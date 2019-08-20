ASUS Chromebook C425
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The ASUS Chromebook C425 pairs an Intel Core m3-8100Y with a 14-inch 1080p IPS panel in a fanless clamshell that weighs 2.8 pounds. It launched in 2019 at a $499 MSRP and still turns up on Amazon well below that. The m3 gives it more headroom than the budget Celeron machines it now sits beside on price, and the slim NanoEdge bezels fit the 14-inch display into a chassis roughly the size of a 13-inch laptop.
|Pros
|Cons
|Backlit keyboard (Chrome Unboxed: “favorite Chromebook keyboard”)
|Dim display at only 170 nits brightness (Chrome Unboxed)
|Core m3-8100Y stayed smooth with 25+ browser tabs open (OSReviews)
|Touchscreen only on the C425TA-AS348FT build
|Fanless design, so no fan noise at any workload
|Mostly plastic construction (only lid is aluminum)
|Lightweight 2.8 lbs with compact 13-inch laptop footprint
|Washed-out colors with under 50% NTSC color gamut coverage
|Dual USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, plus USB-A and microSD
|Non-convertible clamshell limits flexibility
|Chrome OS updates through June 2029
|OSReviews got a little under 7 hours at 40 to 50% brightness, against a 10-hour ASUS rating
ASUS Chromebook C425 Comparison Chart
ASUS Chromebook C425
ASUS Chromebook C425
ASUS Chromebook C425
|Price
List Price: $329.99
Amazon Prices:
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List Price: $299.99
Amazon Prices:
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List Price: $499.99
Amazon Prices:
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|Model number
|C425TA-AS348FT
|C425TA-AS348F
|C425TA-DH384
|Performance Rating
|3.1
|3.1
|4.2
|Chromebook Plus
|No
|No
|No
|Processor
|Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)
Intel Core m3-8100Y
|Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)
Intel Core m3-8100Y
|Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)
Intel Core m3-8100Y
|RAM
|4 GB
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB eMMC
|128 GB eMMC
|64 GB eMMC
|Screen Size
|14"
|14"
|14"
|Screen Resolution
|1920x1080
|1920x1080
|1920x1080
|Screen Type
|IPS
|IPS
|IPS
|Touch Screen
|Yes
|No
|No
|Stylus / Pen
|No Stylus Support
|No Stylus Support
|No Stylus Support
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|12.6 x 8.2 x 0.7 inches
(320.04 x 208.28 x 17.78 mm)
|12.6 x 8.2 x 0.7 inches
(320.04 x 208.28 x 17.78 mm)
|12.6 x 8.2 x 0.7 inches
(320.04 x 208.28 x 17.78 mm)
|Weight
|2.87 lbs (1.3 kg)
|2.87 lbs (1.3 kg)
|2.87 lbs (1.3 kg)
|Backlit Keyboard
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Webcam
|HD camera
|HD camera
|HD camera
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.0
|Bluetooth 4.0
|Bluetooth 4.0
|Ethernet
|No
|No
|No
|Cellular Modem
|No
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No HDMI
|No HDMI
|No HDMI
|USB Ports
|1 USB 3, 2 USB-C
(support Display, Power Delivery)
|1 USB 3, 2 USB-C
(support Display, Power Delivery)
|1 USB 3, 2 USB-C
(support Display, Power Delivery)
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|No
|No
|Card Reader
|microSD Card Reader
|microSD Card Reader
|microSD Card Reader
|Battery
|3 cell, 48 WHr, lithium-polymer
|3 cell, 48 WHr, lithium-polymer
|3 cell, 48 WHr, lithium-polymer
|Battery Life
|10.0 hours
|10.0 hours
|10.0 hours
|Fanless
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto Update
Expiration Date
|June, 2029
|June, 2029
|June, 2029
Related Chromebooks
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C433
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C434
- Dell Chromebook 11 (3100)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311
- HP Chromebook 11a (ARM)
Silent Core m3 hardware behind a dim 1080p panel
The aluminum lid carries a brushed metal finish and subtle ASUS branding, while the rest of the chassis is matte plastic to hold down cost and weight. The mix feels solid enough for daily use without the rigidity of an all-metal shell. The 180-degree hinge lets the display lie completely flat for sharing content across a table, though only the C425TA-AS348FT build adds a touchscreen to go with it.
Performance from the Intel Core m3-8100Y runs ahead of what this price bracket usually offers. The dual-core, four-thread chip has a 1.1 GHz base clock and boosts to 3.4 GHz, and reviewers found it handles everyday productivity without hesitation. OSReviews tried “over 20, 25 tabs” on the 8GB model and found it “still felt relatively fast” without getting “too slow or choppy.” The 8GB build has the most headroom for demanding Chrome OS workflows, though the 4GB models handle typical usage well thanks to Chrome OS memory management. Passive cooling keeps it silent at any workload, quiet enough for a library or a shared workspace.
The 1920x1080 resolution renders text sharply and keeps images clear, and the NanoEdge bezels leave little border around the picture. A matte anti-glare coating cuts reflections in mixed lighting. Chrome Unboxed reported 170 nits of maximum brightness, and Ultrabookreview’s roundup of reviewer and buyer feedback cites 170 to 180 nits and below 50% NTSC color gamut coverage. The panel is therefore at its best indoors under controlled light rather than outdoors or in a bright office.
Two USB-C ports carry both DisplayPort video output and Power Delivery charging, so it charges from either side and drives an external display without a dongle. A single USB-A 3.0 port covers legacy peripherals like mice and flash drives, and the microSD reader adds storage for media files or Linux applications. The 3.5mm headphone jack takes combo headsets with built-in microphones. Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) with 2x2 MIMO is enough for streaming and general browsing, with no Wi-Fi 6 on offer. For a wired connection, a USB Ethernet adapter works on the USB-A port.
Reviewer Insights
Robby Payne, Chrome Unboxed: a keyboard worth the money at a sale price
Robby Payne’s review for Chrome Unboxed draws extensive comparisons to the more expensive Chromebook Flip C434. The keyboard received particularly high praise, with Payne declaring “I’m ready to finally move my vote for favorite Chromebook keyboard to the ASUS Flip C434 and C425.” He called it “the fantastic backlit keyboard” and pointed to “the accuracy and comfort of this keyboard.” The plastic trackpad, much larger than the one on the Flip C434, he rated “very good” though not as strong as the keyboard.
Payne was critical of several key compromises. The lack of touchscreen (on the build he reviewed; the C425TA-AS348FT adds one) seemed like a missed opportunity given the 180-degree fold-flat hinge, and he described the plastic construction as feeling cheap at the $499 MSRP. He called the panel “painfully dim at 170 nits max brightness.” His verdict on the launch price was blunt: “at its MSRP, I’d contend it isn’t for anyone. $499 is simply too much to pay for a mostly-plastic device that lacks a touch screen.” Once it dropped to $399, while matching its 8GB of RAM on the Flip C434 cost $225 more, he wrote that “the C425 starts to make a bit of sense.” Performance impressed throughout testing, with Payne noting “whether in my lap or connected to a large, high-res monitor, speed was never a concern.”
Andrei Girbea at Ultrabookreview sees better value in the Flip C434
Andrei Girbea at Ultrabookreview gathered impressions from reviewers and buyers rather than testing a unit himself. He noted that “Buyers rate the ChromeBook C425 at around 4 out 5,” and added “That’s fair and probably where I’d rate it as well.” He called it “a very competitive option at its current discounted price,” but his conclusion favored the convertible: “there’s better value in the $550 Chromebook C434 than in this $399 ChromeBook C425, even with less RAM.” He suggested considering the Chromebook C302 first and described the C425 as “a third option” for buyers who found the other two too expensive or too small. He also warned that white illumination on a silver keyboard makes the writing on the keys hard to read with the backlight on.
His summary of the reported numbers puts the panel below 50% NTSC with fairly washed-out colors and the 48Wh battery at roughly 8 to 10 hours of use. He wrote that the screen will be a struggle “if you’re used to good-quality displays from other devices or perhaps want to use this outdoors or a bright school/office space.” The one hands-on battery figure among these sources comes from OSReviews, which got “a little bit shy of 7 hours” with the screen at 40 to 50% brightness.
Customer Reviews
Across 114 ratings on Amazon, the ASUS Chromebook C425 averages 4 stars, with most of that weight at the top (61 percent are 5-star) but a real minority of unhappy owners too (15 percent are 1-star). Jesse L., a verified buyer, wrote “Very happy. Simple and very decently priced. You get more for your money.” A verified buyer posting as Cat dad called out the keyboard specifically: “I do a lot of writing, so having a good keyboard is a must, and the backlit feature is wonderful in my opinion.”
The most consistent complaint is that the keyboard legends are hard to read. Verified buyer Patricia V. rated it 4 stars and still flagged that “it’s difficult to see the keyboard letters and numbers,” and verified buyer Bruce H. (3 stars) said the white-on-silver lettering means “unless you are typing in the dark, the back lighting is almost invisible.” Read more owner reviews on Amazon.
Best suited to writers working under indoor light
The backlit keys and the silent fanless chassis make this a comfortable machine for essays and long documents, and the Core m3 keeps up with that kind of work. The June 2029 Auto Update Expiration date leaves several more years of Chrome OS updates and security patches, which is a long support window for a machine Chrome Unboxed said only starts to make sense at a discount. Students who need a reliable Chromebook for coursework and research get the same benefits, as do remote workers who want a second laptop for coffee shop sessions.
The 170-nit panel and sub-50% NTSC gamut make it a poor fit for photo editing, video watching, or work in a bright room, and there is no 360-degree hinge here. Shoppers who need any of those should price the Chromebook Flip C434 or a newer model instead.
To compare the C425 against other models on specs, pricing, and features, see the Chromebook Comparison Chart.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does the ASUS Chromebook C425 have a touchscreen?
Only the C425TA-AS348FT build has one. The other two variants pair the 180-degree fold-flat hinge with a non-touch panel, which is one of the differences between the C425 and the more expensive Chromebook Flip C434 and its 360-degree convertible hinge.
How long will the ASUS Chromebook C425 receive Chrome OS updates?
The Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date is June 2029. Google provides Chrome OS updates and security patches until that date, which leaves the device several more years of supported use.
Is the ASUS Chromebook C425 good for students?
Yes, for note-taking and essays. The keyboard suits long typing sessions, the 2.8-pound weight carries between classes easily, and the fanless design stays silent in a library. The Core m3 processor handles Google Docs, research, and multiple browser tabs smoothly. The dim display is the catch in a bright lecture hall.
Can I use the ASUS Chromebook C425 with an external monitor?
Yes, both USB-C ports support DisplayPort Alt Mode, allowing you to connect external displays. Chrome Unboxed confirmed smooth performance when connected to large, high-resolution monitors. You may need a USB-C to HDMI or USB-C to DisplayPort adapter depending on your monitor’s inputs.
What is the difference between the C425 variants?
There are three: the C425TA-AS348FT with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a touchscreen; the C425TA-AS348F with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage but no touchscreen; and the C425TA-DH384 with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage. All share the same Core m3-8100Y processor and 14-inch 1080p panel.
Is the ASUS Chromebook C425 fanless?
Yes. The Intel Core m3-8100Y is designed for passive cooling, so there is no fan at all and no noise at any workload, in a library, a coffee shop, or a shared workspace.