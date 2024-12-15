HP Chromebook 15a (15a-nb0013dx)

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare

The HP Chromebook 15a (15a-nb0013dx) pairs an Intel Processor N200 with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, enough for web browsing, document editing, and streaming. Its 15.6-inch display sits above a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad, a layout aimed at spreadsheet work and data entry. It suits students and remote workers who want a large screen at a low price.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Full numeric keypad for productivity work HD display looks stretched on 15.6-inch screen Excellent keyboard feel and layout No HDMI port for external displays LPDDR5 memory outperforms typical DDR4 Chromebooks 64GB eMMC storage fills up quickly USB-C ports on both sides for convenient charging All-plastic build feels less premium HP rates the battery at up to 11.5 hours 250-nit display can feel dim in bright rooms Fanless design means silent operation No keyboard backlighting

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HP Chromebook 15a (15a-nb0013dx) Comparison Chart

HP Chromebook 15a (15a-nb0013dx) Price List Price: $380.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number 15a-nb0013dx Performance Rating 4.1 Chromebook Plus No Processor

Intel Processor N200 Quad-core 3.70 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz) RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Screen Size 15.6" Screen Resolution 1366x768 Screen Type anti-glare Touch Screen No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 14.28 x 9.51 x 0.78 inches

(362.71 x 241.55 x 19.81 mm) Weight 3.81 lbs (1.73 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam 720p HD WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

USB-C ports support Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 2 cell, 47Wh, Li-ion Polymer Battery Life 11.5 hours Fanless Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2033

A number pad, LPDDR5 memory, and no HDMI port

The all-plastic chassis in Natural Silver weighs 3.81 pounds, which is light enough to carry daily for a 15.6-inch machine. The build feels sturdy enough for classroom and desk use and the occasional bump, and the deck is wide enough to hold a full keyboard with a number pad without crowding the palm rest. HP put a USB-C port on each side of the chassis, so the charger can go on whichever side the outlet is.

The Intel Processor N200 and 8GB of LPDDR5-4800 memory keep several browser tabs open alongside Google Docs or Sheets without noticeable lag. Scott from Scott The IT Guy was notably impressed, stating “I am surprised and shocked how fast this laptop actually is” and comparing it favorably to more expensive business laptops. The fanless design runs silently, so there is no vent noise during long sessions.

You get two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPort support, one USB-A 3.2 port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. There is no HDMI port, so an external monitor or projector needs a USB-C adapter or hub, and wired networking needs a USB ethernet adapter. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.3 handle wireless duties.

Reviewers rate the keyboard and audio above the display

Chrome Unboxed on the keyboard and the 250-nit panel

Chrome Unboxed provided detailed coverage of the HP Chromebook Plus variant in the 15a series. Robby Payne highlighted the excellent keyboard as a standout feature, noting “If you decide to pick up this Chromebook Plus model for its larger size and its excellent key framing and keyboard layout, I just don’t think you’re going to be disappointed.” However, he expressed frustration with the display brightness, commenting “Seriously, please give us 300 nits” in reference to the dim 250-nit panel. The review praised the dual speakers as better than average for the category while acknowledging that the all-plastic construction makes the MSRP harder to justify at full price.

A business-laptop reviewer finds it faster than expected

Scott The IT Guy offered a candid take from someone who typically works with high-end business laptops and generally avoids Chromebooks. He was surprised by the overall quality, stating “It feels like a $500, $600 laptop. It doesn’t feel cheap at all.” On audio he said, “The speaker system built into this laptop is absolutely amazing.” Scott also noted the WiFi performance, claiming “This laptop outperforms my [business class] laptop. The signal strength is higher, the speed is higher.” He recommended it to anyone finding it on sale under $200.

According to NotebookCheck, the HP Chromebook 15a series represents a “bare minimum internet machine for students and casual surfers” with the publication giving it a 77.2% rating. They praised the sturdy construction suitable for student use and the stable WiFi performance, while criticizing the dated display technology and lack of keyboard backlighting. The review emphasized that the device “makes significant hardware compromises to maintain its low price point” but acknowledged it succeeds at its primary mission of affordable internet access.

About Chromebooks noted that while the base model’s 1366x768 resolution “isn’t going to look crisp at all” when spread across the 15.6-inch panel, the DDR5 memory represents “a win over typical DDR4 found in competing Chromebooks.” Kevin Tofel’s coverage highlighted the privacy shutter on the webcam and convenient USB-C placement as thoughtful features.

Customer Reviews

Across 4,124 ratings on Amazon, the HP Chromebook 15a (15a-nb0013dx) averages 4.4 stars. Roughly seven in ten reviewers leave five stars, praising the low weight, the roomy 15-inch screen, and a price they find easy to justify for everyday browsing and Google Docs work. Several buyers single out the 8GB of RAM and the number pad. Billy, a verified buyer who describes himself as a semi-retired accountant, wrote that he settled on this HP “mainly because of the expanded memory” and that even running QuickBooks Online “the Chromebook performs remarkably.” Angala T Napoli, also a verified purchase, kept it short: “It’s lightweight and does the job.”

The panel draws the lower ratings. A verified three-star reviewer was blunt that “Black is more like a hazy grey and white is dirty snow,” which made reading hard, and also flagged that the storage is eMMC rather than the SSD the listing implied. The second is multitasking headroom. Verified buyer Ortiz noted it “cant run too many tabs without it freezing up, like 7-10 tabs” before it slows down. One buyer received a unit that arrived with a “Chrome OS is missing or damaged” error, though they reported Amazon replaced it.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Best as a big-screen machine for text and spreadsheets

Buyers who want a large screen and a full keyboard at the bottom of the price range get both here, with silent operation and a battery that lasts a school or work day. It works as a student laptop or a secondary home computer for browsing and productivity apps.

Creative professionals and anyone who plugs into an external display every day will want something else, since every monitor connection runs through a USB-C adapter and the 64GB of storage pushes files to the cloud or a card. Readers weighing alternatives can work through Starry Hope’s Chromebook Comparison Chart.

Frequently Asked Questions