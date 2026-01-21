ASUS Chromebook CM14 Flip

Updated on November 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare

The ASUS Chromebook CM14 Flip is a 14-inch convertible built on the MediaTek Kompanio 520, an ARM chip efficient enough to run without a fan. Silent operation suits a library or a classroom, and the battery covers 10 to 14 hours of ordinary use. The 360-degree hinge moves the screen between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes, and some SKUs add a garaged USI stylus that charges inside the chassis. Web browsing, email, and document editing all run comfortably at an entry-level price.

Comfortable typing on a dim 250-nit screen

Pros Cons Battery life (10-14 hours real-world use) All-plastic build attracts fingerprints easily Fanless, completely silent operation Screen brightness limited to 250-300 nits Excellent keyboard with tactile, clicky feedback Trackpad feels plasticky with sluggish response WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity No keyboard backlighting Optional garaged USI 2.0 stylus charges inside chassis Confusing SKU variations regarding stylus support Chrome OS updates until June 2033 Performance can stutter during heavy multitasking

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ASUS Chromebook CM14 Flip Comparison Chart

ASUS Chromebook CM14 Flip Price List Price: $450.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Best Buy: Loading price... Model number CM1402FM2A-DS84FT-S Performance Rating 4.3 Chromebook Plus No Processor

MediaTek Kompanio 520 Octa-core 2.00 Ghz RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Screen Size 14" Screen Resolution 1920x1080 Screen Type --- Touch Screen Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.78 x 8.93 x 0.72 inches

(324.61 x 226.82 x 18.29 mm) Weight 3.44 lbs (1.56 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam 720p HD WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 (with display & power delivery), 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 2 cell, 42Wh, Li-ion Battery Life 14 hours Fanless Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2033

An efficient ARM chip keeps this chassis fanless

The chassis measures 12.78 x 8.93 x 0.72 inches and weighs 3.44 pounds, which keeps a 14-inch convertible reasonably portable. All-plastic construction holds the weight down and shows fingerprints on the smooth finish. The 360-degree hinge is sturdy and moves the 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes. A privacy shutter covers the 720p webcam when it is not in use, and the keyboard is spill-resistant. Brightness tops out between 250 and 300 nits, which is workable indoors and washes out in direct sun.

The MediaTek Kompanio 520 runs 8 cores at up to 2.0 GHz. Basic web browsing, social media, email, and document editing run without trouble. Open a large stack of Chrome tabs or a demanding Android app and the slowdowns become obvious. The 8GB of RAM leaves enough headroom for a student or home-office workload, while the 64GB of eMMC storage fills quickly and pushes you toward microSD cards or cloud storage.

WiFi 6 (802.11ax) handles wireless networking and Bluetooth 5.4 covers accessories. Two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports carry display output and power delivery, one on each side, so the charger fits either edge of the machine, and a single USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port takes older peripherals. A microSD card reader expands storage and a 3.5mm combo jack handles audio. There is no HDMI, so an external display needs a USB-C adapter, and a wired network connection needs a USB Ethernet adapter on the USB-A port.

Reviewer Insights

Chrome Unboxed’s first impressions

Chrome Unboxed found the device surprisingly solid despite its all-plastic construction. They noted that “the keyboard is surprisingly good… the feedback on them is so good” and were pleasantly surprised by the typing experience for passwords and general use. The reviewer estimated “8 to 10 hour battery of actual use is probably very realistic maybe probably pushing on to 11 or 12” from the efficient MediaTek processor.

Chrome Unboxed called the bottom-firing speakers “not too shabby” for the price (“it’s not going to blow your mind but uh they’re not bad”) and noted the 720p webcam “comes with a privacy shade.” On the machine’s intended use, the reviewer said “for basic tasks if you’re doing stuff like you know social media checking email banking those kind of things you would do with a Chromebook in this kind of price range I think it’s going to do pretty well for you.”

MergeDroid’s review

MergeDroid reviewed the machine after three weeks of use, covering build quality, port selection, screen brightness, and light gaming. The reviewer liked the optional garaged USI 2.0 stylus, noting “you can push to pop it out and I like the fact it’s got charging contacts either side so you don’t have to think about the way you’re putting it back into the Chromebook.”

MergeDroid noted the panel is rated at 250 nits, calling it “fine for indoor use” while “occasionally wishing it could go just that little bit brighter.” The review also warned about confusing SKU variations, noting that some models lack stylus support entirely despite looking identical. The power indicator LED was called out as “one of the weakest LEDs I’ve ever seen for the power charge indicator.” The reviewer did appreciate the spill-resistant keyboard with 1.5mm travel and the long Chrome OS support life extending to June 2033.

Laptop Mag

According to Laptop Mag, the ASUS Chromebook CM14 Flip is “bolstered by impressive battery life, a firm exterior, and powerful audio” making its many flaws forgivable at the entry-level price point. The review highlighted solid battery life lasting over 10 hours in testing, satisfying keyboard feel, and surprisingly loud speakers. They noted that “Asus takes us back to the good old days when they were minimalistic and affordable.”

Laptop Mag was critical of the display quality and trackpad experience. The reviewer described the trackpad as potentially “the worst I’ve used, as my fingers feel road blocked each time I glide them across the surface.” The webcam quality was also criticized as “ugly.” Their conclusion positioned the machine for budget-conscious buyers who prioritize battery life and durability over display quality and trackpad responsiveness.

A quiet convertible built for classwork

The 360-degree hinge folds flat for handwriting. Students get 10 to 14 hours from a charge, which covers a full school day without a charger. The optional garaged USI stylus adds pen input when the SKU includes it.

Display quality and trackpad response are the weak points, which matters most for outdoor work and long editing sessions. Buyers who need a brighter screen or a faster chip should price Chromebook Plus certified models instead.

For a side-by-side against other models, see the Chromebook Comparison Chart.

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