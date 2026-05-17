ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable

Updated on November 4, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare

The ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable pairs a 10.5-inch WUXGA touchscreen tablet with a magnetic detachable keyboard on the fanless MediaTek Kompanio 520 platform. ASUS lists the kickstand cover and garaged USI 2.0 stylus as optional, so they vary by configuration. The chassis is metal, the display reaches 400 nits, and the ARM silicon gives roughly twelve hours of mixed use. Updates are guaranteed through June 2033. It is a budget detachable for anyone who wants a keyboard and stylus input without carrying a clamshell.

On configurations with the kickstand cover, the magnets align the kickstand and snap the tablet into place far more confidently than the CM3’s cover did. Where the stylus is included, it charges inside the body and stays out of your way until you need it. The 5MP cameras front and back handle video calls and quick document scans. The Kompanio 520 sits below the Kompanio 1380 and Snapdragon ChromeOS silicon, so heavy multitasking surfaces its limits.

A detachable kit on a chip with little headroom

Pros Cons Detachable keyboard, plus a kickstand cover and garaged USI 2.0 stylus on configurations that include them Modest performance from MediaTek Kompanio 520 Aluminum chassis with magnetic keyboard alignment Only one USB-C port for charging, data, and video Bright 400-nit WUXGA touchscreen Speakers are thin and easy to cover when held in tablet mode Fanless operation with roughly 12 hours of battery life Dated-looking bezels around the display AUE support through June 2033 External video output capped at 1080p, no 4K out 5MP cameras front and rear plus a proper combo audio jack No keyboard backlight and no fingerprint reader

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ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable Comparison Chart

ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable Price List Price: $329.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number CM3001DM2A-WS88T-S Performance Rating 4.3 Chromebook Plus No Processor

MediaTek Kompanio 520 Octa-core 2.00 Ghz RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB eMMC Screen Size 10.5" Screen Resolution 1920x1200 Screen Type IPS Touch Screen Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 10.22 x 6.66 x 0.35 inches

(259.59 x 169.16 x 8.89 mm) Weight 1.34 lbs (0.61 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam 5MP front and rear WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB-C

1x USB-C with PD and DisplayPort (1080p out max) Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 38Wh, Li-ion Battery Life 12 hours Fanless Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2033

Enough hardware for tab-and-document work

The CM30 tablet measures 10.22 by 6.66 by 0.35 inches and weighs about 1.34 pounds on its own. With the stand and keyboard attached, it measures about 10.22 by 7.03 by 0.58 to 0.59 inches, and Lon.TV weighed that full kit at 2.47 pounds. ASUS uses an aluminum back, and the optional magnetic stand cover is stain-resistant leatherette. The only physical port is a single USB-C that handles power, data, and DisplayPort output, alongside the combo headphone jack on the tablet edge. There is no microSD slot on the US CM3001 SKU and no HDMI of any kind, so external displays require a USB-C hub.

The MediaTek Kompanio 520 is an eight-core ARM processor running at 2.0 GHz with an Octane score around 25,000. That is enough headroom for the productivity work ChromeOS is built around: a dozen Chrome tabs, Google Docs, Gmail, and a streaming video on the side. Lon.TV saw it drop a frame every second or two on 1080p60 YouTube video, which he called not all that noticeable, and heavier Android games strain it. The processor is fanless and stays cool under typical workloads, which is part of why battery life lands where it does.

Wireless covers WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.4, one generation past WiFi 5, and there is no cellular option on this SKU. Both cameras are 5MP, with the world-facing sensor positioned for quick document capture and the front-facing camera intended primarily for video calls. ASUS includes a 45W charger in the box, which is overkill for this device but useful if you charge other USB-C accessories alongside it. Storage is 128GB of soldered eMMC with no upgrade path; if you need more capacity, you will be leaning on Google Drive or an external USB-C drive.

Reviewer Insights

Lon Seidman of Lon.TV said the CM30 bundle costs less than a base iPad. “The price that you’ll pay for this device with the keyboard the tablet and a garage pen here at the top is less than what you would spend on a new entry-level iPad on its own,” he said in his review. He noted accurate trackpad behavior and a keyboard with long 1.5mm key travel. He also called out the dated bezels and the keyboard folio’s tendency to slip around when closed (he wished it had a magnet to secure it better when carried like a folio), but his overall verdict was that the CM30 is “packed with a good amount of value” for the price.

Android Digest covered the CM30 in a 15-minute hands-on. The reviewer emphasized the included accessories and the 400-nit display, observing that “the battery life is very very good on this tablet… easily last over 10 hours and you might even get 12 or more depending on what you’re doing.” He acknowledged that the Kompanio 520 is a step behind the silicon in the Lenovo Duet 3 and Duet 5, but argued that “if it does go on sale… it’s actually going to be a good buy.” His critique covered the speakers, which “aren’t great,” and the lone USB-C port.

Chrome Unboxed’s January 2024 unboxing zeroed in on the build quality. “The whole thing just it feels really really well made and premium which is kind of wild for these tablets,” the reviewer said, contrasting the new magnetic alignment system with the original CM3’s cover, which never aligned and shifted around. They praised the keyboard’s 1.5mm travel and the headphone jack, but warned about brightness shift at off-angles and tiny speakers with little bass that are easy to cover when you hold the tablet. They treated it as a pre-production budget unit, and they were clear that “this won’t be the fastest tablet out there the day it launches; it’s just not the market for this thing.”

A travel and note-taking tablet at a budget price

The CM30 fits buyers who want a tablet first and a keyboard second. Students get Google Docs typing, plus stylus note-taking on configurations with the pen, in a kit that Lon.TV weighed at 2.47 pounds. Sellers describe the 8GB/128GB configuration on this page with a detachable keyboard, so anyone weighing an entry-level iPad against it gets a keyboard on that configuration without paying extra for it.

Heavy Android apps and a faster touchscreen Chromebook point toward a Kompanio 1380 or Snapdragon tablet instead. The keyboard also has no illumination, so backlit-keyboard Chromebooks are the better option for typing in the dark.

For broader comparisons across ChromeOS hardware, the Chromebook comparison chart sorts current models side by side.

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