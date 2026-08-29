ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare CM3206DM4A-YZ44T Add

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The ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable is a 12.1-inch ChromeOS tablet that docks to a pogo-pin keyboard. Its 2560x1600 16:10 panel runs at 120Hz and is rated by ASUS at 600 nits with 98% DCI-P3 coverage under a Corning Gorilla Glass cover. Inside is the MediaTek Kompanio 540, an eight-core ARM part clocked at 2.0 GHz with boost to 2.6 GHz and Mali-G57 MC2 graphics. ASUS announced US availability on July 15, 2026, and because the Kompanio 540 is a new platform, Google lists Auto Update Expiration for the CM3206DM4A board as June 2036: a full ten years of ChromeOS updates from launch. ASUS lists the 2-in-1 at 1.41 pounds, with a single USB-C port and a combo audio jack, rated to the MIL-STD 810H durability standard.

It competes with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet line on screen size and brightness more than on speed. In the US, ASUS sells it in 4GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, both with soldered memory and eMMC storage, and there is no microSD slot to fall back on. The keyboard uses full-size chiclet keys with 1.35mm of travel and a spill-resistant deck, and the magnetic back cover doubles as an adjustable stand. Browser tabs and Android apps are what this hardware is sized for, and gaming and heavy local files sit outside that.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 12.1-inch 2560x1600 touchscreen at 120Hz, rated 600 nits and 98% DCI-P3 A single USB-C port handles charging, data, and external display ChromeOS updates through June 2036 (ten years from launch) No microSD slot, and eMMC storage is soldered Outlasted a Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 by 47 minutes in one reviewer’s looped video test Base configuration ships with only 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage Detachable keyboard with 1.35mm travel and a spill-resistant deck Keyboard has no backlight and uses a plastic deck Magnetic back cover charges a USI 2.0 pen wirelessly Both cameras are slow to shoot and mediocre in quality MIL-STD 810H rating and Corning Gorilla Glass cover No fingerprint reader, despite a power button that looks like one

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ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable Comparison Chart

ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable Price List Price: $599.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $579.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Best Buy: Loading price... Model number CM3206DM4A-YZ44T CM3206DM4A-M8189 Performance Rating 1.9 3.0 Chromebook Plus No No Processor

MediaTek Kompanio 540 Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.60 Ghz)

MediaTek Kompanio 540 Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.60 Ghz) RAM 4 GB 8 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC 128 GB eMMC Screen Size 12.1" 12.1" Screen Resolution 2560x1600 2560x1600 Screen Type IPS IPS Touch Screen Yes Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 10.99 x 7.48 x 0.71 inches

(279.15 x 189.99 x 18.03 mm) 10.99 x 7.48 x 0.96 inches

(279.15 x 189.99 x 24.38 mm) Weight 1.41 lbs (0.64 kg) 1.41 lbs (0.64 kg) Backlit Keyboard No No Webcam 5MP front and rear 5MP front and rear WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet No No Cellular Modem No No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB-C

1x USB-C with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1 USB-C

1x USB-C with Power Delivery and DisplayPort Thunderbolt Ports No No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 2 cell, 42Wh, Li-ion 2 cell, 42Wh, Li-ion Battery Life 12 hours 12 hours Fanless Yes Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2036 June, 2036

Fixed Memory Behind a Single USB-C Port

ASUS publishes different dimensions per configuration: its US spec table lists the 4GB/64GB model at 10.99 by 7.48 by 0.71 inches and the 8GB/128GB model at 10.99 by 7.48 by 0.96 inches, both at 1.41 pounds, and the thinnest row on its global tech specs (10.99 by 7.48 by 0.56 inches) is the slate with nothing attached. Those global tech specs give a starting weight of 1.34 pounds, and ASUS’s product page says the tablet and its keyboard together weigh less than a kilo. One USB-C port sits on the short right edge and covers power, data, and DisplayPort output, alongside a 3.5mm combo audio jack, a charge indicator LED, and one of the two speakers. The left edge holds the second speaker and the power button, the top edge carries volume buttons and a microphone, and the underside has the pogo-pin contacts the keyboard snaps onto. There is no HDMI, no microSD slot, and no second USB-C, so a hub is the answer for anyone who wants to charge and drive a display at the same time. ASUS also sells a screwed-on Impact Shield case aimed at schools and fleets, which is a different object from the magnetic snap-on back most retail units ship with.

