HP Chromebox G4
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The HP Chromebox G4 is a desktop Chrome OS machine. HP sells it with an Intel Celeron 7305 or a 13th-generation Core chip up to the Core i7-1365U, so one chassis covers everything from basic web browsing to heavier productivity work. HP lists Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless, and two HDMI 2.0 ports plus a USB-C port with DisplayPort for displays. HP fits two SODIMM slots that take up to 32GB of DDR4, so memory can be added later.
Strengths and compromises
|Pros
|Cons
|Intel Celeron 7305 or 13th-generation Core i3, i5, and i7 options
|Uses DDR4 memory, not DDR5
|Wi-Fi 6E (Intel AX211)
|Base memory option is a single 4GB module
|Two HDMI 2.0 ports plus USB-C with DisplayPort
|No webcam or microphone built in
|Upgradeable memory (2 SODIMM slots, up to 32GB)
|HP storage options are 64GB eMMC or a 256GB NVMe SSD
|Compact form factor with 100 mm VESA mounting
|No Thunderbolt support
|USB-C port supports charging, data, and DisplayPort
HP Chromebox G4 Comparison Chart
HP Chromebox G4
HP Chromebox G4
|Price
List Price: $349.00
Amazon Prices:
List Price: $849.00
Amazon Prices:
HP store:
|Model number
|8R2T3UT#ABA
|8R2T6UT#ABA
|Performance Rating
|3.3
|3.2
|Chromebook Plus
|No
|No
|Processor
|5-core 1.10 Ghz (max 1.10 Ghz)
Intel Celeron Processor 7305
|Deca-core 1.60 Ghz (max 4.70 Ghz)
Intel Core i5-1345U
|RAM
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Internal Storage
|64 GB eMMC
|64 GB eMMC
|Screen Size
|No Screen
|No Screen
|Screen Resolution
|No Screen
|No Screen
|Screen Type
|No Screen
|No Screen
|Touch Screen
|No
|No
|Stylus / Pen
|No Stylus Support
|No Stylus Support
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.87 x 5.87 x 1.57 inches
(149.1 x 149.1 x 39.88 mm)
|5.87 x 5.87 x 1.57 inches
(149.1 x 149.1 x 39.88 mm)
|Weight
|1.42 lbs (0.65 kg)
|1.42 lbs (0.65 kg)
|Backlit Keyboard
|No
|No
|Webcam
|No Webcam
|No Webcam
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Ethernet
|Yes
|Yes
|Cellular Modem
|No
|No
|HDMI
|Full-Size HDMI
|Full-Size HDMI
|USB Ports
|4 USB 3, 1 USB-C
Front: 2x USB-A 10Gbps, microSD, audio jack. Rear: 2x USB-A 10Gbps, 1x USB-C 10Gbps (DisplayPort, Power Delivery), 2x HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet
|4 USB 3, 1 USB-C
Front: 2x USB-A 10Gbps, microSD, audio jack. Rear: 2x USB-A 10Gbps, 1x USB-C 10Gbps (DisplayPort, Power Delivery), 2x HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|No
|Card Reader
|microSD Card Reader
|microSD Card Reader
|Battery
|No Battery
|No Battery
|Battery Life
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Fanless
|No
|No
|Auto Update
Expiration Date
|June, 2032
|June, 2032
Related Chromebooks
- ASUS Chromebox 5a
- Acer Chromebox CXI6
- HP Chromebook 14 (14a-nm0, Kompanio 540)
- HP Chromebook x360 14 (N150)
- Lenovo Chromebox Micro
- Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-5H/5HT)
Two SODIMM slots, dual HDMI, and USB-C in a 5.87-inch square
HP lists the Chromebox G4 at 5.87 x 5.87 x 1.57 inches and 1.42 pounds for the lightest configuration, and the chassis supports 100 mm VESA mounting, so it can sit behind a monitor. HP puts two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and the headphone and microphone combo jack on the front panel. On the rear, HP lists two HDMI 2.0 ports, the USB-C port, two more USB-A ports, and Gigabit Ethernet, so the cables you rarely touch stay behind the machine.
The Celeron 7305 sits at the bottom of the range and the Core i5-1345U near the top. HP lists the Celeron 7305 as a 5-core chip at 1.1GHz with Intel UHD Graphics. That build suits web browsing, document editing, and light multitasking. HP lists the Core i5-1345U at 10 cores and 12 threads, with Intel Iris Xe Graphics when it runs dual-channel memory, as the 8GB (2 x 4 GB) build does.
HP lists an Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 card with Bluetooth 5.3, and the 6 GHz band needs a Wi-Fi 6E router. A Gigabit Ethernet port covers wired setups. HP rates the two SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 memory up to 32GB total. DDR4 is the older memory standard on a 13th-generation platform.
Picking between the Celeron and Core i5 builds
The Core i5-1345U configuration has more headroom for heavier Chrome OS workloads, and the entry-level Celeron 7305 keeps costs down for basic browsing and kiosk deployments. The DDR4 memory will disappoint anyone who wanted newer memory technology.
The Chromebook Comparison Chart lines these specs up against other models if you are still weighing candidates.
Frequently Asked Questions
What processor options are available for the HP Chromebox G4?
HP lists five Intel chips: the Celeron 7305, Core i3-1315U, Core i5-1335U, Core i5-1345U, and Core i7-1365U. The two builds on this page use the Celeron 7305, which HP lists at 5 cores and 1.1GHz, and the Core i5-1345U, at 10 cores, 12 threads, and up to 4.7 GHz.
Can I upgrade the RAM in the Chromebox G4?
Yes. HP lists two SODIMM slots and DDR4-3200 memory up to 32GB total, so the memory is not soldered the way it is on many Chrome OS devices.
What ports does the Chromebox G4 have?
HP lists four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports (two front, two rear), one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port with charging, data, and DisplayPort support, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a microSD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone and microphone combo jack.
How many displays can the Chromebox G4 support?
HP lists three display outputs on the rear panel: two HDMI 2.0 ports, each rated up to 4K at 60fps, and a USB-C port with DisplayPort. HP’s spec sheet says it can connect up to four 4K displays, and its footnote adds that this needs adapters and a graphics card able to drive four 4K displays, both sold separately.
Can I upgrade the storage in the Chromebox G4?
HP lists two storage options: 64GB eMMC and a 256GB M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD. HP’s listing for the Core i5 build shows 64GB of eMMC, and HP notes that up to 5.1 GB of the eMMC is set aside for ChromeOS.
How long will the Chromebox G4 receive Chrome OS updates?
The Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date is June 2032. Until then the device keeps receiving Chrome OS updates, including security patches and new features. After the AUE date it continues to work but no longer receives updates from Google.
Does the Chromebox G4 support WiFi 6E?
Yes. HP lists an Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2) card, and the 6 GHz band needs a Wi-Fi 6E router. The same card carries Bluetooth 5.3, which HP says works as Bluetooth 5.2 or lower until ChromeOS supports 5.3.