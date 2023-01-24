Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4

Updated on November 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 82W20003US Add

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The Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4 is a rugged 11.6-inch convertible built for education and everyday use. It runs on the MediaTek Kompanio 520, an 8-core ARM chip that covers web browsing, document work, and streaming, and pairs it with a battery rated up to 16 hours. The 360-degree hinge flips the device into tablet, tent, or presentation modes, which suits a classroom where the same machine is a notebook one period and a reading tablet the next.

It weighs just under 3 pounds. The semi-rugged design adds reinforced corners, a spill-resistant keyboard with internal drainage channels, and a chassis that meets the MIL-STD-810G military standard for shock resistance. The 10-point multitouch IPS display takes USI pen input, so a student can annotate a worksheet or take handwritten notes on the screen.

Pros Cons 16 hours of rated battery life 32GB of eMMC storage pushes files to the cloud Rugged MIL-STD-810G construction withstands drops and bumps HD resolution (1366x768) adequate but not sharp for media 360-degree hinge with four usage modes 4GB of RAM slows down past a dozen browser tabs Spill-resistant keyboard with drainage channels No backlit keyboard for low-light typing Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 Webcam tops out at 720p Chrome OS support through June 2033 (10+ years of updates) No SD card reader for expandable storage

Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4 Comparison Chart

Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4 Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4 Price List Price: $329.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $364.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Model number 82W20003US 82W20002US Performance Rating 3.2 3.2 Chromebook Plus No No Processor

MediaTek Kompanio 520 Octa-core 2.00 Ghz

MediaTek Kompanio 520 Octa-core 2.00 Ghz RAM 4 GB 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC 32 GB eMMC Screen Size 11.6" 11.6" Screen Resolution 1366x768 1366x768 Screen Type IPS IPS Touch Screen Yes Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 11.3 x 7.9 x 0.73 inches

(287.02 x 200.66 x 18.54 mm) 11.3 x 7.9 x 0.73 inches

(287.02 x 200.66 x 18.54 mm) Weight 2.93 lbs (1.33 kg) 2.93 lbs (1.33 kg) Backlit Keyboard No No Webcam 720p HD 720p HD WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Bluetooth 5.1 Ethernet No No Cellular Modem No No HDMI Full-Size HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

(USB-C port supports data transfer, Power Delivery and DisplayPort) 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

(USB-C port supports data transfer, Power Delivery and DisplayPort) Thunderbolt Ports No No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 47Wh, Li-Polymer 47Wh, Li-Polymer Battery Life 16.0 hours 16.0 hours Fanless No No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2033 June, 2033

A sturdy shell and a full-size HDMI port for classroom projectors

The textured finish grips well and hides fingerprints better than a glossy shell would, and the reinforced plastic chassis holds firm without adding much weight. The keyboard deck stays firm under pressure, and the chiclet keys have enough travel for a long typing session. The compact 11.6-inch frame does mean narrower key spacing than a full-size keyboard, and there is no backlighting behind the keys.

The MediaTek Kompanio 520 covers the Chrome OS workloads this machine is built for. The octa-core ARM chip pairs two Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.05 GHz with six efficiency-focused Cortex-A55 cores, which is enough for web browsing, document editing, video streaming, and classroom apps. The integrated Mali-G52 GPU runs 1080p video playback and casual gaming. The 4GB of LPDDR4X memory keeps several browser tabs and Google Workspace apps open at once, though pushing beyond a dozen tabs brings occasional slowdowns.

Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports take mice, keyboards, and flash drives, while the single USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port handles charging, data transfer, and DisplayPort video output to an external monitor. The full-size HDMI 1.4b port plugs into a classroom projector or a desk monitor without an adapter. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) holds a connection in congested network environments, and Bluetooth 5.1 covers wireless peripherals and audio devices. There is no built-in Ethernet port, but a USB Ethernet adapter can be connected through the USB-A ports for wired networking in lab environments.

Customer Reviews

Across 18 ratings on Amazon, the Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4 averages 4.1 stars, and the spread is wide: about 70 percent of raters left five stars while roughly 20 percent left one. Mingo, a verified buyer who described himself as a senior citizen replacing a nine-year-old machine, called it an “Amazing little dude” and wrote that it was “so easy to use and syncing was flawless and fast.” Another verified buyer, just1opinion, bought three for grandkids and said they “are perfect with a flip keyboard and lots of gb for school work. I would buy these again in a heartbeat.”

The low ratings cluster around one recurring complaint: a listing that some buyers read as offering far more storage than the unit has. Verified buyer Alison Harrington wrote, “This is advertised to have 512GB of storage but only actually has 32GB. Very misleading,” and another verified buyer, Jenn, returned hers over the same issue, saying her two students “can not use a computer with 4gb and 32gb.” A later reviewer, ChadWiccc, pushed back, arguing the device “CAN STORE as much as advertised, with portable storage tools, i.e usb thumbdrives.” Treat the 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage as the shipping spec, and confirm the configuration before you buy. Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Long support and a tough shell make up for 4GB of RAM

A classroom is where the MIL-STD-810G build, the 360-degree hinge, the full-size HDMI port, and USI pen support all get used, and the 16-hour battery rating covers a school day with margin. The MediaTek Kompanio 520 is adequate for Chrome OS workloads.

The 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM push document and photo storage onto Google Drive instead of the local disk. The 1366x768 display is fine for coursework and web pages, and the touchscreen responds well enough to use the tablet mode for reading. Chrome OS updates run through June 2033. To see how it stacks up against other models side by side, visit our Chromebook Comparison Chart.

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