Performance comes from the MediaTek Kompanio 540, eight ARM cores (Cortex-A78 plus Cortex-A55) at 2.0 GHz base and 2.6 GHz boost, with Mali-G57 MC2 handling graphics and a PassMark CPU Mark near 5,363. In ChromeOS terms that is a comfortable mid-tier ARM part: browsing, Google Docs, split-screen multitasking, and video all run without complaint. It is not a substitute for an Intel Core laptop, and the one reviewer who benchmarked it against a Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 found the older Kompanio 838 in that machine still holding a slight edge. The 4GB configuration is the one to think hardest about, since ChromeOS with a dozen tabs and an Android app or two will use that up quickly and there is no way to add more later.

Wireless is worth checking on the specific listing, because ASUS’s own materials disagree. Its US product page markets the CM32 with WiFi 7 and optional LTE, but the per-SKU table in its US launch announcement lists Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) dual-band 2x2 with Bluetooth 5.4 for both US configurations, and its global tech specs carry both a WiFi 7 (802.11be) triple-band card and a WiFi 6 card with 4G LTE support in selected territories. The per-SKU table is the more specific source for what ships here. Both cameras are 5MP and record 1080p video, the front one without a privacy shutter but with an activity indicator light. The 42Wh two-cell battery is rated by ASUS at up to 12 hours, and charging runs over the same USB-C port from a 45W adapter.

Reviewer Insights

MergeDroid

MergeDroid spent roughly two months with the CM32 Detachable, first with a 4GB review sample from ASUS UK in the initial impressions video and later with an 8GB unit for the full review. “The 12.1 in IPS display is seriously bright with a claim brightness of 600 nits. So, I’ve had no issues wherever I’ve been using it,” he said of the screen, and in the earlier video he called it “the brightest Chromebook display I’ve ever tested on the channel.” He also verified the update window himself, noting that “having the Companio 540 in the CM32 also means it’ll see Chrome OS updates all the way through to June 2036,” against June 2034 for the older Kompanio 838 in the Duet 11.

Looping 1080p60 YouTube with sound muted, both devices at their out-of-box resolutions, with the Duet 11 at its full 400 nits and the CM32 dropped five brightness clicks to match, “the Lenovo lasted 4 hours and 34 minutes, at which point the ASUS CM32 still had 16% of its battery remaining and went on to the 5 hour and 21 minute mark.” He also measured a 30-minute top-up on a 45W USB-C charger at 43%. On benchmarks he was more measured, reporting that the Duet 11’s Kompanio 838 “does still have the slight edge over the CM32” in Geekbench and Speedometer 3.1, while adding that day to day he “never really felt it was held back.”

Coming from a Duet 11, he “found myself at times wishing that there was a second USBC port on the long edge. There isn’t. There’s just the one on the short edge on the right hand side.” He wanted a microSD slot on what is otherwise a media-friendly tablet, and he was blunt about the cameras: “I wasn’t blown away by the quality and for taking photos, there’s always a bit of delay.” On the other side, the audio surprised him, with “the side speakers have actually been pretty impressive for tablet speakers. They get plenty loud and have a bit of depth to them.”

Android Digest

Android Digest framed his review around the expectations that had built up for MediaTek’s newer ARM chips in ChromeOS, and he pushed back on them directly. “This tablet, it is not the savior that we have been looking for,” he said. “It’s not the tablet that all of us have been dreaming about, but it is a very, very good tablet on Chrome OS.” He noted that Geekbench on the CM32 “actually tests lower than you would find in budget Android tablets,” while pointing out that the score runs through an emulation layer and that ChromeOS itself needs less headroom than Android does.

