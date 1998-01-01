The Intel Core i3-1315U is a 6-core, 8-thread Intel processor with clock speeds ranging from 1.20 GHz to 4.50 GHz.

With a CPU Mark score of 11,229, the Intel Core i3-1315U offers solid midrange performance for everyday Chromebook use. It comfortably handles web browsing with many tabs, video conferencing, Google Workspace, and light Android app usage.

Browse the 6 Chromebooks below powered by this processor to compare features, specs, and find the right Chromebook for your needs.