14 are both end-of-support candidates now. For side-by-side specs across ChromeOS hardware, the Chromebook comparison chart sorts current models together.

Frequently Asked Questions