He called the display “a 12.1 in 2.5K resolution” panel with brightness “around 600 nits, which is pretty good for a tablet,” and he made the ten-year update commitment central to his recommendation, contrasting it with budget Android tablets that ship with two years of OS updates. His summary of the right buyer was someone doing browser-based work: “If you’re buying a Chromebook, you’re really buying a Chromebook to do the basics, right? … This tablet will perform very, very well going back and forth between apps.”

The keyboard, in his description, “is going to be like a basic plastic keyboard” with no backlighting and “a little bit of flex,” which he rated good rather than great. The kickstand case drew a sharper note: “It is a little bit flimsy, I will say,” and he warned that adjusting it with too much force near the middle can pop it partly off the tablet. He also flagged that the power button “looks like it’s a fingerprint sensor, but it’s not,” and that games like Genshin Impact run only on very low settings.

Chrome Unboxed

Chrome Unboxed got hands on a pre-production unit at the ASUS booth at CES 2026, several months before US retail availability. The clip runs two minutes and no unit was tested. “This is the update to the CM30. Uh, it looks a lot like the CM30, but it’s a little bit bigger. 12in display this time around,” he said, with the newer MediaTek chip meaning “we should get a lot better performance than the last generation of this.” He singled out the keyboard, saying “ASUS says that they have made uh some moves on the keyboard, and that thing does feel really, really good,” and the stylus dock on the back cover: “What it’s holding here is a rechargeable stylus. So, yep, you drop that on there, it’s actually going to charge and that case is going to hold it in place.” No pricing or availability was set at the time.

The 8GB SKU Is the Easier One to Buy

The 8GB/128GB model (CM3206DM4A-M8189) is the one ASUS launched at Best Buy, which lists the color as Fog Silver, and the one ASUS quotes an MSRP for. The 4GB/64GB model (CM3206DM4A-YZ44T) reaches Amazon through a third-party reseller rather than Amazon itself, and that reseller’s price sits above ASUS’s list price for the better-equipped 8GB SKU. ASUS’s press materials also name a third 4GB/64GB SKU (CM3206DM4A-WS44) headed to Walmart. If you are choosing on specification alone, the 8GB configuration is the one that matches what reviewers tested and the one with room for ChromeOS to breathe over a ten-year update window.

What comes in the box depends on the retailer. ASUS lists the USI 2.0 ASUS Pen, the stand cover, and the protective case under optional box contents, and its own marketing footnotes call the stylus and the magnetic stand optional. Best Buy’s spec sheet for the 8GB SKU lists a stylus as included, while the Amazon listing for the 4GB SKU names only the Chromebook and an AC adapter. Read the specific listing before ordering rather than assuming the pen comes along.

This one suits a buyer who wants a tablet first and a small laptop second. Students taking handwritten notes and typing papers fit that, as do commuters who read and watch more than they compute on a 1.41-pound machine with a bright, fast-refresh screen. The June 2036 expiry leaves a decade of updates ahead of a buyer today, where the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 that MergeDroid tested it against runs out in June 2034, and a Chromebook’s useful life is bounded by that date more than by its hardware. Schools and fleets get an extra option in the screwed-on Impact Shield case.

Buyers who need more than one port, expandable storage, or a backlit keyboard should look elsewhere. Anyone whose workload includes serious Android gaming will be happier with a dedicated Android tablet, since the CM32 runs those titles through an emulation layer and reviewers found it needs low settings for demanding games. If a keyboard is the main event rather than an accessory, a touchscreen clamshell Chromebook will type better than any 12-inch detachable folio. The smaller, older ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable remains the cheaper entry point in the same family, with a 10.5-inch 1920x1200 screen and a shorter update window.

For side-by-side spec comparisons across ChromeOS hardware, the Chromebook comparison chart sorts current models together.

Frequently Asked Questions