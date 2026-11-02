Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-5H/5HT)

Updated on November 2, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-5H) 4GB/128GB Add

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The Acer Chromebook 315 pairs a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with an Intel Processor N100, and the extra width leaves room for a full-size keyboard with a dedicated numeric keypad. Released in late 2023, it aims at students, remote workers, and anyone who spends the day in documents and spreadsheets. WiFi 6E covers current wireless networks, and the 1080p 60fps webcam runs Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) processing for video calls. Its Auto Update Expiration date is June 2033. The touchpad, which Acer calls OceanGlass, is molded from recycled ocean-bound plastics.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel gives room for split-screen work Keys are unlit, so dim rooms mean typing from memory Full-size keyboard with a dedicated numeric keypad Plastic chassis shows fingerprints 1080p 60fps webcam with TNR beats the usual budget camera No HDMI port, so a monitor needs a USB-C adapter WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 cover current peripherals and networks eMMC storage is slower than the NVMe in pricier Chromebooks ChromeOS updates run to June 2033 RAM is soldered, so the 4GB build stays 4GB DTS-tuned speakers fire upward from beside the keyboard At 3.73 pounds it is a desk machine more than a commuter

Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-5H/5HT) Comparison Chart

Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-5H) 4GB/128GB Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-5H) 8GB/64GB Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-5HT) Touchscreen Price List Price: $329.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $349.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $379.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number CB315-5H-C7KX CB315-5H-C4Z5 CB315-5HT-C66N Performance Rating 2.9 4.0 4.0 Chromebook Plus No No No Processor

Intel Processor N100 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz) RAM 4 GB 8 GB 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB eMMC 64 GB eMMC 64 GB eMMC Screen Size 15.6" 15.6" 15.6" Screen Resolution 1920x1080 1920x1080 1920x1080 Screen Type IPS IPS IPS Touch Screen No No Yes Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 14.42 x 9.61 x 0.82 inches

(366.27 x 244.09 x 20.83 mm) 14.42 x 9.61 x 0.82 inches

(366.27 x 244.09 x 20.83 mm) 14.42 x 9.61 x 0.82 inches

(366.27 x 244.09 x 20.83 mm) Weight 3.73 lbs (1.7 kg) 3.73 lbs (1.7 kg) 3.73 lbs (1.7 kg) Backlit Keyboard No No No Webcam 1080p 60fps 1080p 60fps 1080p 60fps WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Bluetooth 5.1 Bluetooth 5.1 Ethernet No No No Cellular Modem No No No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Thunderbolt Ports No No No Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery No Battery No Battery No Battery Battery Life 12.5 hours 12.5 hours 12.5 hours Fanless No No No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2033 June, 2033 June, 2033

A desk-sized plastic chassis with USB-C-only video

The chassis measures 14.42 x 9.61 x 0.82 inches and weighs 3.73 pounds, so it occupies a fair slice of a desk and travels only when it has to. The silver plastic finish looks tidy but picks up fingerprints. Narrow side bezels leave room for two windows side by side. The touchpad is molded from recycled material and tracks smoothly. Speakers sit beside the keyboard and fire upward instead of down into the desk, with DTS tuning applied for calls and video.

The Intel Processor N100 runs 4 cores and 4 threads at up to 3.40 GHz. This Alder Lake-N part scores roughly 5,305 on PassMark, which is enough for a browser, a document, and a video call open at once. The N100 in this model is actively cooled by a fan. The 8GB configurations hold up better with a long row of Chrome tabs open next to Android apps. Storage is eMMC, quick enough for ChromeOS boots and app launches but slower than the NVMe drives in pricier machines.

Wireless is WiFi 6E (802.11ax) with Bluetooth 5.1 for peripherals. Ports run to two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort Alt Mode and Power Delivery, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. One USB-C port sits on each side, so the charger reaches from whichever side the outlet is on. There is no HDMI port, so an HDMI display needs a USB-C adapter while a DisplayPort monitor plugs into either USB-C port.

The 2023 Alder Lake-N refresh of the 315 line

The CB315-5H is the 2023 refresh of Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook line, moved onto Intel’s Alder Lake-N silicon. Its processor platform and update timeline match same-generation Acer models such as the CB314-4H, and the specifications here come from Acer’s documentation rather than from independent bench runs.

Acer’s official product page describes the TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) processing as tuned for video calling, cleaning up the picture in a dim room. The camera itself shoots 1080p at 60fps and carries a manual privacy shutter, a step past the 720p sensors common at this price. Acer also lists a spill-resistant keyboard, a durability feature it carries across its education models.

Anyone moving up from an older Chromebook 315 gets the same shape and layout with newer internals: WiFi 6E in place of older wireless, and ChromeOS updates dated to June 2033.

Customer Reviews

Across 15 ratings on Amazon, the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-5H/5HT) averages 4 stars, with 68 percent of ratings at 5 stars, 16 percent at 3 stars, and another 16 percent at 1 star. The praise centers on the display and the price. A verified buyer, RONAA, wrote “Easy set up and a really sharp screen. Good value for the price,” and another verified buyer, BBG, also called out the screen clarity and the price.

The lower ratings split between expectation mismatches and one reliability complaint. Two reviewers were caught out by ChromeOS itself: verified buyer robin mills gave it 3 stars because “it took quite some time to figure out how to use it due to not having windows operating system,” and another verified owner, Amazon Customer, dropped to 3 stars after assuming it had a touchscreen (the touch panel is the 5HT variant, not the base 5H). The harshest review came from verified buyer Christine Pearl, who reported her unit “Just freezes up for no reason” and eventually “WILL NOT turn back on.” That is a single owner’s experience rather than a pattern across these reviews, but it is a reported failure. Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A big-screen typing machine that stays on the desk

Screen area and keyboard layout are what this machine buys you. Anyone who enters numbers all day gets a full keyboard with a number pad and a panel wide enough for two documents at once. The 1080p webcam with TNR gives better video conferencing quality than typical budget alternatives.

Skip it if you type in dark rooms or carry a laptop everywhere: there is no key backlighting, and 3.73 pounds is noticeable in a bag. Plan on a USB-C adapter for any monitor. Heavier Linux development work and larger memory ceilings point toward a Chromebook Plus model with an NVMe drive instead.

For those comparing options, see our Chromebook Comparison Chart to find the best match for your needs.

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