The Intel Core i3-1215U is the U-series Core i3 that turns up inside Chromebook Plus machines, and it is a very different chip from the budget N-series processors that power most affordable Chromebooks. It belongs to Intel’s Alder Lake-U family, built on the Intel 7 process, and it uses the same hybrid design as Intel’s 12th-generation laptop lineup: two high-clocking Golden Cove performance cores paired with four Gracemont efficiency cores, for six cores and eight threads total. The performance cores turbo up to 4.40 GHz from a 3.30 GHz base, the whole package sits at a 15W base power (drawing more in short bursts), and graphics come from Intel UHD Graphics on the Xe architecture with 64 execution units. Intel introduced the 1215U in early 2022, and it has since become a common foundation for the mid-range of the Chromebook lineup.

For ChromeOS specifically, the number that tells the story is the Octane 2.0 score, and here the 1215U posts 80,000 in our reference data. That figure is worth sitting with. The budget Intel Processor N100 scores 23,000 on the same benchmark, so the 1215U delivers more than triple the JavaScript throughput a typical entry-level Chromebook can manage. It even edges out the efficiency-focused Intel Core i3-N305, which records 56,000, despite the N305 carrying eight cores to the 1215U’s six. The reason is the shape of the silicon: Octane rewards fast bursts of single-threaded work, exactly what web pages and web apps lean on, and the 1215U’s two Golden Cove cores clock far higher than anything in the N-series. On a Chromebook, that translates to a machine that simply feels quick.

Three Chromebook Plus models in our catalog run this processor, and they cover distinct shapes: the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5601), a large 16-inch convertible with a garaged stylus and Thunderbolt 4; the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (CX3402), a 14-inch clamshell built around a 1080p webcam; and the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c, a 14-inch convertible with a 16:10 touchscreen. Different bodies, same performance floor.

Performance

The 1215U’s headline Octane score of 80,000 is backed by a PassMark CPU Mark of 10,150 in our reference data, a multi-threaded figure that comfortably clears the N100’s 5,305 and even nudges ahead of the eight-core i3-N305’s 9,577. The takeaway is that this chip wins on both of the fronts that matter to a Chromebook: the single-threaded responsiveness that makes pages and interfaces snap, and enough multi-threaded muscle to keep a busy session moving.

In daily use, that shows up as headroom. A stack of browser tabs, a spreadsheet recalculating, a video call running Chromebook Plus effects, and an Android app or two in the background stay responsive rather than stuttering, which is exactly where cheaper Chromebooks start to labor. The hybrid layout does have a shape to be aware of: the two performance cores handle bursty web work beautifully, while sustained all-core jobs (a long Linux build, a batch export) lean on all six cores, and there a higher-core chip like the N305 narrows the gap. For the browser-first, occasionally-more workloads that define ChromeOS, though, the 1215U is one of the quicker-feeling processors you can put under a Chromebook.

Ideal Use Cases

This tier earns its place when you actually push a Chromebook. Heavy multitaskers who keep dozens of tabs open, people who live in large Google Sheets, and anyone running the Linux development environment (VS Code, containers, command-line tools) will feel the difference over an N100 or N200 machine. It also suits Android-app users who run those apps alongside a full browser session, and remote workers leaning on video calls with the Chromebook Plus lighting and noise features, since all three catalog models carry that certification.

The convertibles add reach for note-taking and tablet use: the ASUS CX5 and HP x360 14c both fold flat and take a stylus, which pairs well with students and creative dabblers. The CX34 clamshell is the pick if you want straightforward productivity ergonomics without the hinge.

The flip side is worth stating plainly. If your day is email, browsing, and streaming, an N100 Chromebook delivers most of the same everyday feel for less, and the 1215U’s advantage goes largely unused. Pay up for this processor when your workload asks for it, not by default.

What to Look For

Across these machines, a few variables move the experience more than the processor badge does: