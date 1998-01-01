The MediaTek Kompanio 520 is an entry-level ARM processor designed specifically for Chromebooks, announced in late 2022 as an upgrade to the popular MT8183 (Kompanio 500). Built on TSMC’s 7nm process, the Kompanio 520 uses a big.LITTLE octa-core architecture combining two high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores with six power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores, all running at up to 2.0 GHz. This design prioritizes power efficiency over raw performance, enabling fanless, silent Chromebook designs with battery life that can stretch beyond 15 hours on many devices.

MediaTek positions the Kompanio 520 as delivering 80% faster single-core CPU performance compared to the previous Kompanio 500 generation while increasing power consumption by only 10%. The integrated Mali-G52 GPU provides a 20% graphics performance improvement over its predecessor, enabling smoother 3D rendering for educational applications and casual gaming. The processor supports VP9 hardware decoding for efficient YouTube and web video playback, Full HD+ displays with the ability to drive an external Full HD monitor, and modern connectivity standards including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.x.

In the Chromebook market, the Kompanio 520 targets the budget education and entry-level consumer segments, powering devices priced between $280 and $410. Manufacturers including Lenovo and ASUS have deployed this processor in 11.6-inch to 14-inch Chromebooks designed for students, casual users, and anyone who prioritizes battery longevity and silent operation over demanding application performance. The ARM architecture provides excellent Android app compatibility for users who rely heavily on mobile applications from the Play Store.

Performance

The MediaTek Kompanio 520 scores approximately 25,000 on the Octane 2.0 JavaScript benchmark according to our database, which measures responsiveness in browser-based Chrome OS tasks. This places it on par with the MediaTek MT8183 (Kompanio 500) in Octane testing while delivering notably better single-core performance in other benchmarks. PassMark CPU Mark testing shows the Kompanio 520 achieves approximately 3,717 points for multi-threaded workloads, which is a 44% improvement over the MT8183’s 2,581 points. This multi-core score places it in a similar tier to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c and outperforms the Intel Celeron N4500’s 1,758 points by more than double.

How does the Kompanio 520 compare to competing Chromebook processors? Against the dual-core Intel Celeron N4500, the Kompanio 520 holds a significant advantage in multi-threaded tasks thanks to its eight cores, while the Intel chip maintains a slight edge in single-threaded operations. MediaTek’s own benchmarking shows Geekbench 6 results where the Kompanio 520 matches or exceeds the Intel N4500 in multi-core performance, which better reflects real-life student workloads involving multiple applications running simultaneously. The Kompanio 520 consumes approximately 6.7 watts during benchmark testing at 150 cd/m brightness, which is notably lower than comparable Intel processors and directly translates to the longer battery life these Chromebooks achieve.

What do these numbers mean in practice? Reviewers and customers consistently describe Kompanio 520 Chromebooks as capable for basic tasks and surprisingly responsive for their price tier. The MediaTek processor handles web browsing, Google Workspace applications, video streaming up to 4K with hardware-accelerated decoding, and video conferencing without significant slowdown. Devices like the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 and ASUS Chromebook CM14 receive praise for feeling snappy and responsive during everyday use, with one reviewer noting the processor “handles tasks without stutter or lag.” However, opening numerous Chrome tabs simultaneously or running demanding Android apps can result in noticeable performance degradation, particularly on 4GB RAM configurations.

Ideal Use Cases

Chromebooks powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 excel for K-12 and college students who need a reliable, affordable device for Google Classroom, research, writing assignments, and video calls. The 13-16 hour battery life typical of Kompanio 520 devices means students can work through an entire school day and evening study session without hunting for power outlets. Fanless operation keeps these Chromebooks completely silent during tests, library sessions, and late-night homework. Several Kompanio 520 models earned MIL-STD-810G or MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification with spill-resistant keyboards, making them practical for the inevitable accidents of student life.

Budget-conscious home users who work primarily within Google Workspace and web applications will find the Kompanio 520 adequate for everyday computing. Document editing in Google Docs, spreadsheet work, presentation creation, email, and social media browsing all function smoothly. Video streaming from Netflix, YouTube, and other services plays without issue thanks to hardware VP9 decoding. Customers describe these Chromebooks as well suited to “emails, browsing, online shopping, watching YouTube videos, and researching.” The ARM architecture provides native Android app compatibility, extending the usefulness beyond web applications.

The Kompanio 520 also powers convertible Chromebooks suitable for versatile use cases. The ASUS Chromebook CM14 Flip offers a 360-degree hinge for tablet mode with optional garaged USI stylus support for note-taking and document annotation. The Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4 combines rugged construction with 360-degree versatility and a 16-hour battery life for students who need flexibility in how they interact with their device.

However, the Kompanio 520 is not well-suited for power users or demanding workflows. Heavy multitasking with 15+ browser tabs causes noticeable slowdowns, and resource-intensive Android games or applications will struggle. Users who need responsive performance for development work, content creation, or professional productivity should look toward Chromebook Plus devices with Intel Core-class processors or newer MediaTek Kompanio chips like the Kompanio 828 or Kompanio 1380.

What to Look For

When shopping for a MediaTek Kompanio 520 Chromebook, RAM configuration significantly impacts the user experience. Most Kompanio 520 Chromebooks ship with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which is adequate for light use but becomes a bottleneck with many browser tabs open or when running multiple Android apps. The ASUS Chromebook CM14 Flip stands out with an 8GB RAM variant that provides meaningfully better multitasking headroom. Since RAM is soldered and not upgradeable on any of these devices, this limitation is permanent. If your budget allows, the 8GB configuration provides genuine benefit for more demanding workflows.

Storage typically ranges from 32GB to 64GB of eMMC flash across Kompanio 520 Chromebooks. For users primarily working in Google Drive, 32GB is workable but feels tight after installing several Android apps or downloading files for offline access. Opting for 64GB provides more breathing room for downloaded content and application data. Most Kompanio 520 Chromebooks include microSD card slots for storage expansion, which helps address internal storage limitations though at slower speeds than eMMC storage.

Display characteristics vary significantly across Kompanio 520 models and often determine the overall experience. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 and ASUS Chromebook CM14 Flip feature 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS panels with matte anti-glare coatings and good viewing angles. The standard ASUS Chromebook CM14 uses a TN panel that may not offer the same color accuracy or viewing angles. The Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4 uses an 11.6-inch HD (1366x768) display that reviewers describe as adequate but not sharp for media consumption. Screen brightness ranges from 250 to 300 nits across models, which can be limiting for outdoor use or bright indoor environments.

Form factor choice depends on how you plan to use the Chromebook. Traditional clamshell designs like the ASUS Chromebook CM14 offer maximum durability with military-grade certification at the lowest price point. Convertible 360-degree hinges on the Lenovo 300e Yoga Gen 4 and ASUS CM14 Flip add tablet mode versatility for touch-based applications, media consumption, and stylus input. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook includes a touchscreen in a traditional clamshell form factor, providing touch input without the bulk of a convertible hinge mechanism.

Finally, consider the Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date when purchasing. All current Kompanio 520 Chromebooks have AUE dates extending to June 2032 or June 2033, providing approximately 8-10 years of Chrome OS updates from their release dates. This extended support window ensures long-term value and security for educational deployments and individual buyers who want to maximize the usable lifespan of their device.