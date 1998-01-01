Intel Core i3-1315U Chromebooks
Processor Specifications
- Architecture
- Intel
- Cores
- 6 cores
- Threads
- 8
- Speed
- 1.20 GHz up to 4.50 GHz
- Octane Score
- 85,000
- CPU Mark
- 11,229
The Intel Core i3-1315U is a 6-core, 8-thread Intel processor with clock speeds ranging from 1.20 GHz to 4.50 GHz.
With a CPU Mark score of 11,229, the Intel Core i3-1315U offers solid midrange performance for everyday Chromebook use. It comfortably handles web browsing with many tabs, video conferencing, Google Workspace, and light Android app usage.
Browse the 6 Chromebooks below powered by this processor to compare features, specs, and find the right Chromebook for your needs.
Chromebooks with Intel Core i3-1315U
Browse 6 Chromebooks powered by the Intel Core i3-1315U.
ASUS
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ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (CX3402CVA)
The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (CX3402CVA) is a 14-inch Chromebook Plus for browser, Google Workspace, and video-call work, with a touchscreen on most models, Wi-Fi 6E, and ChromeOS updates through June 2032.
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ASUS Chromebox 5a
The ASUS Chromebox 5a is a compact Chrome OS desktop built on 13th Gen Intel chips from the Celeron 7305 to a Core i7, with four 4K display outputs, Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5GbE Ethernet, upgradeable RAM and NVMe storage, and ChromeOS updates through June 2032.
Acer
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Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-5H)
The 2025 CB514-5H board of Acer's Chromebook Plus 514, built on Raptor Lake U silicon with an aluminum lid, a 14-inch 16:10 WUXGA panel, Wi-Fi 7 on the US touch SKU, and ChromeOS updates through June 2033.
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Acer Chromebook Plus 516 (CB516-1H)
The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 (CB516-1H) is a 16-inch Chromebook Plus with an Intel Core i3-1315U, a 1920x1200 display, and Chrome OS updates through June 2033.
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Acer Chromebook Spin 714
The 2023 Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 (CP714-2WN) is a 14-inch convertible built on a 13th-gen Intel Core i5, with dual Thunderbolt 4, a 16:10 touchscreen, and Chrome OS updates through June 2032. Higher configs add a Core i7, a 425-nit QHD panel, and a garaged USI stylus.