Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11" (2024)

Updated on November 23, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5 Add to compare 83HH0014US Add

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The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11” (2024), also called the Duet 11 Gen 9, is a detachable ChromeOS tablet, and Lenovo lists the folio keyboard and the kickstand case as bundled accessories. Lenovo lists a 10.95-inch 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen rated at 400 nits and the MediaTek Kompanio 838 chip, with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. Lenovo lists the tablet alone at 1.12 pounds and rates the battery at up to 12 hours on Google’s power load test. It has no fan, and it works with USI 2.0 styluses.

Chrome Unboxed pointed to three upgrades over the earlier Duets: a USB-C port on both the side and the top, better cameras, and a redesigned kickstand that holds the tablet in landscape or portrait. Lon.TV notes that ChromeOS support for this model runs until June 2034. That makes it a sensible budget pick for students and casual users who want a tablet-or-laptop they can carry everywhere, as long as they keep expectations modest on heavy multitasking.

Pros Cons Keyboard and kickstand case included in the box Small keys, no backlight, and a folio Laptop Mag called mushy Bright 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen, measured at 402 to 423 nits NotebookCheck found the tablet and keyboard wobbly Light (1.12 lb tablet) and fanless No expandable storage; no microSD slot Reviewers got about 9 to 10 hours of battery in real use NotebookCheck lists limited performance against x86 processors as a con Two USB-C ports with power, data, and video; USI 2.0 stylus support PCWorld and Chrome Unboxed found the speakers loud but light on bass Redesigned kickstand works portrait and landscape IPS, not OLED, and a 60Hz panel ChromeOS updates through June 2034 Laptop Mag found that 4GB of memory limits some applications

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Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11" (2024) Comparison Chart

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11" (2024) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11" (2024) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11" (2024) Price List Price: $359.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $399.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $379.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Best Buy: Loading price... Model number 83HH0014US 83HH0001US 83HH0002US Performance Rating 4.0 5.1 4.0 Chromebook Plus No No No Processor

MediaTek Kompanio 838 (8188) Octa-core 2.60 Ghz

MediaTek Kompanio 838 (8188) Octa-core 2.60 Ghz

MediaTek Kompanio 838 (8188) Octa-core 2.60 Ghz RAM 4 GB 8 GB 4 GB Internal Storage 64 GB emmc 128 GB emmc 128 GB emmc Screen Size 10.95" 10.95" 10.95" Screen Resolution 1920x1200 1920x1200 1920x1200 Screen Type IPS IPS IPS Touch Screen Yes Yes Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Supported Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 10.05 x 6.57 x 0.29 inches

(255.27 x 166.88 x 7.37 mm) 10.05 x 6.57 x 0.29 inches

(255.27 x 166.88 x 7.37 mm) 10.05 x 6.57 x 0.29 inches

(255.27 x 166.88 x 7.37 mm) Weight 1.12 lbs (0.51 kg) 1.12 lbs (0.51 kg) 1.12 lbs (0.51 kg) Backlit Keyboard No No No Webcam 5.0MP 5.0MP 5.0MP WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet No No No Cellular Modem No No No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 2 USB-C 2 USB-C 2 USB-C Thunderbolt Ports No No No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 29Wh, Li-ion 29Wh, Li-ion 29Wh, Li-ion Battery Life 12.0 hours 12.0 hours 12.0 hours Fanless Yes Yes Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2034 June, 2034 June, 2034

The kickstand now works in portrait, and the storage is fixed

Lenovo lists the 10.95-inch 16:10 IPS touchscreen at 1920x1200 and 400 nits. Laptop Mag measured 402 nits and expects little trouble using the tablet in bright environments, though the glossy panel can pick up overhead glare. The redesigned kickstand holds the tablet in landscape or portrait, and Android Digest found it fairly sturdy, though it moves slightly if you press hard on a corner.

NotebookCheck found the Kompanio 838 smooth in office applications, web browsing, and streaming, but slower than entry-level x86 processors such as the Intel Core i3-N305. Lenovo lists it with 4GB or 8GB of soldered memory and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage, with no card reader. Lenovo lists a 29Wh battery, two USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3. Lenovo also lists a 5MP front camera with a privacy shutter and an 8MP rear camera, and Chrome Unboxed noted that the keyboard now has some spill resistance.

Reviewer Insights

This is the Gen 9 model (2024, model family 83HH), the 11-inch detachable built on MediaTek’s Kompanio 838. It is a different model from the original Duet, the Duet 3, and the larger Duet 5, and every review below covers this one. NotebookCheck and Laptop Mag ran instrumented lab tests, and the video reviewers worked from hands-on use.

NotebookCheck: 423 nits measured, with a blue cast

NotebookCheck headlined its review “Mobile energy-saving champion” and rated the Duet 11 at 78%. Measured with an X-Rite i1Pro 3, the panel reached 423.1 nits at its brightest and averaged 396.5 nits, with a 1487:1 contrast ratio and 98.3% sRGB coverage. NotebookCheck recorded a color temperature of 8417 K and a grayscale Delta-E of 11.7, and summed up the display as showing “a clear blue cast and only moderate color reproduction.” On battery life NotebookCheck wrote, “With a battery life of ten to twelve hours, you can easily get through the day.”

On rigidity, NotebookCheck wrote that “the tablet and keyboard unit feel a little wobbly,” that both can be twisted quite easily, and that the magnetic connections between the three parts are “also somewhat weak.” NotebookCheck wrote that “The small keys with a short stroke and barely perceptible haptic feedback take some getting used to,” and that the keyboard is sufficient for short texts and notes “but less suitable for longer writing tasks.” NotebookCheck called the Kompanio 838 perfectly adequate for typical Chromebook applications but listed “Limited performance (especially compared to x86 processors)” as its first con.

Laptop Mag: 402 nits, a 0.33 Delta-E, and a mushy folio

Laptop Mag tested a unit with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and measured 402 nits of brightness, 83% DCI-P3 coverage, and a Delta-E of 0.33. On the Laptop Mag battery test, which sets the screen to 150 nits and continuously surfs the web, the Duet “lasted 9 hours and 47 minutes.” Laptop Mag’s reviewer averaged 88 words per minute on a typing test with the folio, yet listed “Having 4GB memory does limit some applications” and a “Mushy keyboard on the attached folio” among the reasons to avoid it.

PCWorld: sturdy magnets and a chug past six or seven tabs

PCWorld’s review by Michael Crider covered the 8GB and 128GB model that Google sent as the review unit. PCWorld’s main limit was tab count: “When you load up Chrome with more than six or seven tabs, especially with something particularly heavy like Gmail,” Crider wrote, “it tends to chug a bit.” PCWorld described the keyboard magnets as “nice and sturdy, far less likely to move around,” the opposite of NotebookCheck’s finding. PCWorld also said the keys have “increased travel distance” and called typing for long stretches “surprisingly natural.” The touchpad, PCWorld noted, “is plastic instead of glass, but is more than serviceable.”

Chrome Unboxed: 10 plus hours and a 120 Hz external monitor

Chrome Unboxed called it “the best Chromebook tablet you can buy right now” for people who love tablets but still want serious productivity, and described the 1920x1200 IPS display as “gorgeous.” The reviewer said the keyboard and kickstand case are well made and snap securely into place with magnets. With the Kompanio 838 he kept multiple desks open while “pushing my QHD monitor to 120 HZ,” and he said the tablet “barely broke a sweat.” He called the angle of the redesigned kickstand hinge “kind of genius” and reported “easily getting me 10 plus hours of use on a single charge.” His one knock was that the loud speakers lack deep tones. He called both cameras “really good” and said the 8MP rear camera is the first Chromebook camera he would feel comfortable taking photos or videos with, though not on the level of a modern smartphone. His review unit had 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and he recommended that configuration. Watch the full review here.

Lon.TV: bundled accessories and a 1440p monitor limit

Lon.TV’s loaner was the Best Buy configuration with the keyboard, kickstand, and pen, which he called “a very good value.” He thought buyers who want to run Linux, Android, and Chrome apps on one device might enjoy it. He found it quick on media-rich websites and smooth with 1080p YouTube playback, Roblox and Minecraft ran well, and Xbox cloud gaming seemed to run at a decent frame rate, though he expected more demanding Roblox levels might struggle. Its Speedometer 3.0 score of 5.56 is about half the performance of Intel’s N100 and N305, by his measure. He found the keys deep in travel for their size, though the smaller keys took some getting used to and the keyboard is not backlit, and he got “about 10 hours give or take” of battery life. Both USB-C ports carry video, power, and data, but only one external display worked at a time, and in his testing he could reach 1440p rather than the 4K the marketing stated. He called it his favorite Duet. Watch the full review here.

Android Digest: the kickstand and the magnetic stylus mount

Android Digest shared first impressions after about a week with the tablet, focusing on the build and design. He liked the “unique design” of the slanted kickstand that also works in portrait, the leather feel of the case, and the spot on the back where the stylus attaches magnetically. He rated the display “very very good” and thought it could match or beat some pricier tablets. He said the Kompanio 838 seemed fairly smooth so far, though it “might slow down a little bit” with six, seven, or eight things open. Against the around 12 hours of battery life Lenovo promises, he was getting “really good screen on time with this device around 9 or 10 hours.” He said many competing Android tablets would not come with a keyboard in the box or a kickstand case. Watch the full impressions here.

Where the reviews agree and differ

Laptop Mag measured 402 nits and NotebookCheck 423.1 nits at peak, close to the 400 nits Lenovo lists. NotebookCheck found a blue cast with a grayscale Delta-E of 11.7, while Laptop Mag recorded a Delta-E of 0.33. On battery life, Laptop Mag’s test at 150 nits ran 9 hours and 47 minutes, the video reviewers reported about 9 to 10-plus hours, and NotebookCheck put it at ten to twelve hours. NotebookCheck called the keys short in stroke and Laptop Mag called the folio mushy, while PCWorld found typing surprisingly natural. Tab-heavy multitasking is the shared limit: PCWorld saw slowdowns past six or seven tabs, and Android Digest said it might slow down with six to eight things open.

The 8GB build is the one to buy

PCWorld told readers to go for the upgraded RAM, and Chrome Unboxed nudged buyers toward the 8GB model it tested. Laptop Mag’s 4GB unit hit memory limits in some applications, and PCWorld’s 8GB unit still slowed past six or seven tabs, so the extra RAM helps without removing that limit. Storage is fixed whichever build you pick, at 64GB or 128GB with no card slot, so take the 128GB configuration if much of your work lives offline.

For light web work and media the package holds up well. Look elsewhere if you want a backlit keyboard or speakers with more bass. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Chromebook Comparison Chart.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11” (2024) come with a keyboard and kickstand?

A: Yes, Lenovo lists the folio keyboard and the folio stand as bundled accessories. Both attach with magnets, so you can switch between tablet and laptop modes quickly.

Q: Can I expand the storage on this Chromebook?

A: No. Lenovo lists no card reader and eMMC storage on the system board with no slots, so the 64GB or 128GB you buy is what you keep.

Q: Does the device support styluses?

A: Yes, it works with USI 2.0 styluses, and the back of the case has a magnetic spot to hold one. Lenovo lists configurations with its USI Pen 2 and with no pen bundled, and Laptop Mag’s retail unit came without one.

Q: How long will this Chromebook receive updates?

A: Lon.TV notes that ChromeOS support for this model runs until June 2034.

Q: Is the keyboard backlit? A: No, Lenovo lists the keyboard as non-backlit, which matters if you often type in a dark room. If backlighting is a requirement, see our list of Chromebooks with backlit keyboards.

Q: How good is the battery life?

A: The video reviewers reported about 9 to 10-plus hours of everyday use, and NotebookCheck put it at ten to twelve hours. Laptop Mag’s standardized test, which sets the screen to 150 nits and continuously surfs the web, came in at 9 hours and 47 minutes.

Q: Can I connect external monitors or peripherals?

A: Yes. Lenovo lists two USB-C ports with USB PD and DisplayPort 1.4, and Chrome Unboxed drove a QHD monitor at 120 Hz. Lon.TV could output to only one external display at a time.

Q: Is this Chromebook good for gaming?

A: Light and cloud gaming, yes. Lon.TV found Roblox and Minecraft ran well and Xbox cloud gaming seemed to run at a decent frame rate, though he expected more demanding Roblox levels might struggle, and its 3DMark Wild Life result was no match for an Intel-based Chromebook.

Q: Does it have a headphone jack?

A: Yes, Lenovo lists a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack.

Q: Is this a good device for students? A: Yes. Its light weight, long battery life, and included keyboard make it a practical pick for students who need a portable device for note-taking and research. Lean toward the 8GB model if you keep a lot of tabs open.