Acer Chromebook Spin 312

Updated on November 22, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare

The Acer Chromebook Spin 312 is a 12.2-inch convertible built around the Intel Core i3-N305, an 8-core chip that covers everyday productivity, web browsing, and light multitasking. A 360-degree hinge turns it from a laptop into a tablet, and the WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS touchscreen sits behind Corning Gorilla Glass. MIL-STD 810H certification, a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, and WiFi 6E fill out a spec sheet aimed at students, educators, and mobile professionals. ChromeOS updates run through June 2033.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Smooth OceanGlass trackpad No keyboard backlighting 16:10 aspect ratio adds vertical space Only one USB-C port for charging and connectivity 1080p webcam with physical privacy shutter HDMI limited to version 1.4 for external displays MIL-STD 810H certified for durability Reviewers estimate brightness at about 250 nits Battery rated up to 13 hours Not branded as Chromebook Plus despite meeting specs ChromeOS updates through June 2033 Speakers lack bass

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Acer Chromebook Spin 312 Comparison Chart

Acer Chromebook Spin 312 Price List Price: $449.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Best Buy: Loading price... Model number CP312-1HN-34Z7 Performance Rating 5.9 Chromebook Plus No Processor

Intel Core i3-N305 Octa-core 1.80 Ghz (max 3.80 Ghz) RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB eMMC Screen Size 12.2" Screen Resolution 1920x1200 Screen Type IPS Touch Screen Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 11.41 x 8.07 x 0.78 inches

(289.81 x 204.98 x 19.81 mm) Weight 2.84 lbs (1.29 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam 1080p 60fps WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 1.4 Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery Li-ion Battery Life 13 hours Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2033

A rugged 12.2-inch convertible with one USB-C port

The chassis measures 11.41 x 8.07 x 0.78 inches and weighs 2.84 pounds, small enough to carry between classes or to work on the go. It is all plastic, though reviewers found it rigid, and Acer’s MIL-STD 810H certification covers the bumps and drops of daily use. The screen rotates a full 360 degrees through laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes. Its 16:10 aspect ratio gives more vertical room than a 16:9 panel, which MergeDroid said “lets you fit a lot on your display.”

The Intel Core i3-N305 has 8 cores and 8 threads and boosts to 3.8 GHz, scoring approximately 9,577 on PassMark’s CPU benchmark. That covers ChromeOS workloads including multiple browser tabs, Android apps, and Linux applications. Memory is 8GB of LPDDR5 and storage is 128GB of eMMC, which handle typical productivity tasks smoothly, though reviewers note occasional slowdowns during heavy multitasking.

Wireless is WiFi 6E (802.11ax) plus Bluetooth 5.2 for peripherals. The ports are one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort and charging, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, an HDMI 1.4 output, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The single USB-C port limits expansion, but full-size HDMI and two USB-A ports cover common connections without an adapter. For wired networking, a USB Ethernet adapter plugs into either USB-A port. Chrome Unboxed, MergeDroid, and Laptop Mag praised the smooth, glass-like feel of the plastic OceanGlass trackpad, while TechRadar found its tracking imprecise on its N100 unit.

Reviewer Insights

Chrome Unboxed’s Perspective

Chrome Unboxed worked through build quality, input devices, and display characteristics in a hands-on unboxing. The trackpad stood out: “I just love these [OceanGlass trackpads] in Acer’s more affordable Chromebooks. I mean for a little Chromebook that’s a good size trackpad, super duper smooth, feels like etched glass.”

The review highlighted the price as a strength when the device is on sale, noting “At 300 bucks, I can give or take quite a few things in a Chromebook and this is by far one of the better screens I’ve seen on a $300 Chromebook for sure.” The reviewer questioned why Acer doesn’t market this as a Chromebook Plus device given the hardware specifications: “I’m not completely sure why it’s not being marketed as a Chromebook Plus… I don’t know any part of this that isn’t Chromebook Plus worthy.” Criticisms included the lack of keyboard backlighting and the HDMI 1.4 port limitation.

MergeDroid’s Perspective

MergeDroid reviewed the UK Intel N100 build with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, a lower spec than the Core i3-N305 model on this page, after using it since late January. The reviewer described the Spin 312 as “a fairly solid feeling Chromebook in the hand” at about 2.9 pounds. With mixed use, the N100 build was “getting into a second day of on/off use” before it needed a charge, and the included 65W charger brought it close to 90% in one hour. The reviewer expects the fan in the Core i3-N305 model to run at times during use, where the N100 unit only spun it up briefly after an update.

The review emphasized the practical benefits of the 16:10 aspect ratio: “The WUXGA resolution in this 16 by 10 aspect ratio lets you fit a lot on your display too.” The OceanGlass trackpad was described as “plastic [that] feels extremely smooth, well seated and it responds well to taps and clicks.” The reviewer also noted that updates run until June 2033.

Laptop Mag

Thin keycaps and shallow audio are the main compromises Laptop Mag identified at this price point. The webcam was described as somewhat grainy despite its 1080p resolution.

Set against that, the review called the Spin 312 “a solid laptop for anyone on a tight budget, especially students or retirees,” and praised the display quality: “It captured every dark and moody or neon-lit scene in Beetlejuice 2 with clarity and vibrance.” The publication said the hardware is balanced against the $450 price even when it is not on sale. Laptop Mag’s i3-N305 unit lasted 10 hours 33 minutes in its battery rundown, and in daily use the reviewer “needed to charge it only every other day.” It also found the limit for multitasking: “It started to grow sluggish once I surpassed two dozen Chrome tabs.”

TechRadar

TechRadar tested the Intel N100 build with 4GB of RAM, a lower spec than the Core i3-N305 model on this page. It listed “Can’t handle multitasking that well” and an imprecise touchpad among the drawbacks of that unit, and concluded that “if you’re after a small and well-made device for light work and entertainment, the Chromebook Spin 312 isn’t a bad choice.”

Customer Reviews

Across 12 ratings on Amazon, the Spin 312 averages 4 stars, and the handful of written reviews split. The positive side centers on size, battery life, and that the Intel chip is fast enough to run Linux apps, which one buyer specifically wanted. A verified buyer, Brianna805, was hunting for a small 2-in-1 with an Intel or AMD processor (not ARM) so Linux would work, and wrote of this model: “The screen is very sharp, and the processor is very fast with Chrome OS,” while also wishing it had a Micro SD slot. Another verified buyer, LetsTestStuff, came from an older convertible and valued the endurance: “I can leave them for days without a charge and use them for hours and still have hours left on the battery.”

The lower ratings name concrete problems. Verified buyer C. McCoy returned the unit, finding it “barely smaller than a 14” display Chomebook” and disliking the input hardware, noting the keyboard “is not backlit” and “feels very unpleasant and loud,” with a trackpad that “can only be clicked in certain places and with too much required force.” More seriously, David Dwiggins (not a verified purchase) reported a hinge that “broke” after five months of a child’s use and said Acer told him “any ‘physical problems’ are not covered under warranty.” Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

The Spin 312 suits students, educators, and mobile professionals who move around all day. A 12.2-inch 16:10 touchscreen, the Core i3-N305, the 360-degree hinge, and MIL-STD 810H durability line up with classroom use, video conferencing, note-taking, and light productivity work. ChromeOS support runs to June 2033.

Buyers who need keyboard backlighting for dim rooms, who multitask heavily across many applications, or who want more than one USB-C port for peripherals should look at something else. The limited screen brightness and average speakers also make it worse for media than premium Chromebooks.

For those comparing options, see our Chromebook Comparison Chart to find the best match for your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions