ASUS Chromebook C425

Updated on November 7, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare C425TA-AS348FT Add

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The ASUS Chromebook C425 pairs an Intel Core m3-8100Y with a 14-inch 1080p IPS panel in a fanless clamshell that weighs 2.8 pounds. It launched in 2019 at a $499 MSRP and still turns up on Amazon well below that. The m3 gives it more headroom than the budget Celeron machines it now sits beside on price, and the slim NanoEdge bezels fit the 14-inch display into a chassis roughly the size of a 13-inch laptop.

Pros Cons Backlit keyboard (Chrome Unboxed: “favorite Chromebook keyboard”) Dim display at only 170 nits brightness (Chrome Unboxed) Core m3-8100Y stayed smooth with 25+ browser tabs open (OSReviews) Touchscreen only on the C425TA-AS348FT build Fanless design, so no fan noise at any workload Mostly plastic construction (only lid is aluminum) Lightweight 2.8 lbs with compact 13-inch laptop footprint Washed-out colors with under 50% NTSC color gamut coverage Dual USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, plus USB-A and microSD Non-convertible clamshell limits flexibility Chrome OS updates through June 2029 OSReviews got a little under 7 hours at 40 to 50% brightness, against a 10-hour ASUS rating

ASUS Chromebook C425 Comparison Chart

ASUS Chromebook C425 ASUS Chromebook C425 ASUS Chromebook C425 Price List Price: $329.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $299.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $499.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number C425TA-AS348FT C425TA-AS348F C425TA-DH384 Performance Rating 3.1 3.1 4.2 Chromebook Plus No No No Processor

Intel Core m3-8100Y Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Core m3-8100Y Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Core m3-8100Y Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz) RAM 4 GB 4 GB 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB eMMC 128 GB eMMC 64 GB eMMC Screen Size 14" 14" 14" Screen Resolution 1920x1080 1920x1080 1920x1080 Screen Type IPS IPS IPS Touch Screen Yes No No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.6 x 8.2 x 0.7 inches

(320.04 x 208.28 x 17.78 mm) 12.6 x 8.2 x 0.7 inches

(320.04 x 208.28 x 17.78 mm) 12.6 x 8.2 x 0.7 inches

(320.04 x 208.28 x 17.78 mm) Weight 2.87 lbs (1.3 kg) 2.87 lbs (1.3 kg) 2.87 lbs (1.3 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes Yes Yes Webcam HD camera HD camera HD camera WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.0 Bluetooth 4.0 Bluetooth 4.0 Ethernet No No No Cellular Modem No No No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(support Display, Power Delivery) 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(support Display, Power Delivery) 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(support Display, Power Delivery) Thunderbolt Ports No No No Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 3 cell, 48 WHr, lithium-polymer 3 cell, 48 WHr, lithium-polymer 3 cell, 48 WHr, lithium-polymer Battery Life 10.0 hours 10.0 hours 10.0 hours Fanless Yes Yes Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2029 June, 2029 June, 2029

Silent Core m3 hardware behind a dim 1080p panel

The aluminum lid carries a brushed metal finish and subtle ASUS branding, while the rest of the chassis is matte plastic to hold down cost and weight. The mix feels solid enough for daily use without the rigidity of an all-metal shell. The 180-degree hinge lets the display lie completely flat for sharing content across a table, though only the C425TA-AS348FT build adds a touchscreen to go with it.

Performance from the Intel Core m3-8100Y runs ahead of what this price bracket usually offers. The dual-core, four-thread chip has a 1.1 GHz base clock and boosts to 3.4 GHz, and reviewers found it handles everyday productivity without hesitation. OSReviews tried “over 20, 25 tabs” on the 8GB model and found it “still felt relatively fast” without getting “too slow or choppy.” The 8GB build has the most headroom for demanding Chrome OS workflows, though the 4GB models handle typical usage well thanks to Chrome OS memory management. Passive cooling keeps it silent at any workload, quiet enough for a library or a shared workspace.

The 1920x1080 resolution renders text sharply and keeps images clear, and the NanoEdge bezels leave little border around the picture. A matte anti-glare coating cuts reflections in mixed lighting. Chrome Unboxed reported 170 nits of maximum brightness, and Ultrabookreview’s roundup of reviewer and buyer feedback cites 170 to 180 nits and below 50% NTSC color gamut coverage. The panel is therefore at its best indoors under controlled light rather than outdoors or in a bright office.

