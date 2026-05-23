HP Fortis Flip G1m 11 inch Chromebook

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare BV0X7UT#ABA Add

BV0Y3UT#ABA Add

The HP Fortis Flip G1m 11 inch Chromebook is a rugged 2-in-1 convertible designed for K-12 classrooms where devices get dropped, spilled on, and knocked around by younger students. HP built this 11.6-inch Chromebook around a 360-degree hinge that lets it work as a laptop, tablet, tent, or stand, and paired it with a MediaTek Kompanio 520 ARM processor, a touchscreen, and a spill-resistant keyboard with anchored keys. The chassis is reinforced for repeated drops and undergoes a battery of MIL-STD 810 tests, which puts it in the same education-focused category as the HP Fortis G1i 14 inch Chromebook and other repair-friendly education Chromebooks. Automatic updates run through June 2033, enough runway to outlast a typical multi-year district deployment cycle.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons 360-degree convertible hinge with touchscreen and USI stylus support MediaTek Kompanio 520 is a low-power chip with limited headroom for heavy multitasking Rugged chassis with MIL-STD 810 drop testing and spill-resistant keyboard 1366x768 resolution on the 11.6-inch panel Fanless, so there is no fan noise and no fan bearing to wear out The base 4GB/32GB build is tight on memory and storage WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless RAM and storage are soldered and not user-upgradeable Full-size HDMI port simplifies projector and display connections in classrooms No keyboard backlight on any configuration ChromeOS updates run through June 2033 Independent reviewer coverage is thin, so long-term reliability data is limited

HP Fortis Flip G1m 11 inch Chromebook Comparison Chart

HP Fortis Flip G1m 11 inch Chromebook HP Fortis Flip G1m 11 inch Chromebook Price List Price: $389.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $489.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number BV0X7UT#ABA BV0Y3UT#ABA Performance Rating 3.2 4.3 Chromebook Plus No No Processor

MediaTek Kompanio 520 Octa-core 2.00 Ghz

MediaTek Kompanio 520 Octa-core 2.00 Ghz RAM 4 GB 8 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC 64 GB eMMC Screen Size 11.6" 11.6" Screen Resolution 1366x768 1366x768 Screen Type IPS IPS Touch Screen Yes Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 11.54 x 7.85 x 0.65 inches

(293.12 x 199.39 x 16.51 mm) 11.54 x 7.85 x 0.65 inches

(293.12 x 199.39 x 16.51 mm) Weight 2.87 lbs (1.3 kg) 2.87 lbs (1.3 kg) Backlit Keyboard No No Webcam 5MP 5MP WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet No No Cellular Modem No No HDMI Full-Size HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

1x USB-C 5Gbps (Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.2), 2x USB-A 5Gbps 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

1x USB-C 5Gbps (Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.2), 2x USB-A 5Gbps Thunderbolt Ports No No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 41Wh 41Wh Battery Life Unknown Unknown Fanless Yes Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2033 June, 2033

A fanless 11.6-inch convertible with a spill-resistant keyboard

According to HP’s product page, it measures 11.54 x 7.85 x 0.65 inches and weighs about 2.87 pounds. The 360-degree hinge enables four usage modes (laptop, tablet, tent, and stand), and the touchscreen pairs with optional USI Garaged Pen support for handwriting and sketching. HP describes the chassis as classroom-tough, with reinforced corners, anchored keys that resist picking, and a keyboard rated for spill resistance. The fanless design keeps the device silent and removes the fan as a failure point; without a fan, dust ingress and bearing wear stop being a concern over the multi-year service life that schools expect from these devices.

HP lists one USB-C port at 5Gbps with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.2 output, two USB-A 5Gbps ports, a full-size HDMI output, and a 3.5mm combo headphone and microphone jack. The HDMI output matters in a classroom because a teacher or student can reach a projector or interactive display without hunting for a USB-C to HDMI adapter. There is no Ethernet jack, but the USB ports support USB Ethernet adapters if a district prefers wired connectivity for testing or imaging. A Kensington Nano security slot sits on the side panel for cart locking.

Wireless is WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.3, a step behind the WiFi 6E on the HP Fortis G1i 14 inch Chromebook and ahead of the WiFi 5 in many older education Chromebooks. The webcam is a 5MP module with a microphone, suitable for video calls and remote learning. The battery is 41Wh, and HP advertises Fast Charge reaching 90% in 90 minutes across this Chromebook family. HP does not publish a battery life figure in hours for the G1m.

No hands-on reviews yet, so the chip sets expectations

Videos circulating under the “HP Fortis G1m” name cover the clamshell sibling, a closely related but distinct 180-degree model, so they do not describe the 360-degree convertible. Independent hands-on coverage of the Flip itself has not published.

That leaves HP’s own specifications and the behavior of the MediaTek Kompanio 520 across the education Chromebooks that use it. The Kompanio 520 is a basic-tier eight-core ARM chip. It handles ChromeOS browsing, Google Workspace, video streaming, and most Android apps, and it gets constrained under heavy multitasking or a large stack of Chrome tabs, especially with the 4GB of RAM on the base configuration. None of the published Kompanio 520 coverage includes PassMark, Speedometer, or Octane numbers for this exact chassis, so calibrate expectations against other Kompanio 520 Chromebooks, not against Intel or AMD x86 alternatives.

Two memory builds: 4GB/32GB and 8GB/64GB

The configuration sold under HP model BV0X7UT#ABA pairs 4GB of RAM with 32GB of eMMC storage. HP also builds the Fortis Flip G1m with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage (model BV0Y3UT#ABA), and that build is sold at retail. For older students, or any deployment that runs multiple Chrome tabs, Workspace apps, and Android apps at once, the 8GB configuration is the more sensible choice.

The spill-resistant keyboard, anchored keys, and Kensington Nano slot point at the same buyer, a district managing carts of shared devices.

The 11.6-inch HD panel and the Kompanio 520 ARM chip are appropriate for younger students working in ChromeOS and Google Workspace. They are limiting for older students, advanced Android app workloads, or any task that benefits from a higher-resolution screen, and the 4GB of RAM on the base configuration tightens that further.

Districts evaluating it should weigh the larger and faster HP Fortis G1i 14 inch Chromebook (Intel N150 or N250, 14-inch display, AUE 2035) alongside it. The Chromebook Comparison Chart places both against the rest of the catalog, and our background on what counts as an education Chromebook covers the category.

Frequently Asked Questions