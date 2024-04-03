HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024)

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 14b-cd0013dx / A28Q7UA#ABA Add

14b-cd0130wm / 9G3C0UA#ABA Add

14b-cd0010nr / 9P989UA#ABA Add

Three configurations share the HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024) name. Two run an Intel Processor N100 and differ mainly by screen: the 14b-cd0013dx is HD and lists at $399.99, and the 14b-cd0130wm is Full HD and lists at $280.00. The Chromebook Plus model runs an Intel Core i3-N305 and lists at $739.99. All three have the 360-degree convertible hinge and Chrome OS support through June 2033. A student or a family buyer is choosing between them on chip, memory, and screen.

What the extra money buys on the Plus build

Feature HD N100 (14b-cd0013dx) Full HD N100 (14b-cd0130wm) Chromebook Plus (14b-cd0010nr) Processor Intel Processor N100 (4-core) Intel Processor N100 (4-core) Intel Core i3-N305 (8-core) RAM 4GB LPDDR5 4GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 64GB eMMC 64GB eMMC 128GB UFS Display HD 1366x768 IPS FHD 1920x1080 IPS FHD 1920x1080 IPS Webcam 720p HD 720p HD 1080p FHD Keyboard Standard Standard Backlit USB-C ports 1 1 2 Chromebook Plus No No Yes List price $399.99 $280.00 $739.99

Pros Cons 360-degree hinge holds laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes 14b-cd0013dx limited to HD 1366x768 display Chrome OS support through June 2033 A twist of the closed chassis can press the trackpad Plus variant pairs an 8-core i3-N305 with 8GB LPDDR5 No SD card reader on any variant Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless 250-nit brightness struggles outdoors Fast charging reaches 50% in 45 minutes Shallow keyboard travel takes adjustment Edge-to-edge touchscreen glass for tablet mode One USB-C port on the N100 models (two on the Plus) and one USB-A, with no HDMI

HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024) Comparison Chart

HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024) HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024) HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024) Price List Price: $399.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $280.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $739.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number 14b-cd0013dx / A28Q7UA#ABA 14b-cd0130wm / 9G3C0UA#ABA 14b-cd0010nr / 9P989UA#ABA Performance Rating 2.9 2.9 5.9 Chromebook Plus No No Yes Processor

Intel Processor N100 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-N305 Octa-core 1.80 Ghz (max 3.80 Ghz) RAM 4 GB 4 GB 8 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC 64 GB eMMC 128 GB UFS Screen Size 14" 14" 14" Screen Resolution 1366x768 1920x1080 1920x1080 Screen Type IPS IPS IPS Touch Screen Yes Yes Yes Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.72 x 8.28 x 0.81 inches

(323.09 x 210.31 x 20.57 mm) 12.72 x 8.28 x 0.81 inches

(323.09 x 210.31 x 20.57 mm) 12.72 x 8.28 x 0.81 inches

(323.09 x 210.31 x 20.57 mm) Weight 3.32 lbs (1.51 kg) 3.03 lbs (1.38 kg) 3.03 lbs (1.38 kg) Backlit Keyboard No No Yes Webcam 720p HD 720p HD 1080p FHD WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet No No No Cellular Modem No No No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 1 USB-C

The USB-C port supports Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 1 USB 3, 1 USB-C

The USB-C port supports Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

Both USB-C ports support Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 Thunderbolt Ports No No No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 2 cell, 47 Wh, Li-ion Polymer 2 cell, 47 Wh, Li-ion Polymer 2 cell, 47 Wh, Li-ion Polymer Battery Life 10 hours 11 hours 10 hours Fanless No No No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2033 June, 2033 June, 2033

One convertible body of about 3 pounds, three sets of internals

All three variants use the same plastic shell (Sky Blue on the N100 models, silver on the Plus), which holds the weight to 3.32 pounds on the 14b-cd0013dx and 3.03 pounds on the 14b-cd0130wm and the Plus, and stays rigid enough for daily carrying. At 12.72 x 8.28 x 0.81 inches, the body is thin enough to slide into a backpack alongside books without adding a noticeable brick to the load.

