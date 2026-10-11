Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 83T10010US Add

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The Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15 is a 15.3-inch ChromeOS laptop for home, school, and small-office work, with a numeric keypad, a fingerprint reader, and enough processor for a full day of tabs and video calls. It runs an eight-core Intel Core 3 N355, which qualifies it for Chromebook Plus and its Google AI features, and Google supports it with ChromeOS updates until January 2036. Lenovo sells two screens on the same chassis. The base model has a 60Hz matte panel with narrow color coverage, and the touch model adds a 120Hz panel with full sRGB color, which is the version both reviewers tested.

Strengths and compromises

Pros Cons Eight-core Core 3 N355 and Chromebook Plus certification 60Hz base panel covers only 45% NTSC ChromeOS updates through January 2036 Keyboard is not backlit Numeric keypad and a large Mylar touchpad Bottom-firing speakers sound weak Fingerprint reader and a 5MP webcam with a shutter 8GB of memory and UFS storage are soldered microSD slot, full-size HDMI, and two 10Gbps USB-C ports Battery fell short of a full workday in testing Optional 120Hz, 100% sRGB touchscreen No NPU for on-device AI

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Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15 Comparison Chart

Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15 Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15 Price List Price: $530.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $630.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Best Buy: Loading price... Model number 83T10010US 83T1000RUS Performance Rating 7.8 7.8 Chromebook Plus Yes Yes Processor

Intel Core 3 N355 Octa-core 1.70 Ghz (max 3.90 Ghz)

Intel Core 3 N355 Octa-core 1.70 Ghz (max 3.90 Ghz) RAM 8 GB 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB UFS 128 GB UFS Screen Size 15.3" 15.3" Screen Resolution 1920x1200 1920x1200 Screen Type IPS IPS Touch Screen No Yes Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 13.54 x 9.52 x 0.75 inches

(343.92 x 241.81 x 19.05 mm) 13.54 x 9.52 x 0.75 inches

(343.92 x 241.81 x 19.05 mm) Weight 3.44 lbs (1.56 kg) 3.44 lbs (1.56 kg) Backlit Keyboard No No Webcam 5MP 5MP WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet No No Cellular Modem No No HDMI Full-Size HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB-C 10Gbps (DP 1.4, PD), 2x USB-A 5Gbps 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB-C 10Gbps (DP 1.4, PD), 2x USB-A 5Gbps Thunderbolt Ports No No Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 3 cell, 50Wh, Li-ion 3 cell, 50Wh, Li-ion Battery Life 11 hours 11 hours Fanless No No Auto Update

Expiration Date January, 2036 January, 2036

A 15-inch plastic clamshell with a numeric keypad

The Chromebook Plus i 15 measures about 13.5 x 9.5 x 0.75 inches and weighs about 3.4 pounds, according to Lenovo’s PSREF specifications. The chassis is talc-filled PC-ABS plastic in Cosmic Blue, painted on the lid and textured on the bottom, and Lenovo says it passed MIL-STD-810H testing. The hinge does not fold into tablet mode, and there is no pen support. The keyboard is a six-row Chrome layout with a numeric keypad and 1.3mm of key travel, with no backlight. Below it sits a buttonless 4.7 x 3 inch Mylar touchpad and a touch fingerprint reader on the palm rest.

The left edge carries a USB-C port, a USB-A port, the headphone and microphone jack, and a Kensington Nano slot. The right edge has the power button, the microSD reader, a second USB-A port, a full-size HDMI 1.4b port, and a second USB-C port. Both USB-C ports run at 10Gbps and carry DisplayPort 1.4 output and 45W to 65W charging, so the laptop charges from either side. Lenovo rates external display support at two monitors besides the built-in screen, with 4K at 60Hz over USB-C and 4K at 30Hz over HDMI. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6E (2x2) with Bluetooth 5.3, and there is no Ethernet port.

