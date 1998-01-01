MediaTek Kompanio 540 Chromebooks
Processor Specifications
- Architecture
- Arm
- Cores
- 8 cores
- Threads
- 8
- Speed
- 2.00 GHz up to 2.60 GHz
- CPU Mark
- 5,363
The MediaTek Kompanio 540 is a 8-core, 8-thread ARM-based processor with clock speeds ranging from 2.00 GHz to 2.60 GHz.
With a CPU Mark score of 5,363, the MediaTek Kompanio 540 offers solid midrange performance for everyday Chromebook use. It comfortably handles web browsing with many tabs, video conferencing, Google Workspace, and light Android app usage.
Browse the 7 Chromebooks below powered by this processor to compare features, specs, and find the right Chromebook for your needs.
Chromebooks with MediaTek Kompanio 540
Browse 7 Chromebooks powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 540.
ASUS
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ASUS Chromebook CM14 (CM1405)
The ASUS Chromebook CM14 (CM1405) is a 14-inch MediaTek Kompanio 540 education Chromebook with a MIL-STD 810H-tested chassis, a 180-degree hinge, and ChromeOS updates through June 2036.
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ASUS Chromebook CM15 (CM1505)
The ASUS Chromebook CM15 (CM1505) is a 15.6-inch MediaTek Kompanio 540 Chromebook with a full HD anti-glare screen, a numeric keypad, HDMI plus two USB-C ports, and ChromeOS updates through June 2036.
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ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable
The ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable pairs a 12.1-inch 2.5K 120Hz touchscreen rated at 600 nits with the MediaTek Kompanio 540, a pogo-pin detachable keyboard, and ChromeOS updates through June 2036.
Acer
HP
Lenovo
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Lenovo Chromebook m 14
The Lenovo Chromebook m 14 pairs a MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor with a 14-inch WUXGA 16:10 display, fanless construction, and an Auto Update Expiration date of June 2036. A lightweight clamshell in Cosmic Blue or Luna Grey aimed at students and everyday browsing.
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Lenovo Chromebook m 15
A 15.3-inch ChromeOS laptop with a MediaTek Kompanio 540, a 16:10 WUXGA screen, a numeric keypad, and updates through June 2036.