Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

Updated on November 14, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 82XJ0000US Add

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The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook (Gen 8, 14” MediaTek) is a budget ChromeOS laptop for students and light home users who want a quiet web machine. It pairs a MediaTek Kompanio 520 (MT8186) with a 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen, Wi-Fi 6, and a 47Wh battery in a 2.87-pound Abyss Blue chassis, and the maker rates the battery at 13.5 hours. Google lists its Auto Update Expiration as June 2033, a long update window at this price. Browsing, Google Docs, video, and casual Android games are the workloads it is built around, and heavier multitasking belongs on a Chromebook Plus. Buyers cross-shopping should also look at the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 and the smaller Chromebook Duet (Gen 9) for comparison.

Pros Cons 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen that the maker rates at 100% sRGB Only 4GB of soldered RAM limits multitasking Fanless design with no vents Only 64GB of eMMC storage The maker rates the battery at 13.5 hours No HDMI port; external displays use the single USB-C Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 Keyboard is not backlit Physical webcam privacy shutter 720p webcam looks fuzzy and washed out Auto Update Expiration runs through June 2033 Plastic lid flexes when bent

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Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook Comparison Chart

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook Price List Price: $319.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Best Buy: Loading price... List Price: $250.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number 82XJ0000US 82XJ0026US Performance Rating 3.2 3.2 Chromebook Plus No No Processor

MediaTek Kompanio 520 Octa-core 2.00 Ghz

MediaTek Kompanio 520 Octa-core 2.00 Ghz RAM 4 GB 4 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC 64 GB eMMC Screen Size 14" 14" Screen Resolution 1920x1080 1366x768 Screen Type IPS TN Touch Screen Yes No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.83 x 8.73 x 0.73 inches

(325.88 x 221.74 x 18.54 mm) 12.83 x 8.73 x 0.73 inches

(325.88 x 221.74 x 18.54 mm) Weight 2.87 lbs (1.3 kg) 2.87 lbs (1.3 kg) Backlit Keyboard No No Webcam HD HD WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Bluetooth 5.1 Ethernet No No Cellular Modem No No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 1 USB-C

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (PD, DisplayPort), 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 1 USB 3, 1 USB-C

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (PD, DisplayPort), 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Thunderbolt Ports No No Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 47Wh, Li-Polymer 47Wh, Li-Polymer Battery Life 13.5 hours 13.5 hours Fanless Yes Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2033 June, 2033

Light plastic with a 180-degree hinge

The Slim 3 Chromebook measures 12.83 x 8.73 x 0.73 inches and weighs about 2.87 pounds, in a plastic case. HiTechKing said the textured finish “helps reduce the visibility of fingerprints and smudges.” XDA’s Arif Bacchus called it “super lightweight” and the Abyss Blue color “beautiful,” but the lid “flexed like crazy” when bent during testing, while the hinge and the palm rest “feel sturdy.” Chrome Unboxed said “it’s all plastic but it feels firm in your hands” and “really well put together.”

HiTechKing noted that the hinge opens up to 180 degrees and holds the screen firmly in place. It has a camera privacy shutter and no fingerprint reader. XDA found no vents on the chassis because it is fanless, and the Kompanio 520 is cooled passively. MergeDroid could “feel a little warmth from under the bottom of the Chromebook when pushing it.”

100% sRGB on the IPS panel, lower grade on others

The maker rates the 14-inch 1920x1080 IPS touch panel at 300 nits and 100% sRGB, with an anti-glare surface. HiTechKing’s review said it “covers 100% of sRGB color space” and called it “a great-looking display that far exceeds expectations for its category.” Chrome Unboxed went further: “My favorite part of this thing is actually the screen and I don’t think I’ve ever said that for a sub $200 Chromebook.”

Panel quality varies by build. The maker’s spec sheet lists two non-touch TN panels at 250 nits, one at 1366x768 and one at 1920x1080, beside the 300-nit IPS touchscreen. MergeDroid tested a unit with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the Full HD TN screen, and said the IPS touchscreen is “not available in the UK and there’s only one model option with this spec in the US.” HiTechKing found the touchscreen “smooth and responsive.”

Light multitasking only

The MediaTek Kompanio 520 (MT8186) is an octa-core chip with two Cortex-A76 cores at up to 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2.0GHz, with ARM Mali-G52 2EE MC2 graphics. Chrome Unboxed called it a follow-up to the Kompanio 500 (MT8183) and “a step up from that chip in every way.” Chrome Unboxed said it “can handle multitasking better,” but warned that “if you’re doing more than like two things at a time you’re going to start seeing some lag.” XDA felt slowdowns after opening about four Chrome tabs.

