Acer Chromebook 311 (AMD)

Updated on November 22, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare

The Acer Chromebook 311 (CB311-10H) runs an AMD A4-9120C dual-core processor with integrated Radeon R4 graphics behind an 11.6-inch 1366x768 screen, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Acer rates the battery at up to 10 hours, which covers a school day of browsing and document work for students and other light users. Chrome OS updates run through June 2029, extended from the original June 2026 date.

Pros Cons Rubberized chassis with reinforced corners; Phil Viverito called it “bombproof basic” and found “it doesn’t flex at all” 11.6-inch 1366x768 screen leaves little room for side-by-side windows Up to 10 hours of rated battery life No touchscreen on this model $169.99 list price, under $200 4GB of soldered RAM with no upgrade path 2.87 lbs and 0.93 inches thick No HDMI port, so external displays need a USB-C adapter Two USB-C ports and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports Bluetooth 4.1 WiFi 5 (802.11ac) with 2x2 MU-MIMO Software support ends at the June 2029 Auto Update Expiration

Acer Chromebook 311 (AMD) Comparison Chart

Acer Chromebook 311 (AMD) Price List Price: $169.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number CB311-10H-41M9 / CB311-10H-42LY (NX.A2NAA.004) Performance Rating 1.9 Chromebook Plus No Processor

AMD A4-9120C APU with Radeon R4 Graphics Dual-core 1.60 Ghz (max 2.40 Ghz) RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Screen Size 11.6" Screen Resolution 1366x768 Screen Type ComfyView Touch Screen No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 11.65 x 8.11 x 0.93 inches

(295.91 x 205.99 x 23.62 mm) Weight 3.3 lbs (1.5 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam 1280 x 720 WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.1 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 3 cell, 4200 mAh, Li-ion Battery Life 10.0 hours Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2029

Entry-level AMD hardware in a chassis built to take knocks

The chassis measures 11.65 x 8.11 x 0.93 inches and weighs 2.87 pounds. Rubberized texture and reinforced corners cover the edges that meet a desk or a floor first, and the non-reflective ComfyView panel keeps reflections down during long sessions. The keyboard deck does not flex when typing hard, or when the machine is carried one-handed while open.

The AMD A4-9120C is a dual-core chip that turbos up to 2.4GHz. It handles browsing, Google Workspace documents, and educational apps, and the integrated Radeon R4 graphics cover basic video playback. The 4GB of DDR4 memory is the limit for heavy tab use, while the 64GB of eMMC storage holds local files and Android apps alongside the 100GB of Google Drive storage included with the purchase.

Two USB Type-C ports carry charging and DisplayPort output, alongside two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and a combo headphone and microphone jack. There is no HDMI port, so an external monitor needs a USB-C adapter. Wireless is 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 with 2x2 MU-MIMO plus Bluetooth 4.1, and the HD webcam uses an 88-degree wide-angle lens with HDR support for video calls and virtual classroom sessions.

Reviewer Insights

Phil Viverito describes the Chromebook 311 as “rubberized, bombproof basic” and notes that “it doesn’t flex at all.” The build quality impressed him enough to pass what he calls the “one-hand carry test” where it still responds to the keyboard and trackpad while walking around. His testing revealed good WiFi and Bluetooth functionality, and he found the built-in camera and microphone to be functional and adequate for basic video conferencing needs.

Viverito points out that the 11.6-inch screen size “limits usability” for those who need more screen real estate, though he acknowledges this is a reasonable trade-off for portability. He notes that initial speaker quality was poor but improved significantly after system updates. The reviewer appreciated that the Chromebook supports Android apps and Google Drive features, and he even successfully ran Ubuntu 16.04 via Crouton for users who need Linux capabilities. His overall verdict positions this as suitable for basic computing tasks at a compelling price point, frequently available around $225 on sale.

Customer Reviews

Across 40 ratings on Amazon, the Acer Chromebook 311 (AMD) averages 4.4 stars, with 74% of buyers leaving five stars and 12% leaving one or two. Frank D., a verified buyer on his third Acer Chromebook, wrote that they “are unbelievably easy to use and just synch right in with your google account.” Craz, another verified buyer, bought one for a homeschooled daughter and wrote “Works great for the price. Was definitely impressed with the quality for such a cheap price.” Missy Grey called it “Light weight” and good for travel.

Coco, a verified buyer and repeat Acer owner, gave it one star and reported that “It loses connection constantly with my internet” and that she had “to restart it constantly,” also flagging that the listing did not mention it was a touchscreen. Banker Man left two stars and wrote “This computer is so bad I don’t even use it anymore.” Lbdobbins, one of the five-star reviewers, noted a limitation: “There are a few things it won’t let me open in Chrome, so I had to download Firefox.”

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A sensible pick at its list price for light Chrome OS work

A few tabs, Google Docs, email, and video calls are within reach of this hardware, and Chrome OS updates keep running until June 2029, so a machine bought today has years of patched service left in it. Anyone who works with a dozen tabs open, or who wants a touchscreen, should put the money toward an 8GB model instead.

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