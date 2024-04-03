HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024)
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Three configurations share the HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024) name. Two run an Intel Processor N100 and differ mainly by screen: the 14b-cd0013dx is HD and lists at $399.99, and the 14b-cd0130wm is Full HD and lists at $280.00. The Chromebook Plus model runs an Intel Core i3-N305 and lists at $739.99. All three have the 360-degree convertible hinge and Chrome OS support through June 2033. A student or a family buyer is choosing between them on chip, memory, and screen.
What the extra money buys on the Plus build
|Feature
|HD N100 (14b-cd0013dx)
|Full HD N100 (14b-cd0130wm)
|Chromebook Plus (14b-cd0010nr)
|Processor
|Intel Processor N100 (4-core)
|Intel Processor N100 (4-core)
|Intel Core i3-N305 (8-core)
|RAM
|4GB LPDDR5
|4GB LPDDR5
|8GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
|64GB eMMC
|128GB UFS
|Display
|HD 1366x768 IPS
|FHD 1920x1080 IPS
|FHD 1920x1080 IPS
|Webcam
|720p HD
|720p HD
|1080p FHD
|Keyboard
|Standard
|Standard
|Backlit
|USB-C ports
|1
|1
|2
|Chromebook Plus
|No
|No
|Yes
|List price
|$399.99
|$280.00
|$739.99
A long update runway and a flexible hinge against a dim screen and a flexy shell
|Pros
|Cons
|360-degree hinge holds laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes
|14b-cd0013dx limited to HD 1366x768 display
|Chrome OS support through June 2033
|A twist of the closed chassis can press the trackpad
|Plus variant pairs an 8-core i3-N305 with 8GB LPDDR5
|No SD card reader on any variant
|Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless
|250-nit brightness struggles outdoors
|Fast charging reaches 50% in 45 minutes
|Shallow keyboard travel takes adjustment
|Edge-to-edge touchscreen glass for tablet mode
|One USB-C port on the N100 models (two on the Plus) and one USB-A, with no HDMI
HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024) Comparison Chart
HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024)
HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024)
HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024)
|Price
List Price: $399.99
Amazon Prices:
List Price: $280.00
Amazon Prices:
List Price: $739.99
Amazon Prices:
Loading prices...
|Model number
|14b-cd0013dx / A28Q7UA#ABA
|14b-cd0130wm / 9G3C0UA#ABA
|14b-cd0010nr / 9P989UA#ABA
|Performance Rating
|2.9
|2.9
|5.9
|Chromebook Plus
|No
|No
|Yes
|Processor
|Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)
Intel Processor N100
|Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)
Intel Processor N100
|Octa-core 1.80 Ghz (max 3.80 Ghz)
Intel Core i3-N305
|RAM
|4 GB
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Internal Storage
|64 GB eMMC
|64 GB eMMC
|128 GB UFS
|Screen Size
|14"
|14"
|14"
|Screen Resolution
|1366x768
|1920x1080
|1920x1080
|Screen Type
|IPS
|IPS
|IPS
|Touch Screen
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Stylus / Pen
|No Stylus Support
|No Stylus Support
|No Stylus Support
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|12.72 x 8.28 x 0.81 inches
(323.09 x 210.31 x 20.57 mm)
|12.72 x 8.28 x 0.81 inches
(323.09 x 210.31 x 20.57 mm)
|12.72 x 8.28 x 0.81 inches
(323.09 x 210.31 x 20.57 mm)
|Weight
|3.32 lbs (1.51 kg)
|3.03 lbs (1.38 kg)
|3.03 lbs (1.38 kg)
|Backlit Keyboard
|No
|No
|Yes
|Webcam
|720p HD
|720p HD
|1080p FHD
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Ethernet
|No
|No
|No
|Cellular Modem
|No
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No HDMI
|No HDMI
|No HDMI
|USB Ports
|1 USB 3, 1 USB-C
The USB-C port supports Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4
|1 USB 3, 1 USB-C
The USB-C port supports Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4
|1 USB 3, 2 USB-C
Both USB-C ports support Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|No
|No
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Battery
|2 cell, 47 Wh, Li-ion Polymer
|2 cell, 47 Wh, Li-ion Polymer
|2 cell, 47 Wh, Li-ion Polymer
|Battery Life
|10 hours
|11 hours
|10 hours
|Fanless
|No
|No
|No
|Auto Update
Expiration Date
|June, 2033
|June, 2033
|June, 2033
Related Chromebooks
- Lenovo 14e Chromebook (Gen 3)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (2024)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 312
- Acer Chromebook Plus 514
- Lenovo 500e Yoga Chromebook (Gen 4)
- HP Chromebook Plus 15a
One convertible body of about 3 pounds, three sets of internals
All three variants use the same plastic shell (Sky Blue on the N100 models, silver on the Plus), which holds the weight to 3.32 pounds on the 14b-cd0013dx and 3.03 pounds on the 14b-cd0130wm and the Plus, and stays rigid enough for daily carrying. At 12.72 x 8.28 x 0.81 inches, the body is thin enough to slide into a backpack alongside books without adding a noticeable brick to the load.
The 14-inch touchscreens use edge-to-edge glass with micro-edge bezels. The 14b-cd0013dx has a 1366x768 IPS panel, enough for browsing, documents, and video. The 14b-cd0130wm and the Plus have 1920x1080 IPS panels, with sharper text and room for two windows side by side. All three panels have an antiglare finish, so reflections and fingerprints stay manageable, and all three peak at 250 nits: comfortable indoors, hard to read in direct sunlight.
