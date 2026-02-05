ASUS Chromebox 5a

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare CN67 S-1 Add

CN67 S-1 Add

CN67 S-1 Add

CHROMEBOX5A-S3161UN-O Add

CN67 S-1 Add

8 GB RAM / 256 GB Add

16 GB RAM / 256 GB Add

16 GB RAM / 256 GB Add

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Dual HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C outputs let the ASUS Chromebox 5a drive up to four 4K displays at once. Inside is 13th Generation Intel Core silicon, from the entry-level Intel Celeron 7305 up to the Core i7-1355U. Chrome OS updates run through June 2032 on a machine that launched in 2024. The form factor puts a full desktop Chrome OS install in a box small enough to hide behind a monitor, which is why these turn up on office desks and in school computer labs.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Supports up to four 4K displays simultaneously Lost Thunderbolt 4 present on predecessor WiFi 6E and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet networking USB-C tops out at 10Gbps (no Thunderbolt or USB4) Chrome OS updates through June 2032 Base 4GB RAM limits heavy multitasking Seven USB ports including USB-C with DisplayPort U-series chips have lower multi-core than P-series predecessor Compact design with VESA mounting support No webcam or microphone included User-upgradeable M.2 NVMe storage Core i3+ models use DDR5, Celeron uses DDR4

ASUS Chromebox 5a Comparison Chart

8 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare CN67 S-1 Celeron 7305 4 GB 128 GB SSD 3.3 $339 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.3 Processor 5-core 1.10 Ghz (max 1.10 Ghz)

Intel Celeron Processor 7305 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 128 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable) CN67 S-1 Celeron 7305 8 GB 128 GB SSD 4.4 $429.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 4.4 Processor 5-core 1.10 Ghz (max 1.10 Ghz)

Intel Celeron Processor 7305 RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable) CN67 S-1 Core i3-1315U 8 GB 128 GB SSD 7.4 $599.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 7.4 Processor Hexa-core 1.20 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-1315U RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable) CHROMEBOX5A-S3161UN-O Core i3-1315U 16 GB 128 GB SSD 8.1 $650.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 8.1 Processor Hexa-core 1.20 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-1315U RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 128 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable) CN67 S-1 Core i5-1335U 8 GB 128 GB SSD 7.5 $680.00 Details Performance Rating 7.5 Processor Deca-core 1.30 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-1335U RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable) Configuration 6 Core i5-1335U 8 GB 256 GB SSD 7.5 $740.00 Details Performance Rating 7.5 Processor Deca-core 1.30 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-1335U RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable) Configuration 7 Core i5-1335U 16 GB 256 GB SSD 8.3 $790.00 Details Performance Rating 8.3 Processor Deca-core 1.30 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-1335U RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable) Configuration 8 Core i7-1355U 16 GB 256 GB SSD 8.8 $980.00 Details Performance Rating 8.8 Processor Deca-core 1.70 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-1355U RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable) Specs shared by every configuration Chromebook Plus No Screen Size No Screen Screen Resolution No Screen Screen Type No Screen Touch Screen No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 6.56 x 6.53 x 1.81 inches

(166.62 x 165.86 x 45.97 mm) Weight 1.76 lbs (0.8 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam No Webcam WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet Yes Cellular Modem No HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A; Back: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (supports DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery input) Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery No Battery Battery Life Unknown Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2032

Seven USB Ports and a User-Swappable NVMe Slot

The ASUS Chromebox 5a measures 6.56 x 6.53 x 1.81 inches and weighs 1.76 pounds, compact enough to mount behind a monitor with the included VESA bracket. The front panel carries one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader. The rear adds two more USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 and power delivery support, dual HDMI ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 output, and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet. Between them those outputs feed up to four 4K displays and still leave USB free for a keyboard, mouse, and printer.

An entry-level Intel Celeron 7305 pairs one Performance core with four Efficiency cores, enough for web browsing and Google Workspace, though heavy tab loads and Android applications expose its limits. The Core i3-1315U moves up to six cores and eight threads, which suits educational deployments and general office work. The Core i5-1335U and Core i7-1355U configurations bring ten cores and twelve threads, enough for Linux development environments, music production through web-based DAWs, and heavier Chrome OS workloads.

WiFi 6E (802.11ax) covers wireless networking including the 6GHz band, and Bluetooth 5.3 handles peripherals. A 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port (Realtek RTL8125BG) provides the wired path. Storage uses PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe SSDs from 128GB to 512GB depending on configuration, and the M.2 2280 slot is open for a user upgrade. RAM spans 4GB to 16GB, with DDR5 on the Core i3 and higher models and DDR4 on the Celeron.

Reviewers Weighed Newer Chips Against the Lost Thunderbolt Port

Liliputing

Brad Linder at Liliputing compared the Chromebox 5a to its predecessor when ASUS quietly launched the device in June 2024. The 13th-gen U-series processors offer better single-core performance than the 12th-gen P-series chips in the Chromebox 5, he wrote, but the lower power envelope means multi-core performance may be lower in some scenarios.

Linder noted the connectivity changes directly: “Another change that’s more of a lateral move than a straightforward upgrade? The Chromebox 5a has more USB ports… but the fastest of them tops out at USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds (10 Gbps). The older Chromebox 5 has a Thunderbolt 4 port with support for 40 Gbps data transfer speeds.” At a starting price of $294, the Chromebox 5a costs slightly less than the $309 starting price of its predecessor. (Note: that early coverage also reported a drop to Gigabit Ethernet, but ASUS’s own spec sheet and retailers give the 5a a 2.5GbE port.)

NotebookCheck

Anyone upgrading from the Chromebox 5 should weigh the lost connectivity features against the newer silicon, per NotebookCheck’s coverage, which called the 5a “a minor refresh with some compromises.” The newer processors deliver improved single-core performance. USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports still move data at a respectable 10Gbps, the publication noted, though the absence of Thunderbolt 4 limits high-bandwidth peripheral options.

Android Central

Android Central’s best-Chromebox guide features the Chromebox 5a as a top pick among efficient, affordable Chrome OS mini PCs, writing that it “has everything you could want in a Chromebox.” Four display outputs are the practical draw for digital signage and conference rooms, and the VESA bracket keeps the box out of sight behind the screen.

The Core i3 Build Fits Most Office and Classroom Desks

The Celeron variant covers point-of-sale terminals, digital signage, reception desks, and school lab machines where the work is all web applications. Schools running Chromebooks often pair them with Chromeboxes for shared workspaces, since both sit under the same Chrome OS management console.

Stepping up to the Core i3 buys enough headroom for Google Workspace, web applications, and moderate multitasking without paying for a higher-tier chip. The Core i5 and i7 configurations are for people running Linux development containers, demanding Android applications, or who want spare capacity for whatever Chrome OS adds later.

Update support runs to June 2032, which matters most to organizations that plan replacement cycles around patch availability. Swapping aging Windows desktops for Chrome OS spreads the hardware cost across that whole window, which is where the total cost of ownership argument holds up.

Buy the Core i3 build or higher and the Chromebox 5a drives four 4K screens from behind the monitor, with WiFi 6E, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and seven USB ports. The base 4GB RAM configuration limits the Celeron variant to the lightest workloads.

Owners of the Chromebox 5 give up the 40Gbps Thunderbolt port in the move. The 5a’s USB-C stops at 10Gbps, a step back for anyone who relied on the predecessor’s Thunderbolt for high-bandwidth peripherals.

For those comparing options, see our Chromebook Comparison Chart.

Frequently Asked Questions