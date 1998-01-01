The Intel Celeron Processor 7305 is the entry point into Intel’s 12th-generation Alder Lake platform, and on Starry Hope it shows up in a specific place: the base configuration of several Chromeboxes. A Chromebox is a small desktop ChromeOS computer rather than a laptop, so this chip spends its life plugged into a wall behind a monitor, driving displays and running fixed workloads. That context matters, because the 7305 was designed as a mobile (U-class) part where efficiency was the priority, and it lands very differently in a desktop box that never has to worry about battery life.

Architecturally, the 7305 uses Intel’s hybrid layout: one performance core paired with four efficiency cores, for a total of five cores and five threads (there is no Hyper-Threading here). It is built on the Intel 7 process, carries 8 MB of Intel Smart Cache, and includes Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen Intel Processors for display output and light media work. Intel launched it in the first quarter of 2022 and rates it in the 15-watt class. Unlike the Core-branded chips in the same Chromebox lineups, the 7305 does not spike its clocks with aggressive Turbo Boost; it runs at a fixed, modest frequency (roughly 0.90 to 1.10 GHz), which is exactly why it stays cool and quiet in a compact desktop enclosure.

Every device on this page is a Chromebox: the Acer Chromebox CXI5, the ASUS Chromebox 5 and 5a, and the Lenovo ThinkCentre M60q. In each of these lineups the 7305 anchors the cheapest configuration, with Core i3, i5, and i7 options stacked above it. If you are looking at one of these boxes with the Celeron 7305 inside, you are almost certainly buying it for a defined job rather than for raw horsepower.

Performance

For ChromeOS, the benchmark that tracks real-world feel most closely is Octane, and the 7305 posts a score of 30,000 in the Starry Hope database. Octane measures JavaScript execution, which is what the browser leans on constantly, so that figure translates into responsive page loads, snappy Google Workspace documents, and smooth handling of a sensible stack of open tabs. That single performance core does a lot of the heavy lifting here: it is why the 7305’s Octane score actually edges out the all-efficiency-core Intel Processor N100 (23,000), even though the N100 is a newer budget favorite.

The picture flips when you look at multi-threaded throughput. The 7305 records a PassMark CPU Mark of 2,501, and the N100 pulls well ahead at 5,305. With only five threads and no Hyper-Threading, the 7305 has limited headroom for jobs that hammer every core at once. For a Chromebox doing desktop ChromeOS duty this is a reasonable trade: web browsing, video calls, email, streaming, and signage playback all feel comfortable, while sustained parallel work is where the chip runs out of room. If your plan involves many simultaneous Linux containers, large builds, heavy multitasking across dozens of tabs and apps, or several demanding streams at once, that workload belongs on a Core i3 or i5 tier instead.

Ideal Use Cases

The 7305 Chromeboxes are at their best in fixed-purpose desktop roles. Digital signage is the clearest fit: a box mounted behind a display, looping content or serving a dashboard, asks little of the processor and benefits from a machine that runs quietly and can stay on indefinitely. The same logic applies to kiosks, single-application workstations, and conference-room or meeting-room endpoints where the device runs one predictable task.

Thin-client and virtual desktop (VDI) deployments are another natural home, since most of the compute happens on a remote server and the Chromebox mainly renders the session. Education labs and managed office fleets round out the list; a 7305 box is inexpensive enough to deploy in quantity and long-lived enough to justify the rollout, and ChromeOS keeps administration light. For a home user, a 7305 Chromebox makes a capable everyday desktop for web browsing, Workspace, video calls, and streaming, especially where a quiet, compact box beside the monitor is more appealing than a laptop.

What to Look For

Start with RAM, because it shapes the experience more than the processor does on a machine that stays open all day. A 4GB base configuration is tight for desktop use; stepping up to 8GB is the single most worthwhile upgrade, and it keeps a busy tab load from bogging down. Note that the Celeron variants sometimes cap lower than the Core models in the same family, so confirm the ceiling before you commit.

Storage is the next check. The 7305 configurations frequently ship with eMMC rather than a faster NVMe SSD, and on some boxes (the Lenovo M60q’s Celeron model, for example) that storage is soldered and not upgradeable. If you want to expand later, verify the box has an accessible M.2 slot.

Because these are desktops, plan around your displays and networking. Count how many monitors each box drives at once and which connectors it uses (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C DisplayPort output, or Thunderbolt), and match that to your signage or multi-monitor setup. Wired Ethernet, which every box here includes, is worth prioritizing for always-on kiosk and signage reliability. Remember that most Chromeboxes are barebones, so budget for a monitor, keyboard, and mouse unless the model bundles them. Finally, ChromeOS update runway varies by model; check Google’s Auto Update policy page for the exact box you are considering before buying.