Chrome Unboxed said that “getting a few tasks done at one time is fine” when you keep to email, banking, or a video. HiTechKing said it “performs exceptionally well” for web browsing, email, video conferencing, document editing, and streaming, then warned that “you will notice a big slowdown when heavily multitasking or running power-hungry apps.” HiTechKing played Clash Royale, which seemed to run at about 30 frames per second with “slight stutter here and there” until a program running in the background was closed, after which “Clash Royale is looking good”; Call of Duty Mobile kept stopping: “Call of Duty is not looking good right now.” MergeDroid found light Android gaming such as Real Racing 3 “was fine.”

The 4GB of soldered LPDDR4x RAM is the harder ceiling: Android Central “ran into the RAM limits fairly quickly” with a bunch of Chrome tabs and windows open. Chrome Unboxed said you’re going to want the microSD slot because there is only 64GB of storage, though 64GB “is usually enough” for web apps.

Wi-Fi 6 in a chassis with two USB ports

The ports are one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port with data, Power Delivery 3.0, and DisplayPort 1.1a, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader. That is the whole selection. There is no HDMI port. Android Central suggested a USB-C hub or docking station, since even with a USB-C monitor “you’ll still need a way to actually make sure your Slim 3 Chromebook is charged.” MergeDroid noted that it supports only one external monitor.

Wireless is Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax 2x2) with Bluetooth 5.1. HiTechKing said the Wi-Fi 6 offers “fast and reliable wireless connectivity.” There is no onboard Ethernet, so wired networking needs a USB-A Ethernet adapter.

A keyboard reviewers liked more than the camera

MergeDroid thought the keyboard gives “a reassuring typing experience” that “doesn’t scream entry level to me at all.” HiTechKing found the “tactile feedback is crisp enough to ensure comfortable typing,” and Chrome Unboxed noted the keyboard is “not back lit” but “nice and quiet.” The trackpad is plastic rather than glass; Chrome Unboxed said it has “been super smooth,” while HiTechKing noted it lacks “the silky smooth precision of glass trackpads found on high-end laptops.”

The 720p webcam drew mixed verdicts. PCWorld’s review called it “disappointing,” and HiTechKing called it “perfectly adequate for video calls.” Chrome Unboxed said it “looks pretty bad” but welcomed the privacy shade. Chrome Unboxed said the upward-firing stereo speakers are not great and “those are not good speakers,” though they give some stereo separation.

The maker rates the 47Wh battery at 13.5 hours in the Google power load test. XDA got about 11 hours at 50% brightness doing everyday web-based tasks, and PCWorld’s battery benchmark ran to the 16 hour mark. MergeDroid was “getting well into a second day” with light use, and HiTechKing reported “over two days worth of use.” MergeDroid called battery life “certainly one of the strongest points of this Slim 3 Chromebook,” and HiTechKing said it is “as good as the display, if that even makes sense.”

Auto Update Expiration runs through June 2033, per Google’s official AUE schedule. For more on what AUE means in practice, see What is the Chromebook Auto Update Expiration date?.

Written reviews call it a student machine

XDA Developers (Arif Bacchus) scored the Slim 3 Chromebook 8/10, calling it “a surprisingly good ChromeOS device for under $400” with a “bright and big 14-inch FHD display” and “good battery life.” XDA’s reservations were the 4GB of RAM and slower eMMC storage, which “hold this device back a bit,” the 720p webcam, and the keyboard with no backlight. XDA called it a great budget device “especially for a child,” a student on a budget, “or anyone dipping their toes into the world of Chromebooks for the first time,” and not one for heavy multitasking.

Android Central (Andrew Myrick) wrote that the “MediaTek processor is surprisingly capable” and that the Slim 3 is one of those devices that “just works.” The biggest gripe was being “stuck with only 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage,” but at $319 Android Central found it “really tough to complain too much.”

PCWorld (Ashley Biancuzzo) liked the lightweight design and long battery life and called it “a solid, low-cost option for young professionals or college students,” but listed it as “not the fastest Chromebook around” and called the 720p webcam “a real sticking point.”

The Slim 3 Chromebook 14 (MediaTek) suits a student, or anyone who wants a quiet ChromeOS laptop for around the house.

Skip it if you keep more than a few browser tabs open at once or need to drive more than one external monitor. Step up to a Chromebook Plus machine for that. If you want a smaller, more portable form factor, the Chromebook Duet (Gen 9) trades the 14-inch screen for a detachable tablet.

For broader cross-shopping, see our Chromebook comparison chart to line this device up against the rest of the budget and mid-range field.

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