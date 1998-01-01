The MediaTek Kompanio 540 is a 8-core, 8-thread ARM-based processor with clock speeds ranging from 2.00 GHz to 2.60 GHz.

With a CPU Mark score of 5,363, the MediaTek Kompanio 540 offers solid midrange performance for everyday Chromebook use. It comfortably handles web browsing with many tabs, video conferencing, Google Workspace, and light Android app usage.

Browse the 7 Chromebooks below powered by this processor to compare features, specs, and find the right Chromebook for your needs.