HP Chromebox G4

Updated on November 18, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 8R2T3UT#ABA Add

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The HP Chromebox G4 is a desktop Chrome OS machine. HP sells it with an Intel Celeron 7305 or a 13th-generation Core chip up to the Core i7-1365U, so one chassis covers everything from basic web browsing to heavier productivity work. HP lists Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless, and two HDMI 2.0 ports plus a USB-C port with DisplayPort for displays. HP fits two SODIMM slots that take up to 32GB of DDR4, so memory can be added later.

Strengths and compromises

Pros Cons Intel Celeron 7305 or 13th-generation Core i3, i5, and i7 options Uses DDR4 memory, not DDR5 Wi-Fi 6E (Intel AX211) Base memory option is a single 4GB module Two HDMI 2.0 ports plus USB-C with DisplayPort No webcam or microphone built in Upgradeable memory (2 SODIMM slots, up to 32GB) HP storage options are 64GB eMMC or a 256GB NVMe SSD Compact form factor with 100 mm VESA mounting No Thunderbolt support USB-C port supports charging, data, and DisplayPort

HP Chromebox G4 Comparison Chart

HP Chromebox G4 HP Chromebox G4 Price List Price: $349.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $849.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon HP store: Check price at HP Model number 8R2T3UT#ABA 8R2T6UT#ABA Performance Rating 3.3 3.2 Chromebook Plus No No Processor

Intel Celeron Processor 7305 5-core 1.10 Ghz (max 1.10 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-1345U Deca-core 1.60 Ghz (max 4.70 Ghz) RAM 4 GB 8 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC 64 GB eMMC Screen Size No Screen No Screen Screen Resolution No Screen No Screen Screen Type No Screen No Screen Touch Screen No No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.87 x 5.87 x 1.57 inches

(149.1 x 149.1 x 39.88 mm) 5.87 x 5.87 x 1.57 inches

(149.1 x 149.1 x 39.88 mm) Weight 1.42 lbs (0.65 kg) 1.42 lbs (0.65 kg) Backlit Keyboard No No Webcam No Webcam No Webcam WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet Yes Yes Cellular Modem No No HDMI Full-Size HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front: 2x USB-A 10Gbps, microSD, audio jack. Rear: 2x USB-A 10Gbps, 1x USB-C 10Gbps (DisplayPort, Power Delivery), 2x HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front: 2x USB-A 10Gbps, microSD, audio jack. Rear: 2x USB-A 10Gbps, 1x USB-C 10Gbps (DisplayPort, Power Delivery), 2x HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet Thunderbolt Ports No No Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery No Battery No Battery Battery Life Unknown Unknown Fanless No No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2032 June, 2032

Two SODIMM slots, dual HDMI, and USB-C in a 5.87-inch square

HP lists the Chromebox G4 at 5.87 x 5.87 x 1.57 inches and 1.42 pounds for the lightest configuration, and the chassis supports 100 mm VESA mounting, so it can sit behind a monitor. HP puts two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and the headphone and microphone combo jack on the front panel. On the rear, HP lists two HDMI 2.0 ports, the USB-C port, two more USB-A ports, and Gigabit Ethernet, so the cables you rarely touch stay behind the machine.

The Celeron 7305 sits at the bottom of the range and the Core i5-1345U near the top. HP lists the Celeron 7305 as a 5-core chip at 1.1GHz with Intel UHD Graphics. That build suits web browsing, document editing, and light multitasking. HP lists the Core i5-1345U at 10 cores and 12 threads, with Intel Iris Xe Graphics when it runs dual-channel memory, as the 8GB (2 x 4 GB) build does.

HP lists an Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 card with Bluetooth 5.3, and the 6 GHz band needs a Wi-Fi 6E router. A Gigabit Ethernet port covers wired setups. HP rates the two SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 memory up to 32GB total. DDR4 is the older memory standard on a 13th-generation platform.

Picking between the Celeron and Core i5 builds

The Core i5-1345U configuration has more headroom for heavier Chrome OS workloads, and the entry-level Celeron 7305 keeps costs down for basic browsing and kiosk deployments. The DDR4 memory will disappoint anyone who wanted newer memory technology.

The Chromebook Comparison Chart lines these specs up against other models if you are still weighing candidates.

Frequently Asked Questions