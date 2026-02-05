ASUS Chromebox 5

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0

The ASUS Chromebox 5 is no longer sold new. Our current pick in this class is the ASUS Chromebox 5a.

The ASUS Chromebox 5 is the fifth generation of ASUS’s desktop Chrome OS line, and it moves the compact chassis onto 12th-generation Intel Alder Lake processors. The box targets businesses, educational institutions, and home users who want a Chrome OS workstation without a laptop wrapped around it. A 15W Qi wireless charger sits under the top surface, so a phone parked on the lid charges while you work. Support for up to four 4K displays, Thunderbolt 4, and WiFi 6E fills out the rest of the specification.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake processors with up to Core i7 Higher-spec models carry premium pricing Built-in 15W Qi wireless charger Maximum display refresh rate limited to 60Hz Thunderbolt 4 port for high-speed peripherals and displays Base Celeron model has limited RAM (4GB) WiFi 6E and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet connectivity SSD read and write speeds lag competing machines Supports up to four simultaneous 4K displays No discrete graphics option Chrome OS updates until June 2032 Requires separate keyboard, mouse, and monitor

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ASUS Chromebox 5 Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare CN67-B7005UN Core i7-1260P 16 GB 256 GB SSD 4.2 $980.00 Details Performance Rating 4.2 Processor Twelve-core 2.10 Ghz (max 4.70 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-1260P RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable PCIe Gen 4) CN67-B5004UN Core i5-1240P 8 GB 128 GB SSD 7.7 $660.00 Details Performance Rating 7.7 Processor Twelve-core 1.70 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-1240P RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable PCIe Gen 4) Configuration 3 Core i3-1220P 8 GB 128 GB SSD 3.2 $520.00 Details Performance Rating 3.2 Processor Deca-core 1.50 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-1220P RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable PCIe Gen 4) Configuration 4 Celeron 7305 4 GB 128 GB SSD 3.3 $310.00 Details Performance Rating 3.3 Processor 5-core 1.10 Ghz (max 1.10 Ghz)

Intel Celeron Processor 7305 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 128 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable PCIe Gen 4) Specs shared by every configuration Chromebook Plus No Screen Size No Screen Screen Resolution No Screen Screen Type No Screen Touch Screen No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 6.56 x 6.53 x 1.81 inches

(166.62 x 165.86 x 45.97 mm) Weight 1.76 lbs (0.8 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam No Webcam WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet Yes Cellular Modem No HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A; Rear: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery), 1x DisplayPort 1.4 Thunderbolt Ports 1 Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery No Battery Battery Life Unknown Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2032

Thunderbolt 4, upgradeable slots, and a wireless charging lid

The chassis measures 6.56 x 6.53 x 1.81 inches and weighs 1.76 pounds, small enough to hang behind a monitor on a standard VESA bracket. Its surface uses post-consumer recycled plastics with a scratch-resistant textured finish. Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports sit on the front next to a 3.5mm combo audio jack and a microSD card slot. The rear panel carries two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, dual HDMI 2.0 outputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, Thunderbolt 4, and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet.

Four processors cover the lineup: the entry-level Intel Celeron 7305, then the Core i3-1220P, the Core i5-1240P, and the Core i7-1260P at the top. All four are Alder Lake parts that pair performance cores with efficiency cores, which keeps multi-threaded throughput up without pushing power draw. The Core i7-1260P build with 16GB of RAM handles heavy browser tab loads, Linux development containers, and Android applications at the same time. IT Pro’s review noted that even under load, “in anything other than a perfectly tranquil environment, the Chromebox 5 is effectively silent.”

Wireless runs on WiFi 6E (802.11ax) with 6GHz band support and Bluetooth 5.4, and a Realtek RTL8125BG controller drives the Ethernet port. The Thunderbolt 4 port takes single-cable docking stations, external SSDs, or one more display. Storage is an M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD, and ASUS left the RAM and storage slots user-accessible, which is rare on a Chrome OS device. Core models take up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM; the Celeron variant stops at 16GB.

Reviewer Insights

Digital Citizen on simplicity and four-display setups

Digital Citizen tested the Core i7-1260P configuration and awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars. The reviewer wrote: “It represents the fine-tuning of an older recipe, which works well. It’s very simple to use and manage, even for non-technical users.” They rated the wireless charger more than a gimmick, useful for keeping phones topped up while working. The four-display support impressed for digital signage and multi-monitor workstation setups. Their criticism focused on the 60Hz refresh rate limitation and premium pricing for higher configurations.

The construction materials got their own mention in the review. “The surface of the ASUS Chromebox 5 is made of post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) with a durable scratch-resistant textured surface to ensure device longevity.” For businesses running Chrome OS deployments, they pointed to Google’s management console support alongside the hardware as a fit for fleet management.

IT Pro on silent operation and slow SSD speeds

IT Pro described the Chromebox 5 as the point at which “it has entered the world of contemporary computing technology,” crediting the Alder Lake processor upgrade. “Building a wireless charger into a small desktop is a great idea,” they noted. Their testing confirmed silent operation and reasonable thermal management despite the compact enclosure.

SSD read and write speeds disappointed them compared to competitors. They also marked the device as having “zero upgradability,” which contradicts ASUS’s own specifications showing accessible RAM and storage slots. Their overall verdict positioned the Chromebox 5 as the best current desktop Chrome OS option, primarily due to its modern processor and the wireless charging feature.

Tom’s Guide on the charging pad and desk clutter

Tom’s Guide named the Chromebox 5 their favorite PC at CES 2023. The wireless charging pad won them over because it keeps a phone charged during work without an extra adapter or more cables on the desk.

Fleet deployments, classrooms, and quiet home desks

Businesses deploying Chrome OS fleets get one hardware platform, Google’s management capabilities, and an update runway through June 2032. The same VESA mounting that puts it behind a classroom display also hides it behind a monitor at home, where it covers web browsing, streaming, and productivity without a Windows license.

The Core i7 build has the headroom for Linux containers, dozens of open tabs, and music production on Chrome OS with browser-based DAWs and a connected audio interface. At the other end, the Celeron model is the pick for digital signage, kiosks, and single-application workstations, where long-term support matters more than speed.

Anyone who needs discrete graphics, high-refresh gaming, or specialized Windows applications should look elsewhere. This machine stays inside what Chrome OS does: cloud-centric workflows, web applications, and the growing library of Android and Linux apps.

A quiet Chrome OS desktop that stays supported to 2032

The Core i7-1260P build is the most capable desktop Chrome OS device currently available, and the Thunderbolt 4 port replaces a hub on the desk. Updates through June 2032 matter most to enterprise buyers deploying dozens of these at a time. The premium pricing on the higher configurations warrants a comparison with Windows mini PCs that offer similar hardware with more operating-system flexibility.

Our Chromebook Comparison Chart lines it up against the other Chrome OS desktops.

Frequently Asked Questions