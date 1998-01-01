The Intel Core Ultra 5 325 is a 8-core (4 performance + 4 efficiency), 8-thread Intel processor with clock speeds ranging from 2.10 GHz to 4.50 GHz. It operates within a 25W thermal envelope.

With a CPU Mark score of 18,907, the Intel Core Ultra 5 325 delivers high-end performance for a Chromebook processor. It handles demanding multitasking, Android apps, and Linux development workloads with ease, making it a strong choice for power users and professionals.

Browse the 3 Chromebooks below powered by this processor to compare features, specs, and find the right Chromebook for your needs.