Two USB-C ports carry both DisplayPort video output and Power Delivery charging, so it charges from either side and drives an external display without a dongle. A single USB-A 3.0 port covers legacy peripherals like mice and flash drives, and the microSD reader adds storage for media files or Linux applications. The 3.5mm headphone jack takes combo headsets with built-in microphones. Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) with 2x2 MIMO is enough for streaming and general browsing, with no Wi-Fi 6 on offer. For a wired connection, a USB Ethernet adapter works on the USB-A port.

Reviewer Insights

Robby Payne, Chrome Unboxed: a keyboard worth the money at a sale price

Robby Payne’s review for Chrome Unboxed draws extensive comparisons to the more expensive Chromebook Flip C434. The keyboard received particularly high praise, with Payne declaring “I’m ready to finally move my vote for favorite Chromebook keyboard to the ASUS Flip C434 and C425.” He called it “the fantastic backlit keyboard” and pointed to “the accuracy and comfort of this keyboard.” The plastic trackpad, much larger than the one on the Flip C434, he rated “very good” though not as strong as the keyboard.

Payne was critical of several key compromises. The lack of touchscreen (on the build he reviewed; the C425TA-AS348FT adds one) seemed like a missed opportunity given the 180-degree fold-flat hinge, and he described the plastic construction as feeling cheap at the $499 MSRP. He called the panel “painfully dim at 170 nits max brightness.” His verdict on the launch price was blunt: “at its MSRP, I’d contend it isn’t for anyone. $499 is simply too much to pay for a mostly-plastic device that lacks a touch screen.” Once it dropped to $399, while matching its 8GB of RAM on the Flip C434 cost $225 more, he wrote that “the C425 starts to make a bit of sense.” Performance impressed throughout testing, with Payne noting “whether in my lap or connected to a large, high-res monitor, speed was never a concern.”

Andrei Girbea at Ultrabookreview sees better value in the Flip C434

Andrei Girbea at Ultrabookreview gathered impressions from reviewers and buyers rather than testing a unit himself. He noted that “Buyers rate the ChromeBook C425 at around 4 out 5,” and added “That’s fair and probably where I’d rate it as well.” He called it “a very competitive option at its current discounted price,” but his conclusion favored the convertible: “there’s better value in the $550 Chromebook C434 than in this $399 ChromeBook C425, even with less RAM.” He suggested considering the Chromebook C302 first and described the C425 as “a third option” for buyers who found the other two too expensive or too small. He also warned that white illumination on a silver keyboard makes the writing on the keys hard to read with the backlight on.

His summary of the reported numbers puts the panel below 50% NTSC with fairly washed-out colors and the 48Wh battery at roughly 8 to 10 hours of use. He wrote that the screen will be a struggle “if you’re used to good-quality displays from other devices or perhaps want to use this outdoors or a bright school/office space.” The one hands-on battery figure among these sources comes from OSReviews, which got “a little bit shy of 7 hours” with the screen at 40 to 50% brightness.

Customer Reviews

Across 114 ratings on Amazon, the ASUS Chromebook C425 averages 4 stars, with most of that weight at the top (61 percent are 5-star) but a real minority of unhappy owners too (15 percent are 1-star). Jesse L., a verified buyer, wrote “Very happy. Simple and very decently priced. You get more for your money.” A verified buyer posting as Cat dad called out the keyboard specifically: “I do a lot of writing, so having a good keyboard is a must, and the backlit feature is wonderful in my opinion.”

The most consistent complaint is that the keyboard legends are hard to read. Verified buyer Patricia V. rated it 4 stars and still flagged that “it’s difficult to see the keyboard letters and numbers,” and verified buyer Bruce H. (3 stars) said the white-on-silver lettering means “unless you are typing in the dark, the back lighting is almost invisible.” Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

Best suited to writers working under indoor light

The backlit keys and the silent fanless chassis make this a comfortable machine for essays and long documents, and the Core m3 keeps up with that kind of work. The June 2029 Auto Update Expiration date leaves several more years of Chrome OS updates and security patches, which is a long support window for a machine Chrome Unboxed said only starts to make sense at a discount. Students who need a reliable Chromebook for coursework and research get the same benefits, as do remote workers who want a second laptop for coffee shop sessions.

The 170-nit panel and sub-50% NTSC gamut make it a poor fit for photo editing, video watching, or work in a bright room, and there is no 360-degree hinge here. Shoppers who need any of those should price the Chromebook Flip C434 or a newer model instead.

To compare the C425 against other models on specs, pricing, and features, see the Chromebook Comparison Chart.

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