The 14-inch touchscreens use edge-to-edge glass with micro-edge bezels. The 14b-cd0013dx has a 1366x768 IPS panel, enough for browsing, documents, and video. The 14b-cd0130wm and the Plus have 1920x1080 IPS panels, with sharper text and room for two windows side by side. All three panels have an antiglare finish, so reflections and fingerprints stay manageable, and all three peak at 250 nits: comfortable indoors, hard to read in direct sunlight.

The Intel Processor N100 (4-core) in the two lower builds handles typical ChromeOS workloads. The Plus build’s Intel Core i3-N305 (8-core, up to 3.8GHz Turbo Boost) has twice the cores, which shows in heavy multitasking and Android games. The Plus model also doubles the RAM to 8GB LPDDR5 and upgrades storage to 128GB UFS, which offers faster read/write speeds than the 64GB eMMC in the N100 models.

Reviewer Insights

Related Videos

Both video reviews cover the Chromebook Plus variant. In MergeDroid’s unboxing, the update schedule on the reviewer’s Core i3-N305 unit read June 2035; Google’s Auto Update policy list gives the Chromebook Plus x360 14b-cd0 June 2033. The reviewer also showed that a twist of the closed chassis can press the trackpad, a quirk MergeDroid had found on HP’s Chromebook 14a. MergeDroid also found the keyboard’s shallow key travel takes some getting used to.

Tailor Made Tech’s review calls the Chromebook Plus “a great alternative to the iPad” and says its versatility and price set it apart. The review demonstrates smooth gaming performance with titles like Solar Smash and Minecraft, while noting that the device stayed cool, with the fans never turning on, during his gaming sessions. The 360-degree hinge receives praise for being “really sturdy,” and the reviewer found it easy to fold into tablet or stand mode without worrying about it breaking.

The Chromebook Plus certification unlocks Google’s enhanced AI features, including Google Gemini integration, “Help Me Write” AI assistant in Chrome, and Magic Eraser photo editing in Google Photos. Those tools ship only on certified machines, so the N100 models do without them.

Customer Reviews

Across 64 ratings on Amazon, the 14b-cd0130wm averages 4.6 stars, with 79 percent of reviewers leaving five stars. Several of the positive write-ups describe the listing and the delivery more than long-term use: a verified buyer who goes by Plain Spoken called it “absolutely Like new” and a “Great value for for this lap top,” and a few short notes report buying it as a gift that the recipient was happy with. Reviewers in other markets single out the convertible design; a verified buyer named Thiara Cristina wrote that the 360-degree screen and touch display make watching videos and films much better.

The distribution is not uniformly glowing, though. About 3 percent of ratings sit at one star, and the most concrete complaints come from buyers who used the keyboard. A verified three-star reviewer, Andrew Ko, reported “there is a Problem with the ‘Downward Key’ on the Key Board,” describing it as slanting to the right and hard to press down. An unverified one-star reviewer, Texfan1996, was blunter, writing “This computer is terrible; unless you only need 1 screen at a time and have no need to scroll.” Worth knowing if you plan to multitask or type a lot.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

The Plus spends its extra money on the screen and the chip

The N100 models suit a buyer whose work stays at web browsing, document editing, and video. The chip and 4GB of memory cope with that. Both have one USB-C port; the 14b-cd0130wm adds a Full HD panel, and the 14b-cd0013dx has an HD panel.

At its $739.99 list price, the Chromebook Plus buys the Full HD panel, the 8-core chip, twice the memory, the backlit keyboard, and Google’s AI features. All three configurations carry the same June 2033 Auto Update Expiration date, so the update window is identical whichever one you buy.

The Chromebook Comparison Chart lines all three configurations up against other current models by screen, chip, and update window.

Frequently Asked Questions