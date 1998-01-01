Intel Core Ultra 5 325 Chromebooks
Processor Specifications
- Architecture
- Intel
- Cores
- 4P + 4E cores
- Threads
- 8
- Speed
- 2.10 GHz up to 4.50 GHz
- TDP
- 25W
- CPU Mark
- 18,907
The Intel Core Ultra 5 325 is a 8-core (4 performance + 4 efficiency), 8-thread Intel processor with clock speeds ranging from 2.10 GHz to 4.50 GHz. It operates within a 25W thermal envelope.
With a CPU Mark score of 18,907, the Intel Core Ultra 5 325 delivers high-end performance for a Chromebook processor. It handles demanding multitasking, Android apps, and Linux development workloads with ease, making it a strong choice for power users and professionals.
Browse the 3 Chromebooks below powered by this processor to compare features, specs, and find the right Chromebook for your needs.
Chromebooks with Intel Core Ultra 5 325
Browse 3 Chromebooks powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 325.