The Intel Processor N100 (4-core) in the two lower builds handles typical ChromeOS workloads. The Plus build’s Intel Core i3-N305 (8-core, up to 3.8GHz Turbo Boost) has twice the cores, which shows in heavy multitasking and Android games. The Plus model also doubles the RAM to 8GB LPDDR5 and upgrades storage to 128GB UFS, which offers faster read/write speeds than the 64GB eMMC in the N100 models.
Reviewer Insights
Related Videos
Both video reviews cover the Chromebook Plus variant. In MergeDroid’s unboxing, the update schedule on the reviewer’s Core i3-N305 unit read June 2035; Google’s Auto Update policy list gives the Chromebook Plus x360 14b-cd0 June 2033. The reviewer also showed that a twist of the closed chassis can press the trackpad, a quirk MergeDroid had found on HP’s Chromebook 14a. MergeDroid also found the keyboard’s shallow key travel takes some getting used to.
Tailor Made Tech’s review calls the Chromebook Plus “a great alternative to the iPad” and says its versatility and price set it apart. The review demonstrates smooth gaming performance with titles like Solar Smash and Minecraft, while noting that the device stayed cool, with the fans never turning on, during his gaming sessions. The 360-degree hinge receives praise for being “really sturdy,” and the reviewer found it easy to fold into tablet or stand mode without worrying about it breaking.
The Chromebook Plus certification unlocks Google’s enhanced AI features, including Google Gemini integration, “Help Me Write” AI assistant in Chrome, and Magic Eraser photo editing in Google Photos. Those tools ship only on certified machines, so the N100 models do without them.
Customer Reviews
Across 64 ratings on Amazon, the 14b-cd0130wm averages 4.6 stars, with 79 percent of reviewers leaving five stars. Several of the positive write-ups describe the listing and the delivery more than long-term use: a verified buyer who goes by Plain Spoken called it “absolutely Like new” and a “Great value for for this lap top,” and a few short notes report buying it as a gift that the recipient was happy with. Reviewers in other markets single out the convertible design; a verified buyer named Thiara Cristina wrote that the 360-degree screen and touch display make watching videos and films much better.
The distribution is not uniformly glowing, though. About 3 percent of ratings sit at one star, and the most concrete complaints come from buyers who used the keyboard. A verified three-star reviewer, Andrew Ko, reported “there is a Problem with the ‘Downward Key’ on the Key Board,” describing it as slanting to the right and hard to press down. An unverified one-star reviewer, Texfan1996, was blunter, writing “This computer is terrible; unless you only need 1 screen at a time and have no need to scroll.” Worth knowing if you plan to multitask or type a lot.
Read more owner reviews on Amazon.
The Plus spends its extra money on the screen and the chip
The N100 models suit a buyer whose work stays at web browsing, document editing, and video. The chip and 4GB of memory cope with that. Both have one USB-C port; the 14b-cd0130wm adds a Full HD panel, and the 14b-cd0013dx has an HD panel.
At its $739.99 list price, the Chromebook Plus buys the Full HD panel, the 8-core chip, twice the memory, the backlit keyboard, and Google’s AI features. All three configurations carry the same June 2033 Auto Update Expiration date, so the update window is identical whichever one you buy.
The Chromebook Comparison Chart lines all three configurations up against other current models by screen, chip, and update window.
Frequently Asked Questions
How long will the HP Chromebook x360 14b receive Chrome OS updates?
All three configurations are supported through June 2033. Until that Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date, the machine keeps getting security patches, bug fixes, and new ChromeOS features; after it, updates stop.
What’s the difference between the HP Chromebook x360 14b and the Chromebook Plus x360 14b?
The 14b-cd0013dx pairs an Intel N100 with 4GB of RAM, a 1366x768 HD display, and a 720p webcam. The 14b-cd0130wm has the same chip, memory, and webcam with a 1920x1080 Full HD display. The Chromebook Plus (14b-cd0010nr) moves up to an Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB of RAM, a 1920x1080 Full HD display, a 1080p webcam, a backlit keyboard, and Google’s Chromebook Plus certification with AI features such as Magic Eraser and Help Me Write. The Plus carries 2 USB-C ports and each N100 model carries 1, all with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4.
Can I upgrade the RAM in the x360 14b?
No. The memory is soldered to the motherboard on every configuration: 4GB LPDDR5-4800 on the N100 models and 8GB LPDDR5-4800 on the Chromebook Plus. Buy the 8GB configuration up front if heavy multitasking is on the list.
Does the x360 14b have a touchscreen?
All three configurations have 14-inch touchscreens with edge-to-edge glass and multitouch support. The 360-degree hinge folds the screen back into tablet mode, which is where the touch input pays off for reading, note-taking, and Android apps.
What AI features does the Chromebook Plus x360 14b include?
Certification brings Google Gemini, “Help Me Write” suggestions in Chrome, Magic Eraser for pulling unwanted objects out of photos, and the extra editing tools in Google Photos. All of it is limited to Chromebook Plus certified machines, so the 14b-cd0010nr gets it and the N100 models do not.
Is the x360 14b good for students?
The 2-in-1 design, the touchscreen, the weight of about 3 pounds, and the fast charging all suit classwork, and the N100 models have the speed for typical schoolwork. The Chromebook Plus is the better fit for a student who wants the sharper Full HD panel or the writing assistance for essays.
Does the x360 14b support Android and Linux apps?
All three run Android apps from the Google Play Store and Linux applications through the built-in Linux support in ChromeOS, which opens up development tools and desktop software. The touchscreen helps with Android apps, and the Chromebook Plus handles demanding Android games and Linux workloads more comfortably thanks to its faster chip and extra memory.