A 60Hz matte panel or a 120Hz touchscreen

Both panels are 15.3-inch IPS screens at 1920x1200 with a 16:10 ratio, an anti-glare surface, and a 400-nit rating. The non-touch panel on model 83T10010US runs at 60Hz and covers 45% of NTSC. The touch panel on model 83T1000RUS adds 10-point touch, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB coverage, with hardware low-blue-light certification. Chrome Unboxed found that the touch panel runs at 120Hz on the charger and drops to 60Hz on battery. The webcam is 5MP on both Plus models, with a physical privacy shutter.

Core 3 N355 performance and battery

The Intel Core 3 N355 has eight efficiency cores at up to 3.9GHz with Intel integrated graphics, and it scores about 10,500 on PassMark’s CPU benchmark. That is about twice the score of the MediaTek Kompanio 540 in the Lenovo Chromebook m 15, and it is the same chip Lenovo uses in the Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14. The N355 has no NPU, so on-device AI work falls to the CPU and Google’s servers. It handles Google Workspace, many browser tabs, Android apps, and video calls. Heavy Linux development and video editing are beyond it.

Every Plus model has 8GB of LPDDR5X-4800 memory soldered to the board. Storage is soldered UFS 2.2 at 128GB or 256GB, and Lenovo notes that the platform limits it to speeds closer to UFS 2.1. The microSD slot is the only way to add local storage without a USB drive. The 256GB non-touch model is the better pick for offline files, while the touch model trades storage for the better screen.

Lenovo fits a 50Wh battery and rates it at up to 11 hours on Google’s power load test, a light workload. The included 65W USB-C charger supports Rapid Charge Pro, which Lenovo rates at 50% in 30 minutes.

Reviewer Insights

Both reviews below cover the 120Hz touch model with 128GB of storage.

Chrome Unboxed

Chrome Unboxed unboxed and set up the touch model and called the display the main reason to buy it: “the absolute star of the show here is the screen”. He praised the trackpad (“The click mechanism is really, really awesome.”) and the camera (“A+ on the camera here.”), and found the all-plastic build rigid. After typing on it during setup, he withdrew an early compliment and called the keyboard a little mushy and mediocre. His expectations for audio were low going in: “I’m not expecting much from these speakers.” After the test, he rated the bottom-firing speakers fine for a call but recommended headphones. The video also notes that the N355 has no NPU, which may keep this model off Google’s newer AI-focused operating system, and says ChromeOS support should run 8 to 10 years.

GEEKSPIN

GEEKSPIN’s hands-on review gave the Chromebook Plus i a 4.3 out of 5. Chance Kinney had 33 active Chrome tabs open before the laptop began to struggle, and found that some apps, such as Spotify, opened slowly. GEEKSPIN rated the keyboard higher than Chrome Unboxed did: “Lenovo always seems to get it right with keyboards and trackpads, and the Chromebook Plus i is no exception.” His battery verdict was “Battery life is neither a weakness nor a strength.” In 2.5 hours of work, browsing, and background music at under half brightness, the charge fell to 59%, and he did not expect it to last a full workday. Charging beat Lenovo’s claim, from 3% to 60% in 30 minutes and full in about an hour. He rated the 5MP webcam as adequate but dim on calls, and the downward-firing speakers as passable but not loud enough.

Who it’s for

The Chromebook Plus i 15 fits home, school, and small-office work where the numeric keypad and the large 16:10 screen matter. The Core 3 N355 handles Google Workspace, video calls, and long tab sessions (GEEKSPIN reached 33 tabs before it slowed), and updates run through January 2036. Choose the 120Hz touch model for the screen Chrome Unboxed called the star, or the 256GB non-touch model for offline files.

Skip it if you type in the dark, need a full workday on battery, or plan heavy Linux development or video editing. Lenovo’s Chromebook m 15 uses the same chassis with a MediaTek Kompanio 540 at about half the CPU score, no card or fingerprint reader, and no Chromebook Plus features. The non-Plus Chromebook i 15 drops to a four-core Intel N150, a 720p webcam, and 4GB or 8GB of memory. See also our list of Chromebooks with number pads or the Chromebook comparison chart.

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