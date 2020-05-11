Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Updated on November 18, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare ZA6F0031US Add

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The Chromebook Duet is a 10.1-inch Chrome OS tablet that ships with its keyboard dock and kickstand cover in the box. Tom’s Guide notes it came out in May 2020 with an original MSRP of $279. The maker’s spec sheet lists a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB of soldered memory. In TechRadar’s movie test, which looped an HD film at half brightness and half volume, the Duet lasted 21 hours and 29 minutes. Google lists automatic updates for the Chromebook Duet through June 2030. For the maker’s later tablet Chromebook, see the Chromebook Duet Gen 9.

Pros Cons Keyboard and kickstand included in the box Cramped punctuation keys on the right side of the keyboard 21 hours 29 minutes in TechRadar’s HD movie test Only 4GB of RAM; too many tabs slow it down 428 nits and generally accurate colors in GSMArena’s display test Charger and headphones share a single USB-C port Aluminum tablet that weighs 0.99 lb Cannot be used comfortably on a lap Google lists updates through June 2030 Performance is occasionally sluggish USI stylus support for drawing and note-taking The included 10W charger takes just over three hours to fill it

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Lenovo Chromebook Duet Comparison Chart

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Lenovo Chromebook Duet Lenovo Chromebook Duet Price List Price: $279.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $299.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $299.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Model number ZA6F0031US ZA6F0075US ZA6F0016US / CT-X636F Performance Rating 3.8 3.8 3.8 Chromebook Plus No No No Processor

MediaTek P60T Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 0.00 Ghz)

MediaTek P60T Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 0.00 Ghz)

MediaTek P60T Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 0.00 Ghz) RAM 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC 128 GB eMMC 128 GB eMMC Screen Size 10.1" 10.1" 10.1" Screen Resolution 1920x1200 1920x1200 1920x1200 Screen Type IPS IPS IPS Touch Screen Yes Yes Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Supported Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 9.44 x 6.29 x 0.28 inches

(239.78 x 159.77 x 7.11 mm) 9.44 x 6.29 x 0.28 inches

(239.78 x 159.77 x 7.11 mm) 9.44 x 6.29 x 0.28 inches

(239.78 x 159.77 x 7.11 mm) Weight 0.99 lbs (0.45 kg) 0.99 lbs (0.45 kg) 0.99 lbs (0.45 kg) Backlit Keyboard No No No Webcam Front 2 MP / Rear 8 MP Front 2 MP / Rear 8 MP Front 2 MP / Rear 8 MP WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2x2, MIMO, 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wi-Fi Dual Bands 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2x2, MIMO, 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wi-Fi Dual Bands 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2x2, MIMO, 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz Wi-Fi Dual Bands Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet No No No Cellular Modem No No No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB-C

(power, data, DisplayPort, and audio w/ adapter) 1 USB-C

(power, data, DisplayPort, and audio w/ adapter) 1 USB-C

(power, data, DisplayPort, and audio w/ adapter) Thunderbolt Ports No No No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 27.6Wh, Lithium-ion 27.6Wh, Lithium-ion 27.6Wh, Lithium-ion Battery Life 10.0 hours 10.0 hours 10.0 hours Fanless Yes Yes Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2030 June, 2030 June, 2030

Detailed Insights into the Lenovo Chromebook Duet

9to5Google describes the Duet as a device in three parts: an aluminum tablet with a soft-touch blue accent at the top, a kickstand that attaches with magnets and has a fabric design, and a keyboard dock. The maker lists a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. GSMArena measured 428 nits of max brightness on the display. GSMArena measured an average deltaE of 2.8 and found colors generally accurate, although whites have a purplish tint.

GSMArena found that the Duet strikes a nice balance between cost-cutting and fit and finish. 9to5Google called the tablet’s build solid, though it creaks a bit if you apply pressure in some areas. TechRadar found that the magnetic kickstand cover and keyboard can pop off with normal use. The maker lists the tablet at 0.99 pounds, and TechRadar lists 2.03 pounds with the keyboard and cover attached. TechRadar listed “Lightweight and portable” among its reasons to buy the Duet, a fit for budget Chromebook travel.

The maker lists one USB-C 2.0 port, which supports data transfer, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort output. TechRadar points out that you need the included USB-C adapter to use standard headphones, so you can’t charge the device and use headphones at the same time. GSMArena lists a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter among the items in the box. Tom’s Guide called the 2-megapixel front camera adequate and found that the 8MP rear camera’s outdoor shots came out washed out or blown out when the blue sky was in frame. 9to5Google found display output severely limited: on most displays, you’ll be stuck at well under HD resolution.

GSMArena notes that the MediaTek Helio P60T was first introduced in early 2018 and pairs 4 Cortex-A73 cores with 4 Cortex-A53 cores, all clocked at 2.0GHz, plus a Mali-G72MP3 GPU at 800MHz. In GSMArena’s testing, the OS took about 8 seconds from off to the login screen. TechRadar found that with only 4GB of RAM, letting Chrome tabs get out of hand can quickly slow the Duet down. 9to5Google found that Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service ran brilliantly on the Duet.

Reviewer Insights on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet

9to5Google

In 9to5Google’s review, the Duet lasted 2 to 3 days of on-and-off use, depending on how much it was used. The reviewer found that, for their own workflow, the sweet spot was 2 to 4 tabs with Slack in the background, and warned that running communication apps, email, and a half-dozen tabs would likely disappoint. On value, it said: “At $279, the value isn’t really at question. A capable tablet with a keyboard and kickstand included is just a great deal.” It added that it thinks a traditional tablet like the iPad is a better option for most people. It also criticized Chrome OS on tablets: a homescreen that still feels cluttered and limited, and three different settings menus.

Android Central

Android Central rated the Duet 4.5 out of 5 and called it “the perfect couch companion for some casual research, reading, and Reddit.” The review noted that it came at $279 to $299 depending on storage. It also noted that the Duet stayed widely available while 2020’s Chromebook shortage hit most budget models. It listed “Unbelievable battery life” among the Duet’s strengths and “Keyboard is a bit floppy” among its weaknesses.

TechRadar

TechRadar called the Duet “the computer that last decade’s netbooks promised to be.” In its battery test, the Duet “lasted nearly an entire day of looped HD video.” The review described that as “an actual, fully-rotate-the-entire-frickin-planet-on-its-axis kind of day.” The review listed a “Huge library of available software” as a reason to buy and a “Tiny keyboard and finicky track pad” as a reason to avoid it.

GSMArena

GSMArena’s review called the Duet “a no-brainer when it comes to buying a computer for one of the kids to use for school.” It lists 1.3mm of key travel. In its use, the Duet lasted a full day of continuous use with plenty of charge left over. It found that browsing the web works perfectly, but some apps froze the tablet when opened with the keyboard docked while opening fine in tablet mode.

Tom’s Guide

Tom’s Guide summed it up as “a long lasting 2-in-1 that actually includes its keyboard.” On its battery test (web surfing at 150 nits), the Duet ran for 12 hours and 47 minutes. The review noted crisp picture quality and solid color reproduction, and said its favorite tablet feature was the new tabs interface in Chrome. It closed by wishing the keyboard weren’t so cramped and the hinge felt a bit more solid.

Conclusion

The Chromebook Duet is a small Chrome OS tablet with its keyboard and kickstand in the box, and the reviews above found long battery life and a bright screen. The cramped keyboard, the single USB-C port, and only 4GB of RAM limit it for heavy multitasking and long typing sessions. Those wanting more performance should look at the newer Chromebook Duet Gen 9. To see how the Duet stacks up against other models, visit the Chromebook Comparison Chart to sort and filter by specs and price.

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