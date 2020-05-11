Lenovo Chromebook Duet
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The Chromebook Duet is a 10.1-inch Chrome OS tablet that ships with its keyboard dock and kickstand cover in the box. Tom’s Guide notes it came out in May 2020 with an original MSRP of $279. The maker’s spec sheet lists a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB of soldered memory. In TechRadar’s movie test, which looped an HD film at half brightness and half volume, the Duet lasted 21 hours and 29 minutes. Google lists automatic updates for the Chromebook Duet through June 2030. For the maker’s later tablet Chromebook, see the Chromebook Duet Gen 9.
|Pros
|Cons
|Keyboard and kickstand included in the box
|Cramped punctuation keys on the right side of the keyboard
|21 hours 29 minutes in TechRadar’s HD movie test
|Only 4GB of RAM; too many tabs slow it down
|428 nits and generally accurate colors in GSMArena’s display test
|Charger and headphones share a single USB-C port
|Aluminum tablet that weighs 0.99 lb
|Cannot be used comfortably on a lap
|Google lists updates through June 2030
|Performance is occasionally sluggish
|USI stylus support for drawing and note-taking
|The included 10W charger takes just over three hours to fill it
Related Videos
Lenovo Chromebook Duet Comparison Chart
Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Lenovo Chromebook Duet
|Price
List Price: $279.00
Amazon Prices:
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List Price: $299.00
Amazon Prices:
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List Price: $299.00
Amazon Prices:
|Model number
|ZA6F0031US
|ZA6F0075US
|ZA6F0016US / CT-X636F
|Performance Rating
|3.8
|3.8
|3.8
|Chromebook Plus
|No
|No
|No
|Processor
|Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 0.00 Ghz)
MediaTek P60T
|Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 0.00 Ghz)
MediaTek P60T
|Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 0.00 Ghz)
MediaTek P60T
|RAM
|4 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Internal Storage
|64 GB eMMC
|128 GB eMMC
|128 GB eMMC
|Screen Size
|10.1"
|10.1"
|10.1"
|Screen Resolution
|1920x1200
|1920x1200
|1920x1200
|Screen Type
|IPS
|IPS
|IPS
|Touch Screen
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Stylus / Pen
|Supported
|Supported
|Supported
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|9.44 x 6.29 x 0.28 inches
(239.78 x 159.77 x 7.11 mm)
|9.44 x 6.29 x 0.28 inches
(239.78 x 159.77 x 7.11 mm)
|9.44 x 6.29 x 0.28 inches
(239.78 x 159.77 x 7.11 mm)
|Weight
|0.99 lbs (0.45 kg)
|0.99 lbs (0.45 kg)
|0.99 lbs (0.45 kg)
|Backlit Keyboard
|No
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Front 2 MP / Rear 8 MP
|Front 2 MP / Rear 8 MP
|Front 2 MP / Rear 8 MP
|WiFi
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2x2, MIMO, 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wi-Fi Dual Bands
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2x2, MIMO, 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wi-Fi Dual Bands
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2x2, MIMO, 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wi-Fi Dual Bands
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.2
|Bluetooth 4.2
|Bluetooth 4.2
|Ethernet
|No
|No
|No
|Cellular Modem
|No
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No HDMI
|No HDMI
|No HDMI
|USB Ports
|1 USB-C
(power, data, DisplayPort, and audio w/ adapter)
|1 USB-C
(power, data, DisplayPort, and audio w/ adapter)
|1 USB-C
(power, data, DisplayPort, and audio w/ adapter)
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|No
|No
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Battery
|27.6Wh, Lithium-ion
|27.6Wh, Lithium-ion
|27.6Wh, Lithium-ion
|Battery Life
|10.0 hours
|10.0 hours
|10.0 hours
|Fanless
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto Update
Expiration Date
|June, 2030
|June, 2030
|June, 2030
Related Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook 14a (2023)
- HP Chromebook 14a (2022)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11" (2024)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 15.6"
- Acer Chromebook 311
- ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable
Detailed Insights into the Lenovo Chromebook Duet
9to5Google describes the Duet as a device in three parts: an aluminum tablet with a soft-touch blue accent at the top, a kickstand that attaches with magnets and has a fabric design, and a keyboard dock. The maker lists a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. GSMArena measured 428 nits of max brightness on the display. GSMArena measured an average deltaE of 2.8 and found colors generally accurate, although whites have a purplish tint.
GSMArena found that the Duet strikes a nice balance between cost-cutting and fit and finish. 9to5Google called the tablet’s build solid, though it creaks a bit if you apply pressure in some areas. TechRadar found that the magnetic kickstand cover and keyboard can pop off with normal use. The maker lists the tablet at 0.99 pounds, and TechRadar lists 2.03 pounds with the keyboard and cover attached. TechRadar listed “Lightweight and portable” among its reasons to buy the Duet, a fit for budget Chromebook travel.
The maker lists one USB-C 2.0 port, which supports data transfer, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort output. TechRadar points out that you need the included USB-C adapter to use standard headphones, so you can’t charge the device and use headphones at the same time. GSMArena lists a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter among the items in the box. Tom’s Guide called the 2-megapixel front camera adequate and found that the 8MP rear camera’s outdoor shots came out washed out or blown out when the blue sky was in frame. 9to5Google found display output severely limited: on most displays, you’ll be stuck at well under HD resolution.
GSMArena notes that the MediaTek Helio P60T was first introduced in early 2018 and pairs 4 Cortex-A73 cores with 4 Cortex-A53 cores, all clocked at 2.0GHz, plus a Mali-G72MP3 GPU at 800MHz. In GSMArena’s testing, the OS took about 8 seconds from off to the login screen. TechRadar found that with only 4GB of RAM, letting Chrome tabs get out of hand can quickly slow the Duet down. 9to5Google found that Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service ran brilliantly on the Duet.
Reviewer Insights on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet
9to5Google
In 9to5Google’s review, the Duet lasted 2 to 3 days of on-and-off use, depending on how much it was used. The reviewer found that, for their own workflow, the sweet spot was 2 to 4 tabs with Slack in the background, and warned that running communication apps, email, and a half-dozen tabs would likely disappoint. On value, it said: “At $279, the value isn’t really at question. A capable tablet with a keyboard and kickstand included is just a great deal.” It added that it thinks a traditional tablet like the iPad is a better option for most people. It also criticized Chrome OS on tablets: a homescreen that still feels cluttered and limited, and three different settings menus.
Android Central
Android Central rated the Duet 4.5 out of 5 and called it “the perfect couch companion for some casual research, reading, and Reddit.” The review noted that it came at $279 to $299 depending on storage. It also noted that the Duet stayed widely available while 2020’s Chromebook shortage hit most budget models. It listed “Unbelievable battery life” among the Duet’s strengths and “Keyboard is a bit floppy” among its weaknesses.
TechRadar
TechRadar called the Duet “the computer that last decade’s netbooks promised to be.” In its battery test, the Duet “lasted nearly an entire day of looped HD video.” The review described that as “an actual, fully-rotate-the-entire-frickin-planet-on-its-axis kind of day.” The review listed a “Huge library of available software” as a reason to buy and a “Tiny keyboard and finicky track pad” as a reason to avoid it.
GSMArena
GSMArena’s review called the Duet “a no-brainer when it comes to buying a computer for one of the kids to use for school.” It lists 1.3mm of key travel. In its use, the Duet lasted a full day of continuous use with plenty of charge left over. It found that browsing the web works perfectly, but some apps froze the tablet when opened with the keyboard docked while opening fine in tablet mode.
Tom’s Guide
Tom’s Guide summed it up as “a long lasting 2-in-1 that actually includes its keyboard.” On its battery test (web surfing at 150 nits), the Duet ran for 12 hours and 47 minutes. The review noted crisp picture quality and solid color reproduction, and said its favorite tablet feature was the new tabs interface in Chrome. It closed by wishing the keyboard weren’t so cramped and the hinge felt a bit more solid.
Conclusion
The Chromebook Duet is a small Chrome OS tablet with its keyboard and kickstand in the box, and the reviews above found long battery life and a bright screen. The cramped keyboard, the single USB-C port, and only 4GB of RAM limit it for heavy multitasking and long typing sessions. Those wanting more performance should look at the newer Chromebook Duet Gen 9. To see how the Duet stacks up against other models, visit the Chromebook Comparison Chart to sort and filter by specs and price.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can you use the Chromebook Duet without the keyboard?
Yes. The maker lists the tablet at 0.99 lbs on its own. GSMArena notes that you can leave the keyboard at home if the on-screen keyboard is enough for the task at hand. Tom’s Guide found Chrome OS tablet mode optimizations that show up only when the keyboard is detached.
How long will the Chromebook Duet receive software updates?
Google lists Chrome OS automatic updates for the Chromebook Duet through June 2030, about ten years after its 2020 launch.
Can the Chromebook Duet run Android apps?
Yes. GSMArena notes that you get Android’s Play Store and most apps are available. It also found that some apps froze the tablet when opened with the keyboard docked but opened fine in tablet mode. 9to5Google notes that Netflix and some other Android apps are limited to SD quality.
Does the Chromebook Duet have a headphone jack?
No. 9to5Google notes there is no headphone jack. GSMArena lists a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter in the box. TechRadar points out that you can’t charge the device and use wired headphones at the same time.
Is the Chromebook Duet good for students?
GSMArena called it “a no-brainer when it comes to buying a computer for one of the kids to use for school” and named note-taking, writing papers, Zoom meetings, school lectures, and email as things the tablet was made for. It supports any USI stylus for drawing and note-taking. Students who keep many tabs open may find only 4GB of RAM limiting, as TechRadar found that too many tabs quickly slow it down. See our picks for students.
What’s the difference between the 64GB and 128GB Chromebook Duet models?
Storage. Lon.TV suggests the 128GB model, which is otherwise the same machine, for the Android apps you might install. TechRadar also recommends the 128GB unit over the base 64GB model. The maker lists the storage as eMMC on the system board with no slots, so it cannot